Clarence Smith has served as the Sherando softball coach for the past eight seasons. In 2019, the Warriors went 9-3 and tied for second place in the Class 4 Northwestern District’s regular season. Smith is the 2015 Winchester Star Softball Coach of the Year.
A 1997 Handley graduate, Smith played baseball and basketball for four seasons for the Judges and also played football in his senior season.
After a stint at a junior college and a community college, Smith enrolled at Shepherd University and graduated in 2004 with a degree in art.
After a year as a volunteer assistant, Smith spent three seasons as Sherando’s head JV softball coach. He then spent two seasons as a varsity assistant coach before taking over as head coach in 2012. He also coached one season of girls’ basketball at Aylor Middle School.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Smith: I’m going to try to keep it pertinent to Sherando. My first-ever home run in high school came against Sherando and Pepper Martin was the [Warriors’] coach. Way back in the day — now they have machine pitch that’s kind of like a little catapult system — Pepper Martin was like our little catapult system. He would stand out there on the mound and lob balls into us. I was probably like [age] eight at that time. To have that first introduction into organized baseball with Pepper kind of being the patriarch over that entire league and then later coming along and having my first home run coming against Pepper Martin and Sherando High School, I remember that and it was a pretty fond memory. That was my senior year.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Smith: I’ve always had this strong draw toward sports. It’s this allure. I don’t know whatever it is — it just speaks to me. I like the competitive nature. I love the stories behind it. It’s all so compelling to me. What I quickly realized is that my talents weren’t good enough to make a living out of this. I thought what better way to stay in the game and feel that competitive juice and the ambiance it creates than coaching.
I always thought as a young guy that it would be cool to coach. I didn’t necessarily pursue it until I became a teacher. I remember starting at Sherando — and it’s been 15 years now — and they were always looking for coaches. At the time, Pepper’s staff was full. He actually approached me about coaching baseball. … I was team teaching with a science guy, Russ Sumner, who had taken over the JV softball program basically because there wasn’t anyone else to do it. He recruited me and said, ‘Please come out to give me a hand.’ That was it. I kind of got bitten and from that point on I fell in love with the game and 15 years later here I am.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
Smith: I’m going to keep it pertinent to the area. I had two phenomenal coaches growing up in particular. Jimmy Dix, he was kind of a stalwart in the area. Jeff Milburn, who relatively kind of young at the time and a protege of Jimmy Dix, for whatever reason he saw something in me and kind took me under his wing. Those two got me involved in summer Legion ball at the time. I played four years with those guys and they saw some talent in me. I spent many days, especially summer days, riding in 15 passenger vans going all over the region to play on some dusty diamond somewhere in the far reaches of Virginia and just kind of listening and soaking in all of their knowledge and love for the game. That’s really where it expanded. In hindsight, I see where this all began.
Q. What is the best piece of coaching advice that you have ever received?
Smith: That’s a tough question. I guess the best piece of advice is that “you manage people and not cookie-cutter players.” You need to consider each individual circumstance and who you are dealing with and what the personalities are. You coach toward that. I think when you try to push that square peg into the round hole, it’s met with a lot of resistance and it doesn’t necessarily work. In my experience, that piece of advice seems to be the best. It seems to work well for me. In a public school system, you don’t get to recruit your players, so you have to play the hand that you are dealt. You can’t force that full house. You have to pick and choose and make the hand work for you the best as possible.
It was one of the things we used to talk about. Again, Jimmy Dix and Jeff Milburn, I can’t give them enough credit. They were just talking about all of the different personalities they had to manage. At the time they were recruiting for like an all-area team. We had kids from Clarke County, Berkeley County, Loudoun, Shenandoah, Frederick County and Winchester city. It was a veritable all-area team and you had a lot of different personalities and they’re coming from different backgrounds — some of us from a more regimented style of coaching and other with a more free-for-all so to speak. To make all of those ingredients work in this recipe, in hindsight at 40-years-old, it was pretty remarkable.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Smith: We’ve had some heartache with James Wood. They knocked us out and they ended our season. Last season we had an opportunity to go in there and secure the No. 1 seed in the district and we lost 8-3. That sent us on the road to Fauquier and that ended our season. That game was tough because we didn’t play as well as we were capable. That’s always tough to accept. When you give your everything and play as well as you possibly can and you lose, you can leave from there and feel OK about it. But, when you come out and don’t have your ‘A’ game and you take that loss it’s a little bit harder to swallow. That’s a big one. That sticks out the most.
Not getting to play this season [because of the COVID-19 pandemic], absolutely. We were very senior heavy this year. We had seven seniors (Lauren Smith, Veronika Lord, Sierra Strosnider, Blake Conner, Jazmyn Long, Morgan Ziviello, Faith Salyers) and a core group that had been with me anywhere from three to four years. Some of those kids had come straight to the varsity level and started as freshmen. To see them to not have that opportunity to finish things off and put that cherry on the top of tremendous careers is unsettling.
Of that very heralded senior class, only one [Conner] is going on to play [in college]. These girls are sitting at the top of the record book in so many different categories. But as is the case a lot of times with sports, they are not chasing dreams of professional careers in this. They are making decisions academically beyond their high school years. They are hanging their bats up and putting their cleats away. This senior year was the climax of everything. To have that taken away was particularly difficult. It’s one thing for me to handle that because there’s always another season for me. But to see this taken away from these girls who don’t intend to play anymore, that was tough.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Smith: There are too many favorite moments to recount each, so I’ll stick with the most recent.
One is the walkoff home run against James Wood [in a 3-1, eight-inning win in 2019]. Ashton Clark hit that home run and it was pretty remarkable.
One of my favorite games was going to Fauquier [in the 2018 district tournament semifinals] needing a win against the No. 1 seed and we one-hit them [in a 2-0 victory]. Lauren Smith pitched an incredible game. Sierra had a couple of big hits and Blake played tremendously out in center field. We come out of that game as a big underdog with a big victory that set us up for the championship game. That really sticks out as well.
I also get so much gratification when my players receive accolades and go on to play in college.
