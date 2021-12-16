For a guy who is the center of attention on the football field, Handley’s Stephen Daley doesn’t like to be in the limelight a lot.
But on Wednesday night, Daley didn’t have a lot of choice.
Between basketball games at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium, Daley made it official he’s going to be playing Division I football as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Kent State University.
Daley said the official signing brings a welcome end to a recruiting process that was long and often confusing thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and a landscape of football coaches jumping to other programs.
Daley said he had been looking forward to Wednesday for a long time.
“It means a lot because it’s been like a long process,” Daley said a week prior to the ceremonies. “… When COVID hit, things changed and everything was different. Seniors in college [got an extra year of eligibility] so that took away some scholarships.
“Between my sophomore and junior year, I couldn’t go to camps. It kind of messed everything up. … Junior year given the short season we had, there weren’t as many clips we could send out. And from junior to senior year, I don’t know how many camps I went to in the summer. I went to as many as I could. You have visits and you have to get ready for the upcoming football season.
“It just feels great because the process was long. There were a lot of highs and lows to it. I kind of got, ‘I just want this to be over and I want to pick my future school.’”
While he received plenty of interest, it was some of the simplest things that put Kent State, led by head coach Sean Lewis, over the top.
“I felt like I could live there for four years and not miss home as much,” Daley said. “The coaches, they’re all young and kind of approachable. [Assistant] coach [Zach] Barton, he’s from the Loudoun area and he went to the same high school as my mom, but not at the same time. His dad was was a coach there [Loudoun Valley] and he knows the area because he played against Handley. He knows this area and he knows what I know, so he’s just easier to talk to and relate to.
“The defensive line coach, Coach [Colin] Ferrell, he’s a really cool guy. I think he’s going to make me a better defensive lineman, better at rushing the edge and getting sacks. And Coach Lewis, he really has a good character.”
The Golden Flashes, who went 7-6 this season, lost in the MAC title game and will play Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl next week, get a player who is coming off one of the most incredible seasons in school history. With many teams intentionally running away from him, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Daley still tied for second on the Judges with 84 tackles. He led the area in sacks for the fourth consecutive season with 14, which extended his school record to 50.5 in 37 career games.
But it was on offense where Daley, who has 10.81 speed in the 100 meters, was the bigger surprise. Playing as the Judges’ feature back, Daley racked up 1,785 yards and 25 touchdowns, while averaging 10.14 yards per carry. He scored at least one touchdown in all but one of the Judges’ 11 games as Handley (9-2) advanced to the Region 4C playoffs.
He was named the Class 4 Northwestern District’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year and is the Region 4C Defensive Player of the Year.
Handley coach Dan Jones said all of the accolades thus far are well deserved and that he’s very happy for Daley, who has excelled both on and off the field.
“He’s probably inspired a lot of young kids in this area, not just for Handley, but for Frederick County,” Jones said. “People talk about him and they see him. Hopefully it inspires kids to want to be like him. What so great about him is his GPA is high and his SATs are great. He never gets in trouble and he’s humble as can be. He just goes out there and competed and he’s a kid that you want to be a part of your program.”
When asked about his career at Handley, Daley chuckled.
“When I was a freshman, I really didn’t know much about anything,” Daley said. “I kind of just played played football, especially on offense. If you had told me when I started at tight end my freshman year that I’d be Offensive Player of the Year at running back senior year, I would have been like, ‘What are you talking about?’
“Once I started getting a little confident in playing the game, I believed in my ability to have a decent defensive career here.”
Daley’s final year did spark some interest. Daley said James Madison, which is moving up to the Sun Belt, asked if he was definite about his choice of Kent State.
Jones said Daley has a “high ceiling” in college and he wouldn’t be surprised if some of the bigger schools are sorry they passed on recruiting him.
“I hope so because that would mean he has a great college career,” Jones said. “I hope they regret it and it’s one of those things where they say they missed the boat.”
When asked about how much pride he takes for his achievements on the football field, Daley, an honor student, deflected to others first.
“There’s a lot of people that helped me along this journey,” he said. “Friends and family helped me when I needed it. The coaches believed in me from Little League to now and there’s my future coaches. It was all the hard work I put in over the offseasons, all of the grinding. And all of the late nights staying up when I had to do homework because I was busy during the day. It’s all of that.”
Jones said that Daley’s work ethic and humility rubbed off on his teammates.
“We’ve had some kids in this program who have been divas and they’ve changed their ways,” Jones said. “They’ve watched him and seen what it’s taken for him to get where he’s gotten and they have changed their attitude toward things. They’ve become more all-in on the team aspect of things and it takes a team to be good. Without your teammates, you’re not going to be as good as you think you are.”
And it’s because he appreciates all of the things his parents Leonard and Michele, who drove him to so many camps, have done that Daley was willing to be the center of attention for a few minutes before he rejoined his teammates to play basketball against Broadway on Wednesday.
He said his mother and Handley coordinator of student activities Reed Prosser set the ceremonies.
“I didn't really get a say in it all," Daley said with a laugh. "She kind of just surprised me and I was like, 'OK.' She knows I don’t want to be in front of a whole bunch of people signing and all of that. ... At least I can just go back in the locker room [afterwards]."
