BERRYVILLE — Trailing by 13 points, especially in the second half, will cause a basketball coach to get desperate.
And facing that situation in the third quarter on Tuesday night against Madison County, Clarke County boys’ coach Brent Emmart did something he doesn’t like to do — play a zone defense.
That defensive switch played a big part in a remarkable rally as the Eagles stormed back to knock off the Mountaineers 61-53 in the Bull Run District opener for both teams.
Cordell Broy scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the final quarter and Luke Lyman added eight of his 12 in the period as the Eagles (2-0) closed the final 11.5 minutes by outscoring the Mountaineers 32-12. Matthew Sipe also keyed the surge with his defense and netted 17 points.
Clarke County had trailed since an 8-2 run to end the first quarter gave Madison County a 15-12 lead. The Mountaineers (1-3) extended the margin to five points at the half (30-25) and then came out blazing in the third quarter.
Bryce Breeden nailed two three-pointers in an 8-0 run to start the third and prompted Emmart to make a change to a 2-3 matchup zone defense.
Emmart said he wasn’t surprised to have to switch to the zone because he knew the Mountaineers like to work a screen-and-roll game with their 6-foot-8 big man Taylor Fincham opening up shots for their 3-point bombers.
“I knew coming in we’d probably have to go to 2-3 zone, which I don’t like to do, to take them out of their screen-and-roll game," he said. "… Down 13 in the third, I knew we had to try something to change the complexion and the tempo in the game. Luckily we found the right defense to do that.”
It didn’t go well at first as Emmart had to burn a pair of timeouts early in the quarter. The Eagles hadn’t practiced the zone much since they had missed an entire week while under COVID-19 protocols.
The key said Emmart is that the defense also allows players to match up man-to-man and keep pressure on the ball. “We try to create some offense with our defense,” he said. “We’re pretty quick and pretty athletic. We are trying to challenge them and not pack it in.”
With the Eagles trailing 41-29 with 3:45 to go after Breeden's third 3-pointer in the third quarter, the Eagles caught fire. Dain Booker and Sipe drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to trigger a 9-0 run to close out the period and slice the deficit to 41-38.
Madison County stemmed the tide with two baskets to open the fourth quarter, but the Eagles responded with an 11-1 run. Broy’s acrobatic double-clutch drive had the fans roaring and Sipe drilled a 3-pointer from the right side to put the Eagles up 47-46 with 3:25 to go.
With Clarke County up 49-46 after Lyman’s jumper in the lane on an assist from Sipe, the Mountaineers took advantage of one Clarke County rebounding mistake. Breeden made one free throw, but missed the second and Jackson Taylor grabbed a loose ball and scored to tie the score at 49-49 with 2:13 remaining.
But the Eagles, led by Broy and Lyman, would not be denied. Broy made the first of two free throws, but when he missed the second Lyman stuck it back in to make the score 52-49 with 2:03 left.
Broy twice made both ends of one-and-one opportunities, sandwiched around Will Booker’s transition layup on a nice lead pass from Sipe, to make it 58-49 with 35 seconds left.
“Our defense did really well,” said Sipe, who pilfered the ball multiple times in the contest. “Luke was locking up their big man. We had steals. We were hitting our shots. We were getting to the free throw line and making free throws. We were just on it.”
Broy, a senior playing basketball for the first time with the Eagles, gave Madison County problems with his speedy slashes to the basket. He was determined to get there, especially after the contest was knotted at 49-49.
“I am always determined to make a play,” said Broy. “When the ball is in my hands, I’m going to try to go and make a bucket.”
In his first two games, Broy is averaging 23 points.
“He is a freak athlete,” said Sipe. “I wish he played his whole career.”
“He’s really a good athlete,” added Lyman. “He’s a good playmaker.”
Emmart is glad to have the 6-foot-2 Broy, who won the jump ball over Fincham to start the game.
“He’s brought just pure athleticism,” the veteran coach said. “His attitude is contagious. He plays hard and he picks everybody’s level up a little bit. He just has a different gear.”
Lyman finally wore down Fincham, who finished with nine points, in the final period.
“Luke is a double-double guy,” said Emmart after the 6-foot-4 Lyman grabbed at least a dozen boards on Tuesday. “Nobody he plays against this year will be physically stronger than him. Nobody really realizes that, but he is just a horse inside.”
Taylor had 14 points to lead the Mountaineers, who drained eight 3-pointers in the game. Bryce Breeden and Dean Breeden added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Dain Booker notched eight points and Will Booker had five to close out the Clarke County scoring.
The Eagles, who played at Strasburg on Wednesday, were plenty loud in their locker room celebrating their comeback.
“Everybody was really excited after the game,” Emmart said. “To be down 13 with about [five] minutes to go in the third and the to come back and push it out to 10 (59-49), that’s just amazing.”
The triumph and a good start has the Eagles excited about the season’s future.
“I think honestly through my three years playing here, I think this is the deepest squad we’ve had,” Lyman said. “Even our bench players can come off and play and we’re real athletic.”
“We’re good, we’re fast and we’re quick,” Sipe said. “We get steals, get down to the hoop and make things happen.”
