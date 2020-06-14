Brian Burke has served as Millbrook High School’s baseball coach for the past nine seasons. He led the Pioneers to a Group 4A runner-up finish in 2014. That season marked the first of three consecutive seasons that Burke would win the Winchester Star’s Baseball Coach of the Year award. Last spring he led the Pioneers (14-6, 9-3) to a second-place finish in the Class 4 Northwestern District’s regular season.
Burke also recently completed his third season as an assistant basketball coach at Millbrook. He helped coach Steve Grubbs lead the Pioneers to district regular-season and tournament titles and to the Class 4 semifinals.
A 1987 graduate of Osbourn Park High School, Burke played three sports. He played four seasons of baseball (pitcher) and basketball (shooting guard) and two years of football (quarterback and tight end).
He’d continue his baseball career at Shenandoah University, playing both first base and pitcher. Burke graduated in 1992 with a physical education degree.
His first assistant coaching post came at Sherando, where he’d serve as a longtime pitching coach for Pepper Martin, starting in 1995. After a couple of seasons away from baseball, Burke would coach a season at Highland School in Warrenton in 2009 and was the JV coach at Millbrook in 2010 before moving up to the head coaching position.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Burke: I think it’s just being around the guys, learning the game, learning life lessons and the things a team atmosphere gives you when you are growing up. I think those are the favorite memories — being around the guys, learning the game you love (specifically talking about baseball) and the teammates. Those are guys that you are always going to remember, always stay in touch with. We didn’t have the best baseball team when I was in high school. We just went out and played hard. Many of us got an opportunity to play at the next level. I think it’s the friendships and the continued friendships from the times that I played in high school and in college. Those friendships have lasted forever.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Burke: It was probably about midway through my college career. I knew I did not have the ability obviously to play at the next level. The things I gained from my coaches growing up and having my dad [Joe] around to do quite a bit of coaching as well. It was just knowing that what they gave me I wanted to turn that [into a coaching career]. I think that was my calling to give back everything that you’ve gained as a player. It hit me that year. I ended up coaching American Legion. In my senior year of college, I helped Denny Long who had the Manassas Post 10 team. That was really when it hit me that this is something that I really wanted to do. Just the ability to give back and to teach the kids the skills that they need and the life lessons that they can take from me and the assistant coaches and programs, it hit me then that this was what I wanted to do.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Burke: First and foremost was my dad. My dad was quite an athlete in high school. He was an all-state basketball and baseball player. The patience and the way he went about coaching at the youth level and even a little bit higher than that with high-school aged kids, he did everything the right way. I’ve tried to model his disposition, his attitude and his approach with the way I go about my own coaching philosophy. That’s something I will always remember.
The second person is Pepper. I was still relatively new to the high school scene. To be able to come in and into his program, learn from him, understand the game a little bit better and to understand the way he influenced his players, that has been a lasting impression. I’ve tried to also model the way he goes about doing things and the way he has built his program based on his athletes each year. Pepper was a big coaching influence and it came at a very good time for me. Again, I was still relatively new to being in that type of setting and learning how to deal with high-school aged kids. I think that’s really taken me a long way as well.
Q. What’s the best piece of coaching advice you’ve ever received?
Burke: Let the kids play. Don’t try to coach too much during a game. Allow players to make mistakes and address them later. Don’t get caught up in the moment when things aren’t going well for a player. … Don’t put on the added pressure. No one wants to fail when they’re playing sports. Allow them to go out and play without that added pressure during the game. It’s something that was learned over time. I don’t know that anyone said that directly to me, but I know Pepper does a nice job modeling that. I don’t know if I necessarily got it from him, but it did take me a little while to learn once I became a varsity coach. I had some growing up to do once I got my own program. That’s just one thing I guess I learned over time whether it be observing how other coaches coached that were successful, like Pepper.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Burke: I think the obvious answer is going through what we just went through with COVID. Looking at the players we had coming back into the program that were seniors, they just really worked hard in the offseason to finally get their chance. To go back and look at our team from 2019 and we had eight seniors that contributed on an everyday basis and two juniors that were prominent members of that team with [Michael] Robertson and [Tyler] Duckstein. It’s those other six kids who were going to finally get their opportunity to have more of an impact on this year’s team than they had ever had in the program. Then the cancellation of the season happens. It was something honestly that hit me harder than I thought it was going to emotionally. My immediate thought was about those six seniors. More specifically, Michael and Tyler had plenty of varsity experience last year, it was really those other four who were going to come in and hopefully lead from the front as seniors in their first opportunity to do that. That was pretty heartbreaking for me to see and know know what they did to get to that point with the work that they put in — the weight room, the conditioning, being there every day, taking the leadership role even though they were role players last year, assuming that role in the offseason workouts to be at their best at all times. They never had the opportunity to show that they belonged and to show everything they would have done this year.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Burke: I think by far and you’re talking about a moment, you have to look back at the 2014 season, the season where we went 24-2 and had the opportunity to play in the state title game. That was a season that started out a little but rougher than we had hoped. We lost the first game of the season and lost the last game of the season and put together 24 wins in between those two losses. Just the players who were part of that 2014 team were so talented. When I think back I will always credit that particular group of guys because they set the tone for every year after that. Anthony Simonelli, Conor Hartigan, Alex Amos, Trey Braithwaite, Trenton Burgreen, those guys just did an incredible job at such a young age. They just really set the tone for what our program was going to be like and what the expectations were. They were kids that just got after it. They didn’t have to be told to do anything. They were just hard-working kids. You had to beg them to take time off when they weren’t at practice.
Just that whole season, it was incredible to win a district title, a regional title, get a berth to the states and to literally beat Sherando five times in one season because of the way things were set up at that time in that Conference 21 setting. It was just incredible. We went to Amherst and for the region we had the two best records. The way they preset the matchups like the VHSL always does, we had to go on the road to Amherst as a team with just one loss. We got down there and their fans were incredible. I don’t think they expected us to come in and beat them on their home turf. We had a rain delay to start and we barely got the thing in. Our dugout was flooded. We got it done with Anthony Simonelli on the mound and Conor Hartigan with 5 RBIs in that game [a 12-3 win]. It was shocking I think to everybody at Amherst High School that night and our kids just went out and played the game like it was nothing.
That whole season was by far one of my favorite coaching moments, not just one moment that whole year. It was just an incredible journey. We didn’t win a state title. Hanover [which defeated the Pioneers 7-1] had just won their third title in a row. The odds were stacked against us going in because we were relatively a young team. Our kids just went out and performed every single night that year. To win 24 straight in the game of baseball is pretty incredible.
