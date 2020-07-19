While he has been the Millbrook High School girls’ soccer coach for just one season, Rob Douglas is no stranger to both playing and coaching the sport.
Douglas is a 1988 graduate of James Wood, where he played soccer all four years primarily as a fullback.
He’d graduate from Ferrum College in 1992 with a degree in Recreation and Leisure. He played soccer all four seasons for the Panthers, serving as team captain for his junior and senior years.
He was an assistant coach at Ferrum for four seasons with both the men’s and the women’s programs. While getting an associate’s degree at Shenandoah University, he was an assistant coach for the women’s program (1997) and the men’s program (1998).
He has served as an assistant coach for the Sherando High School boys’ team (2007, 2008) and the Millbrook boys’ team (2018). He also coached travel soccer and was a big part of the Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Douglas: As far as high school goes, it was the bonds that were created while playing at James Wood. I played with [Millbrook boys’ coach] Keith Kilmer. He was a senior when I was a freshman. His brother Rob, who is of course at Sherando. I played with him and we graduated together. [Sherando boys’ head coach] Pat Anderson was a year behind us in 1989. I still coach with those guys and against those guys and I am still friends with other guys on that team who are still here in town or may have moved away. It’s those bonds and those memories that I enjoy, seeing people and when we talk about the old times.
As far as playing in high school, two come to mind right off the bat. We beat Potomac High School when we were juniors. They outshot us by a ton and we ended up beating them 2-1. Our goalkeeper (Rodney Link) saved two PKs (penalty kicks). I got the assist on the winning goal. In the next game, we had to play Stonewall Jackson High School out of Manassas. They had two, three or four players going Division I. They had a goalkeeper that ended up with U.Va. and D.C. United. They were a very good team. We played them here and it was probably for me over my four years our most complete game. We beat them 3-0. For us out here to beat a school from Northern Virginia by that much, we just handled them. It was kind of cool to see it all come together finally. We were only juniors, but we played just a complete game. It was fun.
In college without a doubt, it was scoring a goal in my last game [against Warren Wilson]. It was a great memory and a fun way to end it for me. That’s my fondest memory and of course the friendships with the guys I played with.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Douglas: Probably, my sophomore year in college. Coach Tom Thatcher came to me and another guy. He also was a P.E. teacher at the local high school, soccer coach and our head college coach. The man did a lot. He came to us and wanted to know if we wanted to help out the JV program at Franklin County High School. I went there and the kids played just because they loved to play. They weren’t fantastic or great, but they loved to play and loved to be out there. Obviously helping through my college career at Franklin County, I was very fortunate that Coach Thatcher asked me to stay on at Ferrum. He had never had an assistant and I was the first assistant in the program. I was very thankful he asked me to stay along. He could have easily asked the other player because he had coached with me right up through. I was very fortunate.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
Douglas: Without a question, Tom Thatcher. Coach Thatcher, he means everything. I could hang up now and call him and we could talk about anything. As a matter of fact, I picked up the phone last year and called him about something that was going on. He’s one of those people that I guess when you’re younger you don’t always want to hear the answer that you know is the truth. He is extremely good at letting you talk and saying how you feel, then he is going to tell you what you need to do and how you need to do it.
The best advice he ever gave me was just to try to make the dean’s list once. It doesn’t matter if you make it eight, nine or 10 times. Just make it once because that’s something you can put on a resumé and they can never take it away. I was very fortunate and I made it. Many of our players that I played with and later coached down there, they all took the same goal and the same thing to heart. He was it. He really directed and inspired us. I stay in touch with him and I should talk to him more than I do.
Q. What’s the best piece of coaching advice you’ve ever received?
Douglas: Probably it’s, ‘Let them play.’ That was at a coaching course and I don’t remember right off hand who the instructor was right now. He was like, ‘To coach them, let them do their thing. Give them 30 minutes, stand, just let them play and don’t coach them.’ Obviously if there is something blazing that you can say do it, but for the most part just let them play.
Going back to Coach Thatcher, his whole thing was, ‘I’m going to coach you the way I felt like I wanted to be coached.’ I try to do the same thing. I hope I do it. My players may say something else, but I like to coach the way I like to be coached. We can do some training and some things at the end, but, ‘Give me 30 minutes just to play and don’t bark at me.’ It’s kind of funny, that it’s the same thing.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Douglas: Obviously, we will say this spring [with the season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic]. I feel like we had done some really good things over there with our leadership. The two captains that we had named — Ashleigh Nail and Mikaela Henning — really grasped that position and I felt like we had turned a corner there. We were really hoping to see what we could do.
Probably my other toughest coaching decision was leaving Ferrum. It came for personal reasons. My father was ill at the time. I learned it’s never a good time to leave a college situation because there’s always a player you have recruited and there’s always who in the pipeline who you are recruiting. It’s just a very tough time, regardless of personal situations or anything else. It’s just hard. I had several chances to leave right before the season started to go to other programs and earn a master's degree through a graduate assistant program. I was never able to do it because I felt I could never leave Coach [Thatcher] high and dry two week before the season.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Douglas: For the girls at Millbrook, I don’t think we’ve had those yet. I think they’re coming though.
When I was an assistant at Sherando, we beat Brentsville on PKs to win the district. That was pretty exciting. With the boys’ team at Millbrook, we beat Tuscarora [2-1]. They came here and they were [Class] 5 at the time I believe. They were No. 1 in the Washington Post. They came riding in here and they took us for granted a little bit and we got them at the end of the game. My son [Darin] scored the game-winning goal which is even sweeter. We knocked them off. We knocked off the No. 1 team in the Washington Post. That’s always going to say something. It gives you as a mark as to where you are at as a team.
