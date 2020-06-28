Martha Johnson has served as the Handley girls’ tennis coach for the past seven seasons. She led the Judges to a Class 4 runner-up finish in 2018, going unbeaten until falling 5-2 against defending champion Hanover in the title match. She would win The Winchester Star’s Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year award for the fourth time that season, matching her previous honors in 2013 (shared with Trevor Scott), 2014 and 2015. Johnson was also an assistant tennis coach at Handley in 2012.
A 1977 graduate of Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, N.Y., Johnson played tennis (her senior season) and field hockey (four seasons). Her brother (John Volinsky) and sister (Nan) also played tennis.
Johnson graduated from James Madison University in 1981. She played field hockey there for one season. As an adult, she has been playing USTA sanctioned events for 35 years.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Johnson: I loved being a part of the team. I made life-long friends from that team. Before all these cute outfits were created, we had to wear a longish, plaid, polyester pleated kilt with a big safety pin thing on it. But the HG to represent our school, I was just so proud. I could have played checkers or something, but I was representing our school and learning. God, it was fun to be something bigger than just yourself. Where tennis was more individual, I liked the larger team aspect and learning to be a part of a team.
“... I loved the celebrations afterward. I remember in high school we were undefeated [in tennis] my senior year. I played No. 2 in doubles. The bus rides, the camaraderie with the team and figuring out the coaches and working with the coaches, that was fun.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Johnson: Ever since I moved here in 2005, I’ve been an employee over at Stonebrook, doing some socials and helping with mixers and things. Because the kids program was doing so well that they wanted to train some of us. John Dokken, who at the time was the pro there, … suggested and saw some potential in me to be a coach.
That and being in the Shenandoah Masters program and taking a leadership class, one of the books we had to read was [Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s] book where he was assimilating the team for the Olympics. He had to corral all of those superstar athletes to combine to be a team. It hit my light bulb of curiosity because I was just like, ‘How did he get all of those great talented players to suck up their egos and to play for a cause that was bigger than themselves?’ That really spoke to me.
My Dad [Simon] is a coach and has coached my brother’s teams and coached Shenandoah’s baseball teams with Kevin [Anderson]. The support of those guys have really helped me a lot.
I knew pretty much when I read Coach K’s book and all of those things were kind of coming together. It was the training at Stonebrook and then I went and got my professional tennis registry over with Jim Scott over at the [Winchester] Country Club so I could be a legit paid professional tennis instructor. … I feel like I’m still a student of the game.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
Johnson: I had support from both of my athletic directors, Mr. [Rick] Lilly and Mr. [Reed] Prosser. My assistant coach Connie Banton, she’s got many years of experience. The combination of her mental and my tennis balance was really powerful. We were set up this year to have such a great team with four seniors who were going to be in the top six.
My Dad was a strong influence. He was an athlete and played baseball in college. He volunteered after his retirement to help local communities. He just had some really sound coaching advice. I think the guys at Shenandoah still reach out to him.
It’s just the passion that any of those people who I’ve mentioned has for their sport and for kids.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve ever received?
Johnson: Celebrate the strengths and talk about the weaknesses later. I think it’s general and could be said in different ways. Make it all about having fun and there’s time later to debrief after a loss. Getting on the bus with sad faces maybe after a Hanover loss or a Sherando loss, that one was tough, we have some things to do and we’ll figure them out and get back to it the next day.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Johnson: I think when an athlete is hurt. Or trying maybe to motivate an athlete that’s got talent that maybe doesn’t want to put in the effort. I’ve been fortunate to have been blessed with very strong motivated girls, but to see some potential in some and that maybe they have different interests [is tough]. I’d like to make sure they are lifelong tennis fans.
... Figuring out what to say at the fence to motivate them, I always want to be able to say the magic words to help them what they need. It’s a quick diagnostic test at the gate. I can do the coaching in practices, but I feel the few seconds that you have at the fence are very important. I always struggle trying to figure out what the best thing to say is.
And the loss of a season [from the COVID-19 pandemic]. It’s worse than a two- or three-day rain delay or a snowstorm. We were headed to play Western [Albemarle] on that Thursday before that Friday the 13th (in March). We heard that they were going to probably cancel and the coach there said and probably cancel the season. I was like, ‘Wow, we haven’t got that far along in our thinking here’ or at least I hadn’t. And, she was right.
We had some athletes work really, really hard over the season, even from different schools. Even there were kids from Sherando who came to Stonebrook and were out there every week with their private lessons. They never got the chance to see where that could have gone. I think that was the inspiration for my poem [which was published as a letter to the editor in The Star in April] that I wrote. I felt I needed to say that because I felt so bad what every kid had prepared for and missed and all of the friendships that could have developed.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Johnson: Getting to states, going to states and having a hotel for states as a team. We’ve had a lot of individual successes in the postseason tournaments. Those have been great to watch, like Meredith [Watts] growing through her four years where she was a contender every year. That was fun to watch, but to have the team go and play that finals match. We lost to a very strong Hanover team. Just getting that far and being undefeated and not really weren’t expecting to do that well. It was just riding the ride and how the girls really fought. I was very proud of the girls then.
