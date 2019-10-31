Clarke County coach Chris Parker admits watching the game film of this week's opponent is certainly interesting viewing.
Page County lit up the scoreboard in an 82-52 victory over Madison County in a game according to the VHSL's record book is the sixth-highest scoring contest in state history.
“That was unbelievable,” said Parker. “It's a wild thing to watch that's for sure. I don't even know how to describe it. It was just one of those games that got out of hand for both teams.”
The Eagles (6-2, 4-1 Bull Run District) didn't give any indication that they are going to be giving up those kind of numbers to Page County (6-1, 3-2). Last week, Clarke County dominated the time of possession and shut down Strasburg in a 24-6 triumph.
“We praised them,” Parker said after watching the game film with his players on Monday. “I was really happy with their focus, their effort and how physical we played against them. I think they were proud of how we played. If you are going to have games like that, it's great to have them against a team the caliber of Strasburg and you want to keep that momentum going.”
If the Eagles are able to win their first matchup against the Panthers since 2009, it should guarantee them a home playoff game in the Region 2B playoffs. The Eagles are currently fourth in the power rankings, while Page County is sixth.
“If we win this one I would go out on a limb and say we're almost assured of having a home playoff game,” said Parker, whose Senior Night game is tonight at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
To beat the Panthers, Clarke County is going to have to slow down an attack that Parker estimates runs the ball 82 percent of the time. Running back Mikey Cash rushed for 268 yards and three scores on 23 carries last week and has gone over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Blake Turpen added 178 yards and four TDs on 12 carries and has rushed for more than 850 yards for the season. Quarterback Trey Knight rushed for three scores and threw for another, his 11th TD pass of the campaign.
“They have some pretty good athletes,” Parker said. “They run wishbone power-like game with a little bit of option. It's one of these years where we've seen sort of something like that.”
Parker said that his defense had an excellent effort against Strasburg, fell 21-14 to Page County earlier this season. Linebackers Sam Brumback and Cody Sowers have combined for 167 tackles this season.
“I thought we really swarmed to the ball well and made big plays, too,” he said. “A couple of times we allowed some passes, one long one, but I thought we were very aggressive and swarmed to the ball.”
Starting with a 15-play drive that took eight minutes, the Eagles held onto the ball for long periods of time. Wing Danny Lyman and quarterback Colby Childs both rushed for more than 100 yards in the contest.
“They're extremely tough,” Parker said of Lyman and Childs, who have fueled the offense in two straight wins after standout running back Peyton Rutherford was injured. “They're grinders. That's how they play. That's how they've always played. That's sort of our brand of football.”
Parker believes the Eagles match up well with the Panthers.
“I think definitely we have to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We have to be able to do what we do offensively and make some big stops defensively. … It's really basically what we did last week.”
