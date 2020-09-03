To hear its head coach’s preseason assessment, you wouldn’t think that the 1961 Clarke County football team would make history.
With few starters and just five seniors returning from a team squad that went 7-3 and won the District 10 title the previous season, Don Maphis was hoping his squad would finish with a winning record.
“Our boys shouldn’t be expected to do as well as last year’s squad,” Maphis said prior to the season. “We lost too much strength.”
While Maphis’ projection was a bit off that preseason, his players, now nearly 60 years later, believe it was exactly the time spent before the first kickoff that made the difference in what would become the first unbeaten season in school history.
To Maphis’ credit, even the 32 Eagles on the squad weren’t thinking about running the table that fall.
“We were coming off a 7-3 record the previous year and we had won the District 10 championship for the first time,” team co-captain Charlie Ramsburg recalled. “We were raising our expectation levels, but I don’t remember any reference made that this is going to be a blockbuster year. I think we were just trying to move forward.”
And to start that move, Maphis had his squad spent about a week at the Peterkin Conference Center in Romney, W. Va. Those hours spent doing two-a-days on the practice field and the nights together in rooms at the center formed the foundation for the season.
Maphis, in his fifth season with the Eagles, was used to toughening up raw recruits. He’d spent time as a Marine Corp drill instructor and knew plenty about conditioning young men for battle.
“You know what an ex-Marine drill sergeant is? Well, that’s what he was,” said David Childs, a sophomore quarterback on the squad, when asked about Maphis. “He used to be a drill sergeant on Paris Island for the Marines at boot camp. It was hell on earth. It really was. We had practice when we were up at Romney and I tell you he ran our butts off.
“I had heard it was rough, so some of us we ran prior to there. We knew a little bit about it, but Good Lord.”
“He was a taskmaster,” added Ramsburg. “He was a Marine Corps veteran. He looked like it. He acted like it and he required discipline like it.
“He had our attention. As a coach for me and many others on the team, he was just God. His word was gospel. In looking back, I bet he wasn’t 10 years older than us, if that. He had clear expectations and let us know what those were. He ran crisp practices. Everything was on schedule.”
“He was a Marine drill sergeant and I think he had a degree in psychology,” freshman back Steve Denney said. “You can imagine what kind of shape we were in. He was quite a coach. I won’t say he was overbearing, but boy he got a lot of respect.”
“He was a giant of a man,” running back and defensive back Jim “Pickles” McCarty said. “He wasn’t what you’d call a real big person [in stature], but it was the way he went about doing things. … He super believed in discipline and one of the main things that I think he taught us more than anything else was to be good citizens. Have respect for each other and the world that we lived in. We went to church every Sunday as a team and we went to different churches within the community.”
Players agree there was certainly a purpose to Maphis’ preseason camp and it didn’t just have to do with football. With so many young players who would be first-time starters, more was needed. Bonds and trust were formed that made a difference on and off the football field.
“We were all up there and we stayed together,” Childs said. “It was like a dormitory with bunk beds. … He put you together with who you played with. If you were on the ‘A’ team, then all of those guys were together.
“... You had your pillow fights and water battles and all that going on. It was just every guy on there was great. I can’t believe it. We just jelled. We really did.”
“A lot of it was just chemistry,” McCarty said of what made the Eagles special. “All of us got along so well. We were all sort of kids that grew up in families where everybody worked real hard. Most of us worked hayfields and farms. I think chemistry had a lot to do with it.”
Maphis wasn’t scared to go out on the limb to play younger players and those players would have to grow up fast.
Childs remembers finding out he was going to be the starter at quarterback.
“They were giving out orange jerseys to ones that would probably start,” Childs recalled. “He gave one to Dickie Longerbeam and one to me and we were sophomores. Johnny Ramsburg was a sophomore, too, and he was our pulling guard. We had some juniors, but we only had two seniors on the offense — Bill Martz, who played left tackle, and Charlie Ramsburg, who played right end.
“I remember that Maphis looked at me and I was just 15. He said, ‘David, we are either going to sink or swim with you.’ I said, ‘Oh Lord, here we go.’ He threw it on me right away.”
Ramsburg, who had played with three different quarterbacks in his first three seasons, said another new guy seemed like the norm. “It was an unknown, particularly early in the season,” he said. “That was one of the question marks going into the season. We had such reliance on coaches’ decisions, I don’t ever remember questioning having a sophomore quarterback.”
