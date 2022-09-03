FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shenandoah University blanked Methodist over the final three quarters as the Hornets rallied for a 27-10 triumph in their season-opener on Saturday.
Winning for the sixth consecutive time against Methodist, SU held the Monarchs to just 41 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Meanwhile led by two touchdown passes from quarterback Steven Hugney, the Hornets piled up 437 total yards and the overcame a 10-3 deficit after one quarter.
With the contest tied 10-10 at the half, Hugney gave SU the lead for good by firing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Reedy with 8:35 left in the third quarter. The score capped a 10-play, 82-yard march. Markell Jackson rushed four straight times for 30 yards to start the drive, while Hugney was 2-for-3 for 31 yards.
Taking over at its 42 after the kickoff, Methodist drove inside the SU red zone. On fourth-and-2 from the SU 7, Mason Caldwell stopped Keyshaun Pete a yard shy of the first-down marker.
The Hornets then drove 80 yards on 12 plays, culminating with a 31-yard field goal by Scott Martin to make it 20-10 with 13:12 left in the contest.
SU iced the contest with a 15-play, 87 yard drive the chewed 8:10 off the clock. Rashadeen Byrd Jr. capped the march, which featured 14 running plays by four different SU players, with a one-yard TD run with 1:32 left. Byrd had six carries for 47 yards on the drive, while Jackson had 22 on four carries.
Methodist took the opening kickoff and drove 53 yards, scoring on Brandon Bullins four-yard TD pass to Mikhail Baldwin.
SU countered with a 25-yard field goal from Martin and Methodist added a 27-yard field goal from Trevor Hargett to close the first quarter with a 10-3 lead.
Shenandoah squared the score before the half on Hugney’s 11-yard TD pass to Wheeler, which capped a nine-play 51-yard drive.
Hugney finished 18 of 30 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jackson (16 carries, 89 yards), Byrd (16 for 71) and Gary Garlic (11 for 58) led a rushing attack that piled up 210 yards on 52 carries. Andre Jackson (4 catches, 70 yards), Wheeler (4 for 66) and Ethan Bigbee (5 for 48) led the SU receivers.
Ben Burgan had 12 tackles and Ethan Brown had four tackles for losses, including two sacks, to lead an SU defense that did not force a turnover, but held Methodist to 5 of 15 third-down conversions and 0 of 3 fourth-down tries.
Bullins finished 22 of 37 for 245 yards.
The Hornets next have their home opener on Sept. 11 against North Carolina Wesleyan at 7 p.m.
