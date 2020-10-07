Joe Knight has been the Sherando swimming coach for 15 seasons and has also been the Warriors' golf coach the past two seasons.
Knight, last year's winner, has been The Winchester Star's Swimming Coach of the Year a whopping six times (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020). The girls' team captured the Northwestern District title last season, the fifth time it has accomplished that feat under Knight. The Warriors would go on to place second in Region 4C and eighth in the Class 4 meet, the highest state finish in program history.
Under Knight, the boys' program captured the 2010 Northwestern District title and the 2016 Conference 21 West crown. The 2016 team placed ninth at the Class 4 meet, the highest finish in school history. Last season, the Warriors were fourth in the district, eighth in the region and 26th in the state.
In his first season, Knight was The Star's Golf Coach of the Year in 2018. Replacing longtime coach Rob Wright just weeks before the season, Knight helped the Warriors place third in the district and sixth in Region 4C. Last season, Sherando was seventh in the district tournament.
Knight is a 1966 graduate of Glen Burnie (Md.) High School. While there, he played varsity football, basketball and baseball, along with JV soccer before football arrived.
He'd go on to graduate at from Lock Haven (Pa.) University with a liberal arts degree in English. While at Lock Haven he was on the soccer and swim teams and part of an exhibition gymnastics team.
He also served as an assistant swim coach at Sherando for one year before taking the head coaching position.
Q: What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Knight: Without a doubt, the fondest memories are of the friendships developed with teammates and coaches at both the high school and collegiate level. The coaching staffs always impressed me with their industry, knowledge, and true dedication to their teams and athletes. Those coaches were strict disciplinarians who demanded the same hard work and dedication from their athletes as they did of themselves. They served as excellent role models for their athletes. I believe the same can be said for my teammates — they worked extremely hard to make our teams successful, but had a lot of fun along the way. The memories of hard practices, road trips, and mischief-making adventures are all attributable to those friends and teammates that were a part of the teams I played on. Recently, I attended one of our high school's class reunions, and seeing those friends again was heart-warming. It was like we hadn't been separated for almost 50 years, and the camaraderie was still there.
Q: When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Knight: Coaching wasn't something that came to me right away, it was more a combination of circumstances that led me in that direction. While in college, I had the opportunity to coach a local summer swim team with a good friend of mine. That was a positive experience for me, but at the time I really only considered it a summer job and nothing more. Later, when my wife and I moved to Stephens City, I began coaching soccer for Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association, refereeing soccer at the local recreation, high school, and collegiate level, and helping with the Shenandoah Valley Swim League by coaching the Sherando Sharks.
It wasn't until Jason Barbe at Sherando hired me as their assistant swim team coach that I really got the inspiration to start coaching at the high school level. That first year working with Coach Mary Longerbeam was truly an eye-opener for me. We worked extremely hard coaching the team and took several swimmers to the state championship meet. That year, we had an excellent swimmer, Allie Smith, who eventually took second place in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke events. The sheer excitement of attending that meet and witnessing our excellent results were enough for me. I was hooked — high school coaching was for me.
It's interesting how things in one's life work out sometimes. That year, the large commercial insurance company I was working for went through a reduction in force after being purchased by Allianz, a large German conglomerate. At about the same time, the head swim team coaching position at Sherando High School opened up. I was fortunate enough to be hired to work with the Special Education Department teaching English and get the head swim team coaching position at the same time. Those life circumstances turned out to be quite a blessing for me.
Q: Who are your biggest coaching influences, and why?
Knight: There are two coaches from my past who have had a lifelong impact on my life and now, my coaching philosophy: Joseph Papetti, my high school football coach, and Karl Herrmann, my college soccer coach. Coach Papetti coached the inaugural football season for Glen Burnie High School and went on to be inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame and Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was an All-State selection in football and basketball in West Virginia, played for West Virginia University, and was a member of their 1953 Sugar Bowl team. He was passionate about coaching and about football, and his enthusiasm for the game carried over to his players. His two-a-day practices were renowned: as players we dreaded them, but in the end we learned a lot about ourselves and our teams. He demanded discipline (in the classroom and on the playing field) and physical fitness. He always stressed that we would be the strongest team in the fourth quarter and he was right.
