WINCHESTER — Stephen Daley stretched out on the turf at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium for his team's postgame meeting. Handley’s all-everything junior physically was spent.
He’d have to pull himself up, though, to accept a couple of postgame awards from the Judges’ coaches. That was the kind of impact he had on Saturday’s game against Liberty.
Daley scored on a game-winning 72-yard touchdown run, blocked an extra point attempt and had 2.5 sacks on defense as he and his scrappy teammates rallied to a 14-13 triumph.
The victory clinched a region playoff berth for the Judges (3-1 overall, 3-0 Class 4 Northwestern District). Handley will host Kettle Run (4-0, 3-0) for the district title on April 3.
Daley’s give-everything effort on a warm afternoon typified that of the Judges, who snapped a five-game losing streak against Liberty (1-4, 1-2), the defending district champion.
“I had to put my body on the line for this game,” said Daley, sweat still pouring down his face some 15 minutes after the game. “In the fourth quarter, I didn’t want to come off the field because I knew my team needed me. I wanted to do anything I could to help us win this one.”
“I don’t know if it is a light switch or light bulb went on over his head, but he is a different player this year,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of Daley, who also had a 25-yard run to help the Judges drain the clock. “He is 100 percent every play and just gives his all. He just makes plays because he works hard and he earns it.”
The Judges trailed Liberty, who got starting quarterback Dylan Bailey back from injury, 7-0 at the half. On its second series of the third quarter, the Judges used some improvisation from quarterback Aidan Haines to get a 62-yard drive going and a toss to his favorite target to finish it.
On second-and-11 from the Judges’ 37, Haines appeared to be going down for a sack but flipped a short pass to Chaz Lattimore, who carried it 38 yards to the Liberty 25. On third down, Haines moved left away from a rush and threaded the needle to Jayden Vardaro on the left sideline and the senior receiver fought his way into the end zone for his third TD catch of the season.
But with the score tied at 7-7, Mason Gay ran right, broke two tackles and raced 76 yards for a TD to put the Eagles ahead. But Daley swooped in and blocked the extra point to make it 13-7 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.
Daley wasn’t even supposed to be on the kick block team until this week. Serving on the scout team at practice, he was trying to mimic Liberty’s Keegan Shipe, who blocked a Handley field goal in the second quarter.
“We actually put him there to practice against that because that’s what they do against us,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘Y'all got to put him out there because we couldn’t stop him.’”
That one point proved to be the difference.
Taking over at their own 19 after a Liberty punt early in the fourth quarter, Handley gained nine yards on a pair of rushes to set up third-and-1 from the 28. Looking to get a first down, Jones called for a handoff to Daley running left and he got a lot more.
Daley burst threw the line of scrimmage, cut left and was gone up the left sideline. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder showed off the speed that has him on the school’s 4x100 relay team.
“I was like, ‘I can’t get caught now,’” Daley said. “When I got to the 10-yard line I was tired, but I was like, ‘I’ve got to finish this play. I can’t get caught now.’”
“That’s all we were asking was for a first down,” Jones said of the simple handoff. “All of a sudden I look and he’s down the sideline. I’ll have to go back and look at the film, but he is moving down the sideline.”
Teammate Leland Walkling said the Judges have almost come to expect extraordinary things from Daley.
“After awhile, you get used to it,” he said. “He’s constantly doing it. It’s exciting to see what’s going to happen when he’s on the field.”
“The kids that know him and have played with him, they know how special, how fast and how athletic he is,” Jones said. “Even sometimes as a coach, you know what he does in practice, but sometimes when he gets in a game it’s almost like he has another gear.”
Adam Pollak’s extra point made it 14-13 with nine minutes to go, but the Judges weren’t out of the woods, yet.
Liberty drove 42 yards to the Judges’ 43, but on first down Rodd’ney Davenport sacked Bailey for an eight-yard loss. On fourth-and-12, Samuel Marouse, who alternated at QB with Bailey, dropped back into the same short formation that he had been punting from all game. This time Marouse tried to pass, but Walkling blitzed through from the right side and nailed him for a nine-yard loss.
“We had been doing the play, but we weren’t doing it right,” Walkling said. “Finally, we all got together. We knew it was time to play. … Everybody ran it perfectly. I got through the gap. It was wide open and it was right there for me.”
Handley took over with 4:38 remaining and ran all but 21 seconds off the clock. Dayvon Newman ran five straight times and moved the ball to the 31. On third-and-6, Daley swept left again stiff-armed one tackler and ran to the 5 where he fell down on purpose as instructed by Jones.
The Judges forced Liberty to burn all of their timeouts and when they turned the ball over, the Eagles had 90 yards to go in 21 seconds. Bailey had four pass attempts, but connected on two, the final one for 23 yards to the Liberty 40 as the clock expired.
“I feel like we are a second-half team for sure,” Walkling said. “I feel like we get a spark going. … Everybody just comes together, we play for each other and we just get after it when we’re out there.”
Aside from Gay’s big run, the Handley defense did a solid job against the Eagles, who converted Wyatt Hicks’ interception into a 22-yard drive for the first score. Royce Hall’s five-yard TD run gave Liberty a 7-0 lead with 4:10 left in the first half.
Josh Corsnitz had 1.5 sacks as he joined Daley and several Judges to get hits on Bailey and Marouse.
“I love it when my teammates get sacks,” Daley said. “It’s a team sport at the end of the day. Without them, I couldn’t get my sacks, either.”
Daley led Handley with 117 yards on five carries, while Newman added 77 on 22 carries. Haines was 8 for 12 for 155 yards with two interceptions. Vardaro had four catches for 74 yards and Lattimore had three receptions for 74 yards.
Gay rushed for 127 yards on 14 carries for the Eagles. Bailey, in his first game back from an ankle injury, was 9 of 19 for 103 yards.
“That quarterback, he did everything he could for his team,” Jones said of Bailey, who is headed to Emory & Henry this fall. “I’m sure he wasn’t 100 percent and I’m sure he was disappointed, but he is a heck-of-a quarterback.”
The Judges get a second shot at Kettle Run in the district title game. The Cougars thumped Handley 48-14 in the season opener.
The Judges are hoping for better results this time, but say whatever happens won't be from lack of effort.
“We have all got heart,” Daley said. “We don’t want to lose. It doesn’t matter if we’re down 10 or 7. We’re going to fight back to get in the game.”
