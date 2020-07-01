Trevor Johnson has served as the girls’ tennis coach at Sherando High School for the past 10 seasons. In 2019, he led the Warriors to a 17-4 record and their third state tournament berth in the last four years. Sherando, which lost 9-0 twice to Fauquier during the regular season, beat the Falcons 5-3 in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament finals. Johnson, who led Sherando to a Class 4 runner-up finish in 2017, has been named The Winchester Star’s Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year four times (2011, 2016, 2017 and 2019).
Johnson is a 1982 graduate of Handley. He competed in football (junior and senior seasons), track & field (junior and senior seasons) and baseball (as a sophomore).
He is a 1986 graduate of James Madison University with a degree in English and has a Masters degree from George Mason.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Johnson: My favorite memory was my senior year in track. My coaches all got upset with me because from football I went from like 6-foot-1, 180 and when track came around I had lifted all winter and I was like 6-2 or 6-3 and 225. I ran the quarter- and half-mile and because Coach [Stuart] Allen saw me he said, ‘You’re throwing the discus and shot this year, too.’
My fondest memory was at the James Wood track meet. I placed second in the discus and then they called me out to run the 800. I was supposed to finish like third or fourth. I had really been fired up the day before for other reasons. The first lap I came around in third. Coach Allen, he and the James Wood coach were in the middle of the field and it came down to one event that was going to win the meet. And they said, ‘You got it. No, you got.’ They were watching us run the 800 go back-and-forth. We came around on the second lap and on the final turn, I just poured on everything I had. I caught [the James Wood runner] and passed him. … Everyone was screaming and I ended up winning it. We won the meet. And because of that, Coach Pete Lowe, who used to treat only the state runners to a steak dinner, said, ‘Trevor, based on that performance, you are having a steak dinner with us.’ That was a great day and a lot of fun. I ran a 2:06 and the best time I had run before that was 2:10.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Johnson: I played racquetball competitively for like three years and toured around and managed a health club. I gave lessons to kids in racquetball and things like that. Once I had kids, I volunteered to coach football, basketball and baseball. When I got to the high school, I did play tennis with Greg Johns, Steve Shendow and Mark Butler and they made me play in [summer] tournaments with them. I was like, ‘I love tennis and watching tennis. I would enjoy doing that,’ so I told [Sherando coordinator of student activities] Mr. [Jason] Barbe. Initially I don’t think they wanted me to do it because I do yearbook and that takes up a lot of time, but then it came open and they said, ‘Do you still want it?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ That was 11 years ago.
Q. Who have been your biggest coaching influences and why?
Johnson: I’m a big reader and I really try to motivate my players through actions and words of mouth, encouraging them to be positive. I think I get a lot of that through all of the books I’ve read about coaching — you know John Wooden and his Wooden-isms. … I have fond memories of Coach [Dwight] Carpenter and Coach Pete Lowe. They were always encouraging me in high school.
I read all of the tennis books and I pick up stuff from like Brad Gilbert — things that obviously other people have gone through. I like working with kids.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you have received?
Johnson: My tennis players on the team know that I’m and English teacher … and they know I like to quote a lot of authors and things like that when I’m giving them talks. One of my favorite quotes is not from a coach, but is from [J.R.R.] Tolkien [The Lord of the Ring series author]. I tell my kids when they are overcoming an injury or they are in a frustrating moment that it is like when Frodo is talking to Bilbo at the Bridge of Khazad Dum. Frodo is like, ‘I wish the ring had never come to me. It is so painful and such a hard journey.’ Gandalf tells them, ‘So do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. It for them to decide what to do with the time that is given to them.’ I tell my players, ‘What if this is your opportunity? You go out there now and you’ve got to do the best with what you have available now.’ I do use a lot of quotes from authors and things like that.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Johnson: [Because of the season being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic] I’m really sad for the girls because I really think we would have been in the running for a state championship this year. I guarantee we would have won the district and we would have won the region. We probably at least would have made it to the semis, but we were going to be really good.
I think the hardest one was in [2017] when I had to make the decision putting Alexa [Venturato] back into the lineup when she was injured. Her parents said she probably wasn’t going to be able to, but she was like, ‘I will. I will be able to play. I promise.’ I put her into the lineup knowing that until she actually did come back that we’re automatically losing the No. 1 position. I know that upset Handley. … She came in the regionals and won her semifinals and won she helped us win the region and then we went to the states and we lost in the finals. I made the right decision, but it was very difficult to make because I would get a lot of backlash from people who said that was a wrong decision — that she is not coming back and you are just padding your lineup.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Johnson: One of my favorite moments is last year. Fauquier beat us 9-0 every time and each time we played them we were down two players. Sometimes, it’s very disheartening to the player to think, ‘Wow, we got whipped 9-0. There’s no way we can beat this team.’ Going into the district finals, I said, ‘Guys, we are at full strength now. We’re fine.’ It was exciting to see their excitement. We won and they were so excited and we still made it to the quarterfinals of states. That was pretty special.
The first time that we went to the state tournament (2016), we played Midlothian in the state semifinals and we lost. My players were like, ‘Coach is really upset.’ I didn’t talk to them. I didn’t talk to anybody. We got on the bus and we drove home. I really was frustrated because they didn’t play to their ability.
So the next year when we made it to the finals when we got beat by Hanover 5-1, I was ecstatic because they had played so well. Alexa should have lost at No. 1 and she did. Abigail Sears lost in three sets at No. 2 and she could have won. Sarah Blaney lost in three sets at No. 3 and she could have won. Kathryn Robertson was down 5-2 in the third set, was down three match points and she came back and won. Maddy Woolever as a freshman would have won at No. 6, but they didn’t get to finish. Everything had to be perfect and we could have won, but I was just so proud of the girls with the way they battled. That was another proud memory because the year before I was upset with them and I was like, ‘Yeah, because you guys didn’t play.’ The next year they played. Even though they lost, they played. That was really special.
