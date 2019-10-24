When Clarke County and Strasburg clash on the football field, there's plenty of motivation for each team no matter who has the best record.
When they get together tonight in Strasburg for the 60th time, there's plenty riding on the contest. The Eagles (5-2, 3-1 Bull Run District) are currently fifth in the Region 2B power rankings, which are used to determine the postseason. Strasburg (6-1, 3-1) is tied for second with Bull Run leader Luray (6-1, 4-0).
A win tonight will go a long way toward a guaranteed home playoff game in the opening round of the regionals.
“Every game is important because it's closer and closer to playoffs and there's playoff home or away implications,” Clarke County coach Chris Parker said. “We certainly want to win. It's a rival game, a district game and also we're fighting for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.”
Strasburg coach Mark Roller said his team is excited for the matchup.
“They know what's at stake,” Roller said. “They know there's an opportunity there for us. And we're taking it one game at a time. It's Clarke County — they've been on top of the district for a long time. And it's an opportunity for us to kind of share some of that excitement."
Both coaches admit that even if nothing was on the line that this would be a battle. In the 59 previous meetings between the two teams, the Eagles hold a 29-28-2 edge.
Clarke County, which has won seven straight, took a 26-23 thriller last season.
“They are a well-coached team and they are solid,” Parker said of the Rams. “Playing down there, it will probably be a hard-hitting game. There's a lot of history between Clarke County and Strasburg as far as rivalry. There's quite a few teams that are rivals now, but I think Strasburg is probably one of the oldest and goes back a few years.”
“I think being the closest [Class 2] school to Clarke County is what has made that such a rivalry,” Roller explained. "We've kind of been the pioneers of the Bull Run District. And we've both been in it for so long. And it's just one of those things that we've always competed — it didn't matter what sport it was. And there's back and forth and some dominance and those types of things. So I think that it's just a well-rounded rivalry.”
Clarke County enters tonight's clash fresh off a 46-0 romp against Stonewall Jackson. Playing for the first time without injured running back Peyton Rutherford, the Eagles racked up 446 yards of total offense.
Running backs Luke Leso and Jackson Taylor, who replaced Rutherford, are each averaging more than eight yards per carry.
“We certainly missed Peyton, but I thought they did a great job,” Parker said. “Luke had over 100 yards rushing and Jack had a solid performance with a touchdown. They definitely held their own.”
Wing Danny Lyman remains a threat both rushing (529 yards, 6 TDs) and receiving (443 yards, 5 TDs). Colby Childs, the program's all-time leading passer, is completing 65 percent of his passes (53 of 82) for 937 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception.
“They've actually thrown the ball a lot more this year than they probably have in the last 10, 15 however many years,” Roller said of the Eagles. [Childs] has done a good job for them. I don't see why they're not going to throw the ball 10, 15 times, maybe more than that.”
Parker is wary of the Rams' passing game, even though Strasburg has done the bulk of their damage on the ground this season. Chase Hart has attempted just 52 passes (completing 26) this season, but seven have gone for scores. He threw for 20 touchdowns last fall.
Jalen Bray (342 yards, 6 TDs), Da'Neil Holliday (363, 2 TDs) and Trevor Sager (340 yards, 5 TDs) lead a balanced rushing attack.
Holliday, Bray and Hart [a William & Mary commit] are also excellent players on defense.
“From what we've seen on film, they have some athletes,” Parker said. “The quarterback, he is a good athlete. He's a strong-looking kid. … They run what we call a dead T kind of offense and they spread it out, too. They have two tight ends and a full-house backfield. They'll run the ball a lot, but at certain times they will spread it out and throw it. We have to be prepared for both types of games, obviously.”
Clarke County's defense, coming off of last week's shutout, impresses Roller. Linebacker Cody Sowers has 76 tackles and linebacker Sam Brumback has 75.
“What stands out to me is they get around to the football,” Roller said. “And I think that's a key, especially when you run the ball. They're putting six, seven, eight guys around the football — and that's pretty good.”
As usual when the two teams meet, Parker expects a tough game and says his team must do several things well to win.
“We're going to have to be able to sustain drives, which you would in any game, but especially in a game like this,” he said. “We have to be able to run our offense and be balanced. We certainly need to establish the running game, but we'll throw when we have to.
“Defensively, we have to stop their power game, but be very aware we can't bite on things when they throw it. They have a pretty good play-action passing game. … We certainly can't leave people open because that quarterback will hit them.”
The Northern Virginia Daily contributed to this story.