Coach Herrmann from Lock Haven University was very much the same as Coach Papetti in that regard. He, too, was a strict disciplinarian and believed in physical conditioning. He adopted a new training program that had been successfully used by the Air Force Academy. His philosophy was that we would always be the better team in the second half of a match by simply being the better conditioned athletes. I can honestly say that I have never been in better physical condition than when I played soccer for Coach Herrmann. However, he was also one of those coaches who always had his office door open — for anyone. He was compassionate and a great listener which is why his players felt a close bond with him. He always found the time for his students and athletes whether it was after a practice, in-between classes, or during his free time at the end of the day. He was inducted into the Oberlin (Ohio) College Athletic Hall of Fame for his baseball achievements and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame for his excellent coaching career and promotion of the sport of soccer.
Q: What's the best coaching advice you received?
Knight: I believe it was Coach Herrmann who always stressed that hard work would overcome talent — every time. It's a coaching philosophy that I embody today. When Coach Herrmann took over the soccer program at Lock Haven University, it was in the building stages. We weren't blessed with talented scholarship soccer players from some of the larger soccer areas in the state, but Coach Herrmann always managed to get the most effort out of his players. His halftime talks were inspirational because he knew and felt that if we just continued to play the way we had played in the first half of our matches, things would work out for the best for us in the second half. If we didn't end up with a favorable result on any given day, we at least had the feeling that we gave our best effort on the pitch that day. That's why Lock Haven University's soccer program has been so successful since those foundational years under Coach Hermann in the 1960s and 70s. It is because of the legacy of Coach Herrmann that they are now the most successful soccer program in the entire Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference with 20 conference championships and three national championships.
Q: What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Knight: Two years ago, Sherando's legendary golf coach Rob Wright was unable to coach due to health reasons. [Barbe] asked me to step in and be the interim coach while Coach Wright was unavailable. That was a difficult situation because the season was just weeks away. None of the players knew me, and I only knew Brandon Nice from one of my English classes. It was a mad scramble to contact the rest of the players, initiate some recruiting, schedule practice rounds, and get used to a sport that I had no experience in coaching. Fortunately for me, my son Joshua had played for Coach Wright so I had some exposure to high school golf. Additionally, the athletes on the team were true gentlemen — they were respectful and helped me out as best they could. It took them a while to adapt to a new coach and practice routines, but in the end they bought into how I was coaching and we fared pretty well.
Q: What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Knight: The entire coaching experience at Sherando High School has been very rewarding. We have an excellent coaching staff at Sherando in all of our sports, and the association with coaches like Pepper Martin, Bill Hall, James Minney, Megan Roberts, Jamie McCarty (now coaching at Millbrook), John Minteer, Garland Williams, Trevor Johnson, and all the others has been a life lesson in itself. They are the consummate professionals and their hard work and dedication to their teams has been inspirational.
One of my favorite coaching moments occurred two years ago as the interim coach for the golf team. We played extremely well in the district championships and qualified the team for the regional championships. That day, several of our players played their seasonal best rounds which catapulted us to the next round. We had worked hard on just basic fundamentals all season, like golf course management, shot selection, and eliminating three putts. It was fun to see all that work pay off for those golfers. Having our No. 1 player Brandon Nice selected as the [Winchester Star] Player of the Year capped off my first season as a golf coach. That was pretty special.
The successes we've had with our boys' and girls' swim teams over the years have been some of my favorites. Last year's girls' team was very special since a lot of those swimmers grew up with our developmental team in the summer swim league as youngsters, so to have them now competing for the high school and seeing them have individual and team successes was particularly gratifying. We went undefeated in regular season competition and won the big Holiday Hundreds Invitational. We followed that by winning the District Championship over keen rival Kettle Run and finished a strong second to Dominion High School in the regional championship meet. Emma De Jong repeated as the 100 backstroke champion and we followed that up with another strong showing in the state championships with several girls taking All-State honors. It was a very rewarding season for all of our swimmers and our swim programs.