Childs didn’t have much to worry about though. He had a strong backfield with McCarty, Longerbeam and Gene Strother, who would combine for 2,671 yards rushing that season. He also had another weapon on the coaching staff in Rudy Telek.
The second-year assistant coach, who was a Little All-American quarterback at Potomac State, worked with the backs and was an eye in the sky during home games. Maybe a little ahead of their time, the Eagles had Telek in the press box and a telephone line running down to a desk on the sidelines where he could talk to Childs.
“Rudy Telek was an outstanding offensive coordinator,” McCarty said. “He made a difference.”
“Rudy was the key,” Denney added. “He was the backfield coach. He had a lot of knowledge and he was as tough as Maphis, physical-wise.”
All of the preseason work came together in the season opener. And even the Eagles had no idea what was going to take place that Friday night is Strasburg.
After just two quarters, Clarke County led the Rams 46-0. By the time the game was finished, the scoreboard read: Clarke County 67, Strasburg 0.
The Eagles walked away from that contest feeling like maybe the season was going to yield a little more than a winning record.
“My memory, it was after that first game at Strasburg when we came away with such a overwhelming victory,” said Ramsburg of when he knew the team might be special. “The second-string players got to play a lot in that game. And that as I think back on it told me that, ‘Boy this is really different.’ I began to think, ‘This is going to be a good year.’”
“We had that thought all along after our first game with Strasburg,” said Childs, who threw touchdown pass to Ramsburg and ran for a score in the game. “The second unit earned their letters before we did. That’s how bad it was.”
It was just the beginning for Denney, who would go on to further glory for the Eagles. “I was a freshman that year and I figured I wasn’t going to play at all,” he said. “… The first game was at Strasburg and it was 67-0. It was a rout fairly early and all of a sudden [Maphis] came over and said, ‘Go in.’ I played defense the rest of the way and then I got to play in every game my four years from then on. That was a little shocker.”
The game also marked the first part of what would become the norm against Clarke County — scoring was going to be difficult against the Eagles.
Clarke County would hold seven of their 10 opponents scoreless. The Eagles gave up just three touchdowns and no one would score more than seven points in a game.
The Eagles had speed in the defensive backfield, the tough John and Charlie Ramsburg at linebacker positions and a wild card in Bobby Fiddler, who lined up all over the field.
“He was quick as a cat,” Childs said of Fiddler. “He was called the monster man. He could go anywhere he wanted to go and most of the time he guessed right. Most of the time he was in the backfield.”
“He was one of the toughest football players I have ever seen,” McCarty said of Fiddler. “He was a big part of that defense. That helped us out on defense because they never knew where he was coming from. When they went back to pass, he was always in the quarterback’s face.”
The unit allowed just 21 points.
“That is just amazing thinking back on it,” Charlie Ramsburg said. “... We had speed in the defensive backfield. My brother and I were playing linebacker and both of us had pretty good range and then we had the guys up front. It was the returning experience and the knowledge of what we were trying to do having played the same defense for several years.
“And then there was Coach Maphis’ philosophy. It was not the philosophy, ‘We’ll let them score and then we will score more.’ It was the philosophy of, ‘We’re not going to let them score at all.’”
And that was to prove important in the season’s key game. After rolling over Berkeley Springs (44-7), Central (40-0) and Luray (32-0), the Eagles faced Broadway.
“It was different in that it was a day game and we were used to playing on Friday night,” Charlie Ramsburg recalled. “This was a Saturday afternoon game and it was a rivalry game.”
After a scoreless first half, Strother’s punt return to the Gobblers’ 31 set up a short march. Childs completed a pair of passes to Charlie Ramsburg and Strother capped the march with a two-yard run to make it 6-0.
That would do it for the scoring as the Eagles’ defense, much smaller in size, held the Gobblers scoreless.
“That was a dogfight, that was,” Childs said. “They were a lot bigger than we were. We weren’t really big. We were small but we were quick. It was a hard-fought game the whole time.”
“Broadway was always a big game for us,” McCarty said. “Broadway was always one of the toughest teams in District 10 at that time. They always played us tough. They were never able to beat us the whole time Coach Maphis was there.”
The next game was also a shutout against a tough opponent, but it was memorable because of the conditions that Friday evening at Turner Ashby.
“Prior to the game starting, it was raining so hard that water was running over your shoes,” Childs recalled. “We ruined our uniforms. We had white jerseys on and we ruined our uniforms that night.”
Childs said the game nearly wasn’t played.
