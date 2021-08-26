Two football teams with the same goal will square off tonight as Clarke County travels to Warren County at 7 p.m.
Both squads run the single wing offense and will be looking to establish their ground attacks.
Clarke County coach Casey Childs and Warren County coach Jerry Sarchet are very familiar with each other, having been to the same clinics about the offensive philosophy they share.
“It’s going to be a battle between two teams who want to establish their identity in the single wing,” Childs said of the contest. “We went there and watched them [scrimmage] against Broadway. They have some size and a little wingback [P.J. Dellinger] who is a really good player. He is athletic and the quarterback [Nick Foltz]can throw it some.”
Sarchet said there are some minor differences between the two offenses.
“It’s one of the things that we’re very familiar [with] but we do things a little bit differently,” he said. “Some of the stuff that’s worked for them, I have just practiced different little nuances. It’s not a complete mirror but there’s a lot of familiarity.”
Childs is looking forward to seeing how his squad, which finished 3-1 in the spring, starts the season. Thanks to a scheduling snafu, the Eagles had just one scrimmage, facing off against Jefferson (W.Va.). Childs thought the Eagles “held our own” against the Cougars and answered some doubts.
“We had questioned our mental and physical toughness going into that scrimmage, but with how the kids performed they answered that call and we checked that box,” Childs said. “We are pretty mentally and physically tough.”
Against some good athletes, Childs felt the Eagles defense played well, especially in the secondary. He said the inexperienced linebacking corps showed some improvement.
“I think that we’re still going to have some growing pains, but what we lack in experience we do have some athletes who can run around,” he said.
He was very pleased with the offense led by quarterback Matthew Sipe. The junior got four games under his belt in the spring and has built on that experience.
“I think Matthew is more comfortable,” Childs said. “He knows what we are trying to do and he has a better grasp of what we are doing offensively. At the freshman level, we don’t get as elaborate on our single wing as we do when they get older. We have a lot more formations and more checks and calls. He’s definitely a lot more comfortable with things than he was in the spring.”
Sipe, an excellent runner, has several breakaway backs at his disposal, including Kyler Darlington, Brandon Hindman, Dain Booker and newcomer Cordell Broy.
“With our skill kids, we have some guys who can go to the house any time they get in space,” Childs said. “Our goal is to try to get those guys in space.”
Historically the Eagles have been able to do that and the Wildcats are well aware of that.
“They’re very formidable,” said Sarchet, whose defense is led by linebacker Gunner Chaffin. “They’re very strong up front. Traditionally … on both sides of the ball their line is just great and they win the games on the line of scrimmage.”
Childs agrees that tonight’s winner is going to have to play well in the trenches.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Childs said when asked the keys to winning the opener. “Any football game is won and lost by the guys up front. So, we have to control the line of scrimmage and limit big plays and ultimately get our eyes where they should be on defense.
“Offensively, we need to do what we do. The scrimmage against Jefferson showed us a lot. We have a lot of guys who can make plays. We just need to be sound in what we do and that’s how we pretty much go into every week.”
