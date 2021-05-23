BERRYVILLE — Anyone who has seen the movie “Bull Durham” remembers the manager’s speech about the complexity of baseball.
“It is a simple game,” he growls at the players who have been playing poorly. “You throw the ball. You hit the ball. You catch the ball. Got it?”
In Friday’s baseball matchup for the first place in the Bull Run District between Clarke County and Rappahannock County, the final part of that simple game proved to be elusive, especially for the home team at Singhas Field.
Clarke County committed nine errors, which led to 10 unearned runs, as the Eagles fell 13-10 against the Panthers. Rappahannock County also booted the ball four times leading to six unearned runs in a contest that lasted more than 2½ hours.
“It just snowballs,” Clarke County coach Mike Smith said of his team’s fielding woes. “We just couldn’t stop the bleeding. The ball would find different guys and we couldn’t make a play. It’s baseball, but we were on the bad end of baseball.”
The contest seemed early like it was going to reflect well on the two squads as the Eagles tried to avenge an earlier 7-1 loss to the Panthers.
Clarke County’s Luke Lyman, making his first start of the season, got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first inning with three straight strikeouts.
He had six Ks before Panthers cleanup hitter Mason Ramey caught up to a high fastball and sent a towering drive over the left-field fence to make it 2-0 in the third inning.
But Clarke County (4-3) came right back in the bottom of the frame by loading the bases with two outs against Sam Vandrey. Jonah Cochran then cleared them by smoking a liner to the center field fence to for a three-run double.
But from there, the contest unraveled for the Eagles, mainly because of the woes in the field.
Dagan Kitner replaced Lyman, who was scheduled for a short outing, in the top of the fourth and he’d end up facing 13 batters and throwing a whopping 54 pitches before getting out of the inning.
The Eagles committed five errors in the frame to go along with two walks, a hit batter, three wild pitches and two passed balls as the Panthers put seven runs on the scoreboard to make it 9-3.
“You just wonder sometimes that guys have a, ‘Please don’t hit it to me’ type of mentality,’” Smith said. “… Rappahannock is a good hitting team. They beat us down there at their place. The top part of their lineup hits the ball extremely well. They put pressure on us and that’s what you have to do to win a ballgame.”
“Our M.O. is to put the ball in play and make something happen,” Rappahannock coach Matt Hummill said. “… Opportunistic is a great word for it. We capitalize on things. We have a lot of smart ballplayers and great baserunners. We put pressure on them and capitalize.”
The Panthers took advantage again in their next at-bat, sending 10 more batters to the plate against reliever Jacob Plotner. Two Clarke County errors and three hits led to four more runs before Plotner got out of a bases-loaded jam.
Now trailing 13-3 and facing the possibility of getting mercy-ruled, it was the Eagles’ turn to take advantage of some poor fielding. Lyman’s RBI triple kick-started a seven-run inning that was aided by three Rappahannock errors. Quenton Slusher had a two-run, pop-up single into short left field as the Eagles brought the score back to within striking distance.
Plotner gave Clarke County the opportunity for a comeback by throwing two scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit over the final two innings.
“He threw strikes and gave us a chance,” Smith said. “That’s what Plotner does. He’s around the plate. He’s not going to overpower anybody, but he’s going to give us a chance.”
But Hummill brought in Ramey, who had beaten the Eagles earlier in the season. The right-hander allowed two baserunners in the sixth and one in the seventh, but Clarke County couldn’t push a run across.
Ramey led the Panthers with four hits and three RBIs. The top five in the order combined for seven hits and scored 11 runs.
“Our key for success is probably the top five or six in the order,” Hummill said. “Typically we have big innings when they’re up. And then, it’s starting pitching. We have the kid (Vandrey) who started tonight and the kid (Ramey) who threw the last two innings. Those two guys have been our horses all year.”
Cochran led the Eagles with four hits, including a pair of doubles. Matt Sipe had two hits.
“Jonah is finally starting to see the ball a little better,” Smith said. “We moved him down in the lineup to maybe see some more fastballs and something he can drive out of here because he has that kind of power.”
Lyman showed his power on the mound in his three-inning stint.
“We just want to go slow with Luke,” Smith said. “He did well. He was about out of gas. It was hot today and I figured that was enough. He asked for one more [inning], but he wasn’t ready for one more. We’ve got bunch of games left. Luke will get a start [this] week.”
Smith said he was proud of the way his team fought back to give itself a chance.
“What we’re going to take from this is that we can come back,” he said. “We did not lay down and get 10-run ruled. We took advantage of their mistakes. We just basically gave them a lot of runs that would have helped us if we wouldn’t have. We were right there, but we couldn’t stop it.”
And that’s what makes a simple game so tough.
“We just couldn’t catch a break,” Smith said. “We couldn’t catch a baseball. We couldn’t catch a lot of things. We let the ball eat us up a few times and we paid dearly for it.”
