HARRISONBURG — Former Handley standout Kevin Curry, a wide receiver that appeared earlier this season on James Madison’s football depth chart, is gone from the roster.
Curry, a freshman, has the left the program and the school for personal reasons, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday.
Curry signed his Letter of Intent to play on a partial scholarship at JMU in February after decommitting in January from Division II Concord, which had offered him a full scholarship.
During his short time with the Dukes, Curry made the travel roster and appeared in two games. He caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in JMU’s blowout win over Morgan State last month.
As a senior at Handley, Curry made 60 catches for 1,031 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
“When we evaluated his tape, we saw skills,” Cignetti said last month about Curry, in the days following the receiver’s touchdown catch against Morgan State. “And so we brought him in. He’s got excellent hands, very strong hands and he might have the best ball skills on the team and he can come up with contested catches.”
Even without Curry, JMU is plenty deep at wide receiver as Brandon Polk, Riley Stapleton, Kyndel Dean and Jake Brown all have at least 18 receptions. Polk leads the team with 36 grabs for 559 yards and five scores. Devin Ravenel has played regularly in a reserve a role, too.
