Brooklyn Wilson took over as the Sherando High School girls’ basketball coach last season. She led the Warriors to a 13-11 mark overall with an 8-6 record in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Wilson is a 2010 Sherando graduate and was a former basketball standout for the Warriors. She played four seasons on the varsity squad, earning second team All-Northwestern District accolades in both her junior and senior seasons. Wilson also played four seasons of volleyball (three on the varsity) and played on the varsity softball team as a freshman.
Wilson graduated in 2015 from Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College. She was part of the school’s 2013 squad which advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Before taking over as Sherando’s head coach, she led the JV program for three seasons.
Q: What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Wilson: Definitely playing for Sherando, especially coming back, is a good thing. That’s where I learned a lot of lessons about life in general. It helped me decide that I wanted to be a P.E. teacher, so that was a big influence. I think just growing up that basketball was kind of always where I found my identity and my purpose, which is a good thing and sort of a bad thing because that was all I found value in. Coach [Susan] Saylor or Dr. Saylor now who is our assistant A.D. here now was one of my coaches and she really helped me understand how I could use basketball to change lives, but that’s not all there is to my life. She had a huge influence on me here.
Obviously, going to college, getting to play and making it to the Division III tournament was an awesome experience. I made a lot of my best friendships through that and just really had an awesome experience in getting to travel and playing all over the country. That was definitely cool.
Q: When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Wilson: Honestly, I always thought I would be involved in athletics somehow, whether it was being a P.E. teacher or being a coach. It wasn’t until Coach [Mike] Marsh had reached out to me.
When I came home from college, I was trying to find a teaching job. I was working at Chick-fil-A and he came in and said, ‘Hey, you should come in and help us out.’ I kind of volunteered for a season and then that next season was when an opening popped up.
I kind of always had a thought, especially in high school with Coach Saylor’s influence on me. I kind of wanted to be that person for someone else one day. So, I think high school and her had the greatest influence on me and then when Coach Marsh opened up the opportunity everything kind of fell in place for me.
Q: Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
Wilson: Dr. Saylor, for sure. She has really helped me see how sports can relate to life so much and how there’s so much you can learn through sports that are really life lessons you can use outside of the court. She really helped me, especially in those developing years in high school to see the importance of life outside of basketball.
When I got to college, it was Coach Doug Helsel. He was our head coach. He was just the same way. My Christian faith is very important to me. I knew going to a bible college that I wanted to teach in a secular school. I never really had the desire to teach in a Christian, a private school or anything like that. He was a guidance counselor at a public school, so he helped mentor me not just on the court, but again how I could the influence of those values in a secular school without stepping over any boundaries or outside of the lines.
Q: What the best coaching advice that you have received?
Wilson: To admit your mistakes. That came from Coach Helsel, especially, that we don’t always have the answers and that is OK. In order to to develop that good relationship and that trust between you and your players, you have to admit when you’re wrong and to always continue learning through that. When you’ve made a bad decision, haven’t called the right play, haven’t made a good decision on how to deal with a player or something like that, take that a step farther and learn from those mistakes to help yourself be a better coach and help develop a better program.
Q: What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Wilson: For this [past year] being a first-time [head varsity] coach, it was being able to stay calm and make sound decisions in the heat of the moment. I think my biggest regret came in the James Wood game that we played at James Wood, we were right there with them to the end [in a 55-48 loss]. There was a specific play and I never forget it. It haunts me to this day. We had just scored a basket and I think at that point it had put us down one or two. I didn’t call a timeout. It’s stuff like that that kind of sticks with you. If I were watching a game, I would think, ‘Oh my gosh, they should have called a timeout there.’ But just being in the moment and being a first-year coach, that’s the stuff I definitely want to improve on as I move forward in my career.
Q: What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Wilson: Honestly, anything that has to do with making those connections with the players, not just on the court but being able to transfer that into life. I think of the players that I’ve stayed in contact with, even that I coached in JV years ago that still reach out to me when they have good news or they have things going on in life and they want some guidance or advice. This year, especially being my first year as a varsity coach, some of the seniors this year — Bella Entsminger, Asia James — and the girls last year — Kelsey Pendzich and Blake Conner — that I had kind of seen come through the program from their freshman year up, it was really cool to get to end their careers with them as the varsity coach since I kind of got to start with them.
Obviously there were some games that we didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but just seeing from the very first game until the end of the season how much the team in general and the girls individually had improved was great. That’s one of the main reasons I’m coaching is to just help them get better and help develop a program from the ground up.
