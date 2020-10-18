Steve Grubbs has been the Millbrook boys’ basketball coach for one season, but oh what a season it was.
The Pioneers ended Handley’s three-year reign by capturing the Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles. Millbrook (21-8) would advance to the state semifinals, pulling off a 61-58 upset of Region 4D champion Halifax County in the quarterfinals. The Pioneers would eventually fall to Woodrow Wilson 77-58 in the semifinals at Sherando High School.
Grubbs earned The Winchester Star’s Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor.
Grubbs is a 2007 graduate of Norwin High School (North Huntingdon, Pa.). He played basketball for four seasons there.
He is a 2010 graduate of Penn State-Erie.
Prior to taking over after Rob Harris resigned, Grubbs, the school’s head JV coach for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, compiling a 38-11 record. He was also a varsity assistant for the 2017 season. Grubbs also served two seasons as a JV coach for James Wood’s Tim Wygant in 2014 and 2015.
He currently teaches senior government and sophomore honors world history at Millbrook.
Q: What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Grubbs: Honestly, I know it sounds corny, but it was just being around my friends and my family. I definitely look back and I miss the bus rides and joking around. I miss the practices, competing against each other non-stop and then finishing up practice and being exhausted and going out with them messing around and having some fun. Those jokes that you have and getting through that tough workout together, I miss that level of camaraderie with it.
With my family, I definitely miss that aspect the most. My dad [Dan] coached me for a long time. My brother [Mike] is 2.5 years older than me and we played together quite a bite, whether that’s in the backyard or after you graduate high school doing rec leagues with him. You miss that stuff. I miss going to the gym with my dad and playing with my brother. I have my mom [Diana] being the loudest supporter you could possibly imagine from the stands. That’s definitely the stuff that stands out to me.
Games were amazing, but looking back it’s that other aspect of it that’s irreplaceable.
Q: When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Grubbs: I don’t think there is a specific moment. I just love being around the game. It’s of those things that even though I graduated from high school and decided not to pursue anything in college, I still stayed around it. I played nightly at Penn State. I watch it on TV constantly. I love working with kids in the gym. I love scouting and seeing what other coaches are doing. Growing up, I loved knowing every single position. That was my big thing — knowing where everyone needed to be on the court at all times. Once you start to know that stuff, it lends itself to coaching.
It’s been such a huge part of my life. I started playing when I was 5 and I’m going on 26 years of being involved with the game. Like I said previously, it was something we did as a family. There’s games that we went to all day long on Saturdays. I played and my brother played and we were going from gym to gym. I can’t really imagine not having that being a part of my life. The next logical step was coaching.
Q: Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Grubbs: There’s two or three people with my dad being No. 1. He always taught the right way to pay the game and that’s the lack of individualism and the focus on doing things to your best ability to the fullest extent. It’s just pushing yourself as much as you can with it. It’s being smart about what you are doing on the court and there’s an extra pass. I know it drives him crazy when he watches the NBA or college basketball and he sees one person just dribbling non-stop. To him that’s not what this game is. I think I get a lot of my style from him as well.
There’s my assistant varsity coach [at Norwin] Kevin McDonough. He was old school. He is a great guy. I still talk to him whenever I go home. I called him the other week. He was just defensive-minded and that’s what I still value. He preached hard work. He always watched what you were doing and constantly reminded you that when you are not hearing your name then that’s a problem. Right or wrong, that doesn’t matter, but when you stop hearing your name that means no one cares about you and that’s when you should start worrying. In practice and bus rides, he had jokes. You’d pass a graveyard and he would yell, ‘The last people to let you down.’ He kept stuff light and I was grateful to have him around.
And there’s [former Millbrook coach and director of student activities] Scott [Mankins] up here. I bounce ideas off of him. I talk to him after every single game. He’s been amazing to have around. I will continue to use him as long as he doesn’t get annoyed from me asking him all of these questions.
Q: What’s the best piece of coaching advice you have received?
Grubbs: I think it’s just to “trust yourself and keep going.” I think once you start to question yourself that’s when things go off the rails. Last we started out 2-4 and the one thing that myself and the coaching staff kept talking about was to just continue and keep moving forward. Everything will kind of work out and eventually it did obviously.
And then, “You can push kids. Don’t let them off the hook.” My dad taught me that. Everyone is looking for the easy way out at times. Everyone is like, “Maybe I don’t finish this sprint or maybe I don’t do 100 percent in this drill.” They’re looking for the easiest way sometimes to get out and it’s your job as a coach to teach them that skill or that life lesson. You need to push them and not just on the basketball court, but to hopefully make them better as they leave your high school and pursue their goals.
Q: What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Grubbs: I think that loss to Woodrow Wilson stands out. It’s not so much that we lost. I’m very proud of our kids for how far they got, what they battled and all of the effort they put forth to get themselves there. That was on March 10 and then on March 13 everything kind of shuts down [for the COVID-19 pandemic]. There was no time to really catch up with them. I always love having a final meeting or going out with the kids to Buffalo Wild Wings or grabbing something to eat or just seeing them again. That never really took place. My last memory really of that group of kids is walking off of Sherando’s court [for the state semifinals] and that being it. The fourth nine weeks end and that’s really the last time we’ve done sports for the most part. I really missed that opportunity to get the closure with the kids and seeing them before they really headed off for their colleges or their careers. I really just wish we would have had that proper sendoff.
Q: What have been your favorite coaching memories?
Grubbs: I love seeing the kids get their successful moment. That’s been true of middle school and has been true of high school. I love seeing them when they accomplish something. Winning the district last year, I was pumped for the kids. The seniors on that team had lived three years in the shadow of Handley. They were pumped and they were excited and that was meaningful. Going into the Loudoun Valley [Region 4C semifinal] game, they come out successful [53-50] and were playing for a region championship and going to the state tournament. That’s something that the kids set as their goal. I love seeing the joy on their faces and their accomplishment. It’s something that they’ll talk about. It’s something that they own and it is theirs that no one can take away from them.
There’s also the connections with kids. I still talk to almost all of the kids from that team regularly. I texted Ben Oates a couple of days ago. I texted Jordan Jackson a couple of days ago. Tyson [Stewart], Julien [Hagerman] and all of them, I try to keep them close because that is the important part to me. The on-court success is great, but it’s those connections you make with kids. You’re hoping to build that, kind of like I have with my assistant varsity coach McDonough. I still enjoy talking with him and he still checks in on me. He always asks how my team is doing. I hope my kids have that with me as they continue on with life.
Our win over Halifax County, I think we were counted out and looked down upon. I’m glad the kids got to showcase what they could do. There’s nothing better than that feeling. Yeah, those are good times.
