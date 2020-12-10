The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been that kind to the Charlotte football program this season. The 49ers, who play in Conference USA, have seen seven games either postponed or canceled throughout a topsy-turvy season.
While the season in the Queen City has been testy in so many ways, you won’t hear former Clarke County standout Bryan Wallace complain. The redshirt sophomore defensive tackle knows the score this fall.
“I’m blessed to be out here playing a sport,” Wallace said via telephone on Tuesday as he prepared for the regular-season finale, which was canceled on Wednesday. “I know a lot of people are stuck in the house and not doing the things that they’d like to do. So, I’m really blessed to be out here with my teammates, just having the chance to come out here and do something for myself and help out the team do something every day.”
Wallace, a two-time Winchester Star Defensive Player of the Year, has gone through the range of emotions this fall. The 49ers (2-4) played this past Sunday for the first time since Oct. 31 thanks to all of the postponements and cancellations. Charlotte had been scheduled to play Florida International on Saturday, but that got bumped and the 49ers met Western Kentucky, in a game rescheduled from Nov. 28, instead. Then a previously canceled game against Marshall, which has former Millbrook standout Nazeeh Johnson starting at free safety, was added for tonight. But then that got canceled on Wednesday due to injuries and COVID-19 issues at Marshall, which left the Herd thin in the depth department.
Still, Wallace is a glass is half-full kind of optimist. “It’s been a rough one this year,” he admitted. “A lot of the games, we’d get told on Friday night after we practiced all week. We prepared, did everything and watched film leading up to the game and to have it canceled, it was a big letdown. But at the same time, it’s nice to be doing it with other people. If I was doing it alone, it would be a lot harder. I know I have another 100 kids and another 60 kids who are traveling that the same thing is happening to them. We’re kind of like a big family doing it together.”
Wallace, a three-time Winchester Star Boys’ Athlete of the Year, has gone through a lot of changes since arriving at Charlotte in the fall of 2018.
First, there was a position change. After terrorizing quarterbacks from his defensive end position at Clarke County, Wallace found himself moving to defensive tackle after arriving at Charlotte.
He admits part of the position change was of his own making,
“What happened was kind of funny,” chuckled Wallace, who now stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in between 285 and 290 pounds. “The whole time in high school I was thinking, ‘I need to get bigger. I need to get bigger.’ Basically, what it did was slow me down. I kept putting it in my head, I need to get bigger and when I got to college I had the body of a bigger defensive end. Obviously I wasn’t fully matured yet, so they went ahead and moved me to defensive tackle. They saw me as a defensive tackle and that’s where I’ve been training and learning the craft.”
And Wallace says there’s plenty to study. Each and every move is under the microscope. “We watch film and [the coaches] critique the first step you take off the line,” he said. “It’s just so more in depth. It’s like starting over again. Even if I came in as a defensive end, I would have had no idea how to be a defensive end because you start from ground zero. They build you to the way they want to see you perform.”
And while he was a huge playmaker on an Eagles squad that went to the Class 2A title game when he was a sophomore in 2015, Wallace is now more of a role player.
“Defensive tackles, the way I would say it, is they plug the holes,” he said. “They take on [offensive] tackles and blocks to open holes for our linebackers.”
Wallace credits co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Marcus West, an honorable mention All-American at Memphis in 2005, for helping him learn the intricacies of the position.
“What’s the most important is being able to train your eyes where to look,” Wallace explained. “For someone who may not know what to look for, it could seem like a big cluster. Our coach actually teaches you where to look and to notice where the play develops through your window. … You’ll know exactly what play is going on just from looking around you.
“If they are sprinting left, it’s some kind of zone. If I get vertical, I’m likely to get outrun by the running back. But if I stay flat, I can cut the running back off. It’s just little things like that. Our coach does a really good job at going down into the details on what to do and what all is happening within our little window.”
Wallace certainly have been given some early chances, which is often rare for an underclassman. He started five games last season and had 21 tackles in 11 games. This season he has four starts and six tackles.
Wallace says the team’s philosophy is to keep a lot of fresh players on the field, which might seem like a foreign concept for someone who also was a standout offensive lineman in high school. But, Wallace says the intensity is at another level.
“In high school, you can play a whole football game and not get tired or be out of breath,” he said. “For some reason when you get to the college level, four or five plays seems like a lifetime and you’re sucking wind.
“Our coach does a real good job making sure everyone is staying fresh. If you can play two plays at the fastest speed possible and to the best of your ability, he will get you in for those two plays. We can create a good rotation and get other people in who are going to be fresh. We do a really good job of rotating guys.”
And while it may not sound like it, Wallace says he’s in the best shape of his life.
“I’m definitely a lot stronger,” he said. “It’s naturally growing up and maturing, but our strength staff at Charlotte I would say is one of the best in the country. We work every muscle that you can possibly imagine. We work speed and strength. I would say I’m probably faster now and stronger due to them. They are unbelievable at what they do.”
Wallace already has gotten the opportunity to play in some neat places and against strong programs. Last season, the 49ers played at Clemson. They missed out on playing at North Carolina this season and on future schedules have games at Illinois (2021) and South Carolina (2022).
“It’s an unbelievable experience just being able to step on the field with other teams that we are striving to be,” said Wallace, who helped the 49ers win five straight and finish 7-6 last season. “We’re a new program and we are trying to build our culture around what we believe. To just witness other teams that have built their cultures and have succeeded and to take the best traits and qualities of what they offer and bring it back, it’s been a really cool experience.
“Clemson was a really cool one last year, just to be able to go play there. I didn’t get too much playing time there, but it was definitely an experience. Even to be able to go into the game for just a couple of plays, it was really, really cool to see that crowd of people drawn together by a sport.”
And Wallace says the program has been brought together by Will Healy, who replaced the fired Adam Lambert last season. Healy, a former Richmond standout, had three stellar seasons at Austin Peay before coming to Charlotte. Former Handley standout Adam Braithwaite coaches linebackers on Healy’s staff.
“I’d say we have the best coaching staff in the country,” Wallace said. “They are unbelievable at what they do. They are here for us. They are building us to be better players, better people in life. We do a lot of team building and making sure we build a culture that we believe. We just have little things. We go down into the depths. We go down into the little small details and make sure we follow them.”
And Wallace is looking to apply those details in his final two seasons for the 49ers. He has set some modest goals, but also an ultimate one. They keep him going as he starts each day at 7:20 a.m.
“I like to set realistic goals and build off of that,: he said. “I would like to be a full-time starter. I’ve started a couple of games and I would really like to lock in the starting spot. I’d like to be a Conference USA first team [selection]. The dream is to go to the NFL, but you can’t just shoot to the sky. You’ve got to live by the process that the coaches teach each and every day.
“We are process driven. You’ve got to wake up and do the little things correctly. You’ve got to make sure your locker is cleaned up, just little things like that help you be a better person and help you be better on the field by being locked in more in depth of what is going on.”
He knows that ultimate goal is attainable. He watched as former Charlotte defensive end Alex Highsmith started at linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Monday.
“I was blessed to be on the team with him for two years,” Wallace said. “He’s an unbelievable person, one of the nicest people you can imagine. I could call him right now and he would pick up the phone and ask me if I’m OK and how’s everything going. He’s a great person and a great mentor.”
Wallace truly believes he’s at a place and at a program where good things will happen.
“We’ve got a huge opportunity for everything to come our way,” he said. “It’s a great atmosphere. I love the school. I love the coaching staff. I’m really blessed to be here every day and I am trying to make the most of it.”
Wallace was a BEAST for CCHS!!! Loved watching him play!
