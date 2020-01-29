BERRYVILLE — Clarke County boys’ basketball coach Brent Emmart had the perfect description when asked about center Volkan Ergen’s play against Luray on Tuesday night.
“He picked a good night to play well,” Emmart said.
Ergen certainly delivered in a big way to prevent the Eagles from suffering an upset. Ergen scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and delivered a huge blocked shot inside the final minute as Clarke County held off Luray 43-39 in Bull Run District action.
It was the kind of dominant performance that Emmart had envisioned from the 6-foot-4 senior this season. Ergen leads the Eagles with a 11.3 scoring average, is second in the area with 8.1 rebounds per game and leads the area with 2.9 blocks per game.
As Tuesday’s game wound down, Ergen made key plays on both ends of the court.
“We kind of had expectations coming into the season that he would perform like that,” Emmart said. “It was good to see him perform that way tonight. He’s just got to build on that for the rest of the season.”
The Eagles (8-11, 6-5) needed everything to hold off Luray (2-16, 1-9) which did the bulk of its damage from the outside.
Guard Brendan Fitzwater nailed three 3-pointers in the final period, the last of which put the Bulldogs ahead 35-34 with 3:15 left, their first lead since early in the second quarter.
And as Luray eyed the upset, Ergen would come up with the big shots as the teams exchanged the lead down the stretch.
Ergen’s two free throws put the Eagles back ahead, but Calder Liscomb’s drive put Luray back up by a point. Ergen nailed a jumper from the left baseline to make it 38-37, but a pair of free throws from Dalton Griffith had the Bulldogs back in front 39-38 with 1:17 to go.
Ergen delivered again, nailing what would be the eventual game-winner on a jumper from the foul line with 59 seconds left.
While he wanted the ball in the stretch run, Ergen said the key was discipline on offense. “At some points yes,” he said of desiring the ball, “but other times I just wanted the run the play for the sake of winning the game. It’s not all about one individual.”
He and his teammates showed that on a couple of key defensive sequences from there.
Luray worked the ball around on its next possession drove to the basket. But Ergen powerfully pinned the shot against the glass. The rebound caromed to Jacob Weddle, who threw a perfect strike to Colby Childs for a tough left-handed layup that pushed the lead to 42-39 with 22 seconds left.
“The blocked shot he had was big,” Emmart said. “It got to the loose ball layup to Colby Childs which put us up by three. That was a big play by both of those guys late in the game.”
“That really helped us out a lot,” Ergen agreed. “I thought to myself I was kind of late on ‘D,’ but that really saved us. When Colby got that layup that kind of sealed the game for us.”
Luray did still have a chance to get even, but Clarke County’s defense was stout. The Bulldogs worked the ball around, but had to settle for Fitzwater’s 3-pointer taken over Ergen’s outstretched hands with time winding down. The shot missed and was rebounded by Luke Lyman, who was intentionally fouled with 1.4 seconds left. Lyman made the first of two free throws to clinch the back-and-forth contest.
“We were really in it,” Ergen said. “We wanted it more than they did and it showed.”
The Eagles led 22-18 at the half and opened up its biggest lead (28-18) after back-to-back baskets by Weddle early in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs were able to stay close as Fitzwater (4) and Dylan Atkins (3) led their 3-point shooting. Fitzwater led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
“Our game plan was to pack it in and make them beat us from outside,” Emmart said. “No. 12 [Fitzwater] had a night and No. 21 [Atkins] had a night. They had eight threes. We just found ways to make two or three more plays than they did down the stretch.”
Weddle notched 10 points and six rebounds. Childs added seven points.
“They played hard,” Emmart said of his team. “They played together. It was a good team win. We needed a win. Hopefully that will point us in the right direction for the last three games of the season so that we can close it out and get on a roll.”
The Eagles certainly have experienced ups and downs this season, but are determined.
“Sometimes we’ll go on a couple of winning streaks and sometimes we go down, but we never give up on it,” Ergen said. “We always keep our heads up and always do whatever it takes to improve ourselves in practice. Every time we lose, we don’t give up on ourselves. We just keep trying to fix what we have mistakes on.”
And Ergen said he realizes his career is winding down and wants to deliver on those great expectations.
“It’s my last few games,” he said. “I appreciate all of the years I’ve had to play on this team, so I’ve got to do my best and go out with a bang.”
