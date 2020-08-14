Carla Milton has served as Millbrook High School’s volleyball coach for the past five seasons. Last season, the Pioneers placed second in the Class 4 Northwestern District, finishing with a 20-4 record overall and a 12-2 district mark and advanced to the regional playoffs. Milton has led the Pioneers to four regional berths, including a victory over perennial state champion Loudoun County for the Region 4C title in 2017. Millbrook would advance to the state semifinals that year. Milton won The Winchester Star’s Volleyball Coach of the Year honor four consecutive times (2015-2018) and has compiled a remarkable 103-21 record at Millbrook.
Milton is a 1991 Handley graduate. She played volleyball all four seasons (two on the JV squad) at setter. The Judges won the Northwestern District title in her senior season.
She’d go on to play four seasons at Shenandoah University, where she graduated in 1995 with a degree in kinesiology.
Milton also has served as head volleyball coach from 1999 to 2007 at James Wood High School, where she led the Colonels to a state berth in 2002 and had a 126-73 record. From there she would also serve as an assistant coach at SU from 2008 through 2014. Upon her college graduation, Milton also coached the freshman team at Handley. She also has led volleyball programs at Frederick County Middle School and Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Milton: I would just say playing with my friends. Back then, we had all three levels — freshman, JV and varsity. It was really an accomplishment to make the JV team my freshman year and to be able to play there for two years and move up to varsity my junior and senior years. Playing and representing Handley and playing with that Handley Pride every night, those were just some of the best memories I have.
I would also say my last two years in college where I actually got to play under my high school Brenda Neal. She was the coach at Handley and she got the opportunity to coach down at Shenandoah my junior and senior years. I was able to play under her again and that was a really good way to end my career for college.
Q: When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Milton: I would say towards the end of my college career. Volleyball was winding down for me and I was finishing up classes. The freshman job came open at Handley and I got the chance to go back and I got to go back and coach with my former coaches Brenda Neal and Mary Donellan. That set everything in motion for me.
Q: Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Milton: I have four of them. Definitely Miss Neal and Miss Donellan. Like I said, Miss Neal was my high school coach and I also got the opportunity to play under her in college. They were always honest with us. They may not have always told you what you wanted to hear, but it was what you needed to hear from a coach. That’s something I try to do with our girls today.
My next one would be [Millbrook coordinator of student activities] Scott Mankins. These last five years, he has been wonderful to me. His door is always open. I’ve gone in there with many questions during the season and have asked for his opinions or thoughts. His door is also always open to talk about anything else that is going on in your life.
My last one is definitely Eric Heflin, my assistant. We’ve been coaching together for a lot of years now. He’s my sounding board. I don’t make any coaching decisions without talking to him. He just makes me look at all of the possibilities. I will say, “What do you think about trying this?” And he will say, “Well, why don’t we add this to it.” He makes me see all of the possibilities of what can be done.
Q: What’s the best coaching advice you have received?
Milton: I guess it’s, “Along the way — right or wrong — make a decision and go with it.” You’ve got to be confident on any decision you make on the court during the game. You don’t want to let the other team see you second-guessing yourself. Whether it goes right or goes wrong, be confident with the decisions that you make.
And a big one that Scott Mankins preaches to all of the Millbrook athletes and everybody, “Leave the program better than where you found it.” Go in and work your hardest so that you can be successful. And then you being successful is going to lead to our program being in a better place than where it was.
Q: What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Milton: Any time a season is over or a loss when you know you could have played better. Also, any injury to any one of your players that makes them miss playing time. Some of our girls, I have just hurt for them over the last couple of years for the time they have had to miss because of an injury. You see that look on their faces and you know that they just want to be out there, but just at that time they can’t.
Q: What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Milton: I would say the entire postseason of our 2017 season. That whole run when we were down 2-1 to James Wood in the district tournament [semifinals] and we came back. And then the next night we were down 2-1 to Fauquier and came back to win the district championship. Moving on to beating Heritage in the first round of regionals and solidifying punching our ticket to the state tournament. And then going down to [defending and eventual state champion] Loudoun County and beating them [3-2] on their home court. That whole run, I guess I could say was just magical. Literally two teams had us down and we probably, maybe should not have come back from that. Those girls stuck together. They played together and they just dug it out, night-in and night-out.
