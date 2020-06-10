Pepper Martin has served as Sherando’s first and only baseball coach for 26 seasons and also was the school’s wrestling coach for the program’s first 25 seasons. Martin, who led the Warriors to the Group AA state title in 2013, is an eight-time Winchester Star Baseball Coach of the Year. He won that honor again in 2019 as the Warriors went 19-4 in a season that included a 17-game winning streak and the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title.
Martin led the Warriors to five regional wrestling crowns and was the Winchester Star Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2013 (the Star began honoring wrestling coaches in 2008).
A 1975 Handley graduate, Martin participated in a variety of sports for the Judges, including football, basketball and track & field before becoming a varsity wrestler in his junior and senior seasons. Handley did not have a baseball team while Martin was a student.
Martin is a 1980 graduate of James Madison University, where he lettered in wrestling for four seasons. He also has a graduate degree from the University of Virginia.
Martin also coached several sports at James Wood prior to being hired at Sherando. He was a varsity baseball coach for one season, a varsity assistant wrestling coach (1986-1993), a freshman wrestling coach for two seasons and a JV basketball coach for a season.
Q. What are you favorite memories as an athlete?
Martin: In high school, it had to be our Handley wrestling team my senior year. We won the program’s first Northwestern District wrestling championship. That was pretty big because the program was only four years old. I finished second at 112. If I had more experience, I would have won the championship. I had Kevin Champion from George Mason, who had beat me 5-0 twice during the regular season, and I lost to him 8-6 in the championship. I had him on his back with about 15 seconds left in the match, but his shoulder blades were outside the circle. With my lack of experience I didn’t realize what I needed to do. Finally, I heard Coach [C.B.] Ashby screaming to pick him up and bring him back inbounds. I brought him back inbounds and I got a two count and the buzzer went off.
As a college wrestler, it might sound weird. At JMU — it might have been my junior or senior year — I lasted until the third period against Buddy Lee from Old Dominion. Buddy Lee later competed as a Greco-Roman wrestler in the 1992 Summer Olympics. He might have been playing around with me, but I lasted until the beginning of the third period. … I also ended up lettering four years. I got enough matches each year to letter with only two years of high school experience. That was pretty nice.
Then as an adult athlete because it was baseball and we didn’t have baseball in high school, my dad [Pepper Sr.] started a men’s baseball team called the Winchester Cardinals. He founded it. He coached it and a bunch of my friends and guys I played summer baseball with through the years we all combined on a team. We won numerous Apple Valley League championships and then Lee Lockhart from Purcellville needed a team for the Loudoun County League. We actually played in two leagues one summer then went over to the Loudoun County League. In the early 80’s, we won the Loudoun County championship. I was a center fielder for the Cardinals and a leadoff hitter. When we first joined that league, they looked at us as a bunch of yahoos. We’d score a bunch of runs, but we didn’t have any pitching. Finally, one summer we got one of the Winchester Royals. They released him and he wanted to stay here for the summer. He ended up pitching for us and helping us win the championship. That’s a big memory because it was a team my dad started. I played for him and my cousin played on the team with some of the friends I grew up with.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Martin: Probably the seed for me was at age 13 when I helped my dad coach his Little League team. My dad coached for many years and I played for him. When I was 13, I was the scorekeeper. We got to the end of the season and he had a couple of adult coaches who weren’t showing up. In one game, he said, ‘Hey I need a first-base coach. You’ve got to coach first base.’ I said, ‘Dad, I’m keeping the scorebook.’ He said, ‘You can be scorekeeper and coach because I need a coach.’ He put me out there. He said, ‘Those guys are not showing up so I’m not asking them back. You’re now my first-base coach.’ I had to teach my mom in two days how to keep the scorebook.
That’s where the seed was planted, but it came to fruition in college when I was wrestling for Coach [Jimmy] Prince. I was undecided in my major. We were just talking one day and we’d had some youth wrestling camps and he saw how I worked with the kids and everything. He said, ‘Pepper, what are you majoring in?’ I said I’m undecided and he said, ‘Pepper, what would you like to do?’ I said, ‘I really do like coaching.’ He said, ‘Well, I think you have the potential to be a good coach. The best avenue to get into coaching is through teaching.’ We talked a little bit more about it and the next day I went to Wilson Hall and decided to change my major to education. That’s why it took me five years to finish. With the confidence that he showed in me with my potential, I thought I would give it a shot and I’ve never looked back.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
Martin: My dad was my best friend and he had a ninth-grade education. He was probably the smartest man I ever knew. He was really revered by his kids and when he was coaching Little League he would always seem to draft the kids that he thought needed the most from that program. I remember him picking kids up because their parents wouldn’t bring them to practice. He’d pick them up in his pickup truck, bring them to practice, take them home, buy them gloves and cleats. He was just that type of guy. He was my greatest influence. Actually, it was my parents through their love and support through the years.
