BERRYVILLE — Friday night at Wilbur Feltner Stadium, Clarke County High School inducted eight new members into their Hall of Fame at halftime of their game with Manassas Park.
The Eagles football team must have made those inductees proud with their performance on the field.
Manassas Park, which played only a junior varsity schedule in 2018 and is still in the midst of rebuilding its program, was no match for the Eagles' express as they rolled to a 69-0 non-district victory over the Cougars.
Clarke County (2-0) dominated in all phases of the game, scoring a touchdown in all facets with the exception of a kick return, which it only got one crack at. That unit did set up the only second-half touchdown.
The Eagles' defense intercepted five passes, returning two of them for scores and held the Cougars (0-2) to minus-13 yards rushing on 27 attempts. Clarke also returned a punt for a touchdown midway through the first quarter.
"I thought we could move the football," Eagles coach Casey Childs said. "We made a lot of big plays in every aspect of the game. Punt return, interception return, and we controlled the line of scrimmage.
"We got every kid in," Childs added. "We brought our freshmen up and we got those kids a lot of action. The whole second half a lot of those guys got time. It's a great program win and I'm definitely excited."
It took the Eagles all of four offensive plays to build a 20-0 advantage in the first quarter.
On the Cougars' second play from scrimmage senior Dain Booker intercepted a pass and returned it to the Cougars' 22. Three consecutive runs by Kyler Darlington, including a 15-yard TD burst, made it 6-0.
Following a Manassas Park punt that put the Eagles on their own 44, Brandon Hindman made it 13-0 when he sprinted 56 yards untouched on the first play of the drive.
Less than two minutes later, Cordell Broy returned a punt 40 yards for another score, making it 20-0 and the Eagles never looked back.
Clarke County would tack on another 19-yard score by Broy and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Sipe to Liam Whalen to lead 34-0 after one quarter.
"It snowballed really quick because we had so many big plays," Childs said. "We've got some skilled kids. We've definitely got some guys that can tote it. It's good because we can keep guys fresh because we've got guys playing both ways."
The second quarter was more of the same and by the time the new Hall of Fame inductees took the field at halftime the Eagles enjoyed a 62-0 lead.
Booker scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, the first when he returned his second interception of the night 65 yards. Later, he'd add a two-yard TD run.
Darlington also returned an interception for a score when he read a screen pass perfectly and cruised 20 yards for a score that made it 48-0.
Clarke County's last score of the first half came on a 22-yard run by Timmy Balon, which was set up by Broy's interception (the fifth of the half).
The Eagles had six offensive possessions in the first half and six offensive touchdowns, to go along with two scores on defense and another on special teams.
The only score of the second half came on Clarke County's opening drive of the third quarter. On the third play of the half from scrimmage, freshman Wyatt Palmer broke free down the near sideline and raced 59 yards.
For the game Clarke County used 13 different ball carriers and racked up 351 rushing yards.
After a 2-0 start in which they've outscored their opponents 104-6 the Eagles will enjoy a bye week, while preparing for Central the following week. The Falcons, who are back down to Class 2 after playing Class 3 last season, quite possibly could be the best team on the Eagles' schedule.
"We've got a big one coming up," Childs said."... That was the other thing we wanted to get kids out [of the game] as soon as possible so we could make sure we were healthy and get ready for the rest of our schedule. We've got district play soon. They're all gonna be tough from here on out for sure."