“The coach from Turner Ashby came in and said, ‘Coach Maphis we will forfeit to you all,’” Childs said. “We looked at one another and said, ‘Hey, that sounds like a winner.’ Maphis looked at him and said, ‘We came down here to play football and we’re going to play.’”
Charlie Ramsburg said that Turner Ashby had some talent that gave the Eagles reservations, but they would hold the Knights to 125 yards in a 19-0 win.
“It was just raining cats and dogs,” Ramsburg said. “The field was muddy and they had some pretty hefty running backs.”
He said the Eagles used a rarely used defense stop the Knights. “It was the ‘crazy eight’ — eight men on the line and three men on the back line. We were going to stop the running game, particularly on a rainy night. It just was memorable for that combination of things.”
While the fans were getting excited, the Eagles said they remained grounded as history loomed.
“I’ll be honest with you, we really didn’t feel the pressure,” Childs said. “We just didn’t. We took one game at a time. We weren’t looking ahead because no team had gone undefeated and we didn’t know what undefeated was. We found out.”
“There were times we had as many as 5,000 people in the stands watching us play other teams,” McCarty said. “That draw of people into the games was probably the thing that was most impressive at that time — how we were playing and the kind of people we drew there. … We knew we must have been pretty good.”
Maphis made sure his team stayed grounded during the season.
“During the week, you had to be at home at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the weekends,” McCarty said. “If you broke that curfew, you had to pay the penalty for it. I had to do that just one time. I learned a valuable lesson.”
The Eagles were tested just once more. After a 27-0 win over Loudoun County, they faced Page County before a huge Homecoming crowd.
Page County scored first, marking just the second time the Eagles had trailed all season. Clarke County rallied to tie the score. After Strother intercepted a pass at the Clarke County 1 to halt a Panthers’ drive in the third quarter, the Eagles drove 99 yards for the game-winning score. Longerbeam’s 66-yard run highlighted the drive and he capped it with a four-yard TD run.
Page County got as close as the Clarke County 20 in the final quarter, but four plays resulted in a loss of eight yards from there and the Eagles held on 14-7 to improve to 8-0. Longerbeam, McCarty and Strother combined for 312 yards rushing in the win behind an offensive line led by center Tommy Cain.
The Eagles would roll into the history books from there. They’d whip rival James Wood 41-7 and conclude with a 37-0 rout against Warren County.
McCarty set a school record with 1,111 yards rushing that season. Strother (856 yards) and Longerbeam, a future Virginia Tech player, (704) also had huge seasons. Seven of Childs’ 19 completions (in 32 attempts) went for touchdowns with Ramsburg catching three.
In addition to being a record-setter, McCarty had the distinction of having a nickname that none of his teammates seem to know the origin.
“I’ve had it my entire life,” said McCarty, who would go on to win a national junior college championship at Ferrum in 1965. “I’ll tell you the truth. I was born around Christmas time back in 1942 and I had an aunt who was of German descent and they used to hang pickles on Christmas trees. I was born just a couple of days after Christmas and she gave me that nickname.”
While Maphis left after the season to take a job as an assistant coach at Catawba College (Salisbury, N.C.), the 1961 team set the table for an incredible run. The Eagles, led by former Broadway coach Carroll Reid, would go unbeaten for nearly all of the next three seasons, losing only to James Wood 7-6 on the final game of the 1964 season.
“No, we didn’t realize what we started,” said Childs. “We were lucky because my junior year we had a whole lot of boys back. And we were lucky to have players come in to take over a position when you lost one. We didn’t lose a step.”
“When I look back on that team, the biggest thing I got out of it and the thing I always remember was the fact that we were well disciplined and we were made good citizens,” McCarty said. “You were taught to respect people, respect your community and to respect God. Those were some of the things that really stuck with me.”
Denney, who played until the streak ended, has reverence for the team that started it.
“This team was probably the best team of all four years,” he said of the 1961 squad. “They were so talented. … It was just a combination of the players. There were no weak spots on that team and quite a few of the backups got to play a lot.”
And they had a group that proved their coach’s preseason assessment to be quite understated.
“Once we got on a roll, we knew we had maybe a little more than what we thought we had or at least what Maphis thought,” McCarty said. “All of us kind of grew up together. … We were pretty good friends in a small county. Everybody knows everybody. It just happened to be one of those things when you got a group of athletes together in a span. It happens in a lot of places, but especially in small schools like this it’s very unusual to have that many good athletes over that period of time.”