But I’ve been blessed to have many positive coaching influences throughout my life in my coaching career. All of them have really helped mold my coaching philosophy and my style.
It started out in middle school with Coach Paul Hillyard. People called him ‘Soupy.’ That was at Winchester Intermediate School. What I learned from him was that if you work hard and do the right things then you’re going to get playing time. He set a nice foundation.
When I got to high school, Jimmy Omps, Stuart Allen. These are Hall of Fame people. Also C.B. Ashby, my wrestling coach. Talk about a fine man. He didn’t know a lot about wrestling, but he was a great motivator. He had great rapport with his athletes and he made wrestling a big part of my life.
In college, it was Jimmy Prince. He was actually a football coach. He took the wrestling program when it was in its early stages. … I learned a lot from him.
And then when I got to James Wood, my goodness. It started with Coach Willie Walters. I was fortunate enough to work with him for one year. I learned a heck of a lot in one year. The respect and reverence he had with his athletes was unbelievable. And of course, Coach [Jaye] Copp. I learned from Bill Beckman about baseball in-game strategy. And Wendell Dick, he was very influential early in my career because he was the principal at James Wood-Amherst. He was supportive and one of the finest men I’ve ever known.
Undoubtedly other than my dad, Coach Copp has had the most positive influence on shaping my coaching personality and my philosophy. I learned from him, the best way to interact with young athletes and the right way to do things. I pretty much emulated a lot of what I learned from him when I started the wrestling program at Sherando. He’s definitely one of my biggest mentors.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Martin: I go back to Coach Copp on that one. When I was his assistant, he would always stress to his wrestlers and he would remind them of this every match — to win with humility and to lose with dignity. He always preached he wanted his wrestlers to act with class on and off the mat. That win with humility and lose with dignity stuck with me through the years and I always made sure that was a big part of my programs, both wrestling and baseball. We’ve always had compliments about how our young men conduct themselves. I think that goes a long way. There are other things I’ve picked up from coaches, but that one there stuck with me.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Martin: Having the varsity baseball season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic was pretty tough to handle, not just for myself as a coach. The seniors look forward to their senior year and [so do] the juniors all the way down to the JV players, even the freshman JV players who were going to play baseball for the first time. It’s not only how it happened but when it happened. We’re talking about the Friday before we were opening up on Monday.
Thinking about that through the years, I would say it was having some of my senior athletes suffering serious injuries or illnesses that prematurely ended or adversely affected their sports seasons.
Four of them come to the top of my head:
Stu McGee, he was returning state champion and ranked No. 1 in the state and undefeated. At the end of the season, I noticed that he was running out of gas when he was wrestling. He was in the greatest shape of any of my wrestlers on the team and he just didn’t have any energy. He got diagnosed with mononucleosis and an inflamed spleen which prevented him from wrestling in the district tournament. So, his senior year was done.
Tim Kettlewell was ranked in the Top 3 in the state in his weight class and tore a rib cartilage right before the district tournament and it adversely affected him.
A.J. Bakos was the No. 1 seed for us in the state tournament. Going to the state tournament on the way down, he got a terrible case of the flu and lost 11 pounds. He still wrestled and I believe he ended up getting third, but the guy who won it A.J. had wrestled earlier in the year and pinned him.
With baseball, Matt McCarty. I shouldn’t say this, but I think the 2013 state championship could have possibly been our second one. When Matt was a senior, we were primed. Right at the end of the season, he tore a muscle in his right pec. He was our No. 1 starting pitcher and it adversely affected him. We ended up losing in the state semifinals with an injured Matt.
I feel bad, particularly for those seniors, because of all the hard work and dedication they put into their sport and just to get it taken away from them because of injury or illness that was pretty tough.
Q. What are your favorite coaching moments?
Martin: As far as individually, it’s seeing athletes come into our baseball and wrestling programs as freshmen and to see how they have developed and through their hard work and dedication ended up being very successful in their sport.
Of course, I can’t fail to mention the 2013 AA baseball championship. It probably ranks at the top. And also our five regional wrestling championships. Those five regional championships and that state championship in baseball were done when we only had three classifications. Also, those regional wrestling championships were done when our region was the toughest in the state.
Those are not my accomplishments, but they are what those teams accomplished which is pretty special. One of those regional [wrestling] championship teams went 32-0 in the regular season and finished I believe fifth in the state.
Probably the biggest one was the 2013 AA state championship because probably on paper compared to some of the teams we’ve had at Sherando they may have not been the most skilled, but it was a team that embraced the team concept the most. They did everything together and they were for each other. If one player couldn’t get the job done, they implored their teammate to pick them up. That year was pretty magical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.