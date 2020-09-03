Charlie Ramsburg may not have been the biggest or the fastest player on the Clarke County defense in 1961, but teammates recognized an area where the linebacker definitely excelled.
“He was the brains of the defense,” quarterback David Childs said.
And that was something that carried some weight on a squad that would give up just three touchdowns in the first unbeaten season in school history.
Ramsburg actually matched that opposing offenses for points that season. He returned three interceptions for scores.
He’d earn the trust of Coach Don Maphis, a fiery ex-Marine Corps drill sergeant, who put a strong emphasis on defense, and would excel even while playing with an injured knee.
“It meant a lot. It really meant a lot,” said Ramsburg of holding foes to just 21 points. “I reflect on that from time to time. Coach Maphis my junior year, I was not a formal captain, but he asked me to call the defensive schemes on the field because we didn’t have the signals going back-and-forth. I think we had pretty good latitude on what defense to call.”
The Eagles would win their first District 10 title that 1960 season and finish 7-3. But with a mass graduation, Ramsburg would be called upon as a co-captain in 1961 to be a leader on a squad that featured just five seniors.
Ramsburg, who was joined by Bill Martz as a team captain, believes senior leadership was a big key in 1961. “Bill and I really worked well together,” Ramsburg said. “He was an offensive and defensive tackle. It meant a lot to be the captain of the team. I held that responsibility in high regard and tried to apply myself in that manor, too.”
And that resonated with teammates.
“With him being a senior and me being a freshman, I just admired him so much,” said Steve Denney, who played defensive back. “He was all business.”
On defense, the Eagles had talent, but not a lot of size. In fact, no player on the roster was listed at above 175 pounds. They made up for it with speed, conditioning and being in the right place at the right time.
With monster Bobby Fiddler disrupting things up front, Maphis relied on the Ramsburg brothers Charlie and John at linebacker.
Childs said each was a little alike, but a little different.
“[Charlie] was hard, but you would never know it because he was so easy going,” Childs said. “It was just the way he was.
“[Johnny] was hard as hell. He had his headgear and right over top on his forehead that skin was wore off because he would hit you.”
Charlie had to show his toughness midway through his senior season. Against Broadway in Game 5, he suffered a knee injury. He’d play the rest of the season with it.
“ I wore a brace — well not a brace in today’s sense, — but bandages and did the best I could,” Charlie said. “... I did gut it out. I had it operated on after school was over in late June. Back then, I had a cast on for five weeks or whatever it was and rehabilitated my knee and played freshman football for VMI. I just played that one year.”
For the rest of the 1961 season, Charlie said he relied on his brother, a sophomore, to help him out.
“Since my brother and I were playing linebacker in a 5-2-4 defensive formation, after my injury when I realized that I didn’t quite have the speed that I had before, I asked John, ‘This time can you take the wide side of the field and I’ll take the short side.’ He would switch left-to-right linebacker positions to give him the wider side of the field so he could get to plays maybe quicker than I could.”
Charlie said he has much respect for his younger brother, who would play on two more unbeaten squads at Clarke County.
“We were very close as brothers,” Charlie said. “In addition to being in the same family, we roomed in the same room. We were together an awful lot.
“John had a different type of athletic ability and he really enjoyed football. I remember people saying in his time frame that they thought he was one of the harder hitting tacklers on defense.”
Ramsburg, an SCA president and a class president over his final two years, used some of his brains on the offense, too. The right end led the Eagles with 11 receptions and three touchdown catches.
“A couple of times, he came up to me and slapped me on the butt and said, ‘David, run this,’” Childs recalled. “And I would.”
Child specifically remembers one of those occasions during the Eagles’ clash against a big rival near with the score tied at 7-7.
“We were playing James Wood and we were doing pretty good,” Childs said. “ It was just prior to halftime and he said, ‘David, that guy is playing way up on me. I can beat him.’ He said, ‘Just hit me,’ and I did. When we went into the locker room at halftime, Maphis looked at me and said, ‘Where did that play come from?’ I said, ‘Charlie.’ He said, ‘I could have guessed it.’”
Teammates say they really didn’t know much about Ramsburg’s knee injury, but they respected him for more than just football.
“He was a tremendous teammate,” running back and defensive back Jim “Pickles McCarty said. “Charlie was a very bright young man. He was extremely smart. … He was a good play-caller on defense. He was just a real nice person. Charlie had a lot of things going for him as a person and a football player.”
Ramsburg would earn second team all-state honors, something he still treasures.
“It was very meaningful,” Ramsburg said. “I don’t remember having that on my radar screen or thinking about that. When it came through, I was very pleased. We had not had a lot of statewide recognition of players on teams.”
McCarty, who would go on to win a junior college title at Ferrum in 1965, said Ramsburg was able to maximize his talent, thanks to what was between his ears.
“I wouldn’t put him in the perspective as a super athlete,” McCarty said. “His ability and his smartness on the football field helped to make him a better football player than basically I think he was athletic-wise. Charlie was very tough. He played with his heart as well as his body. He always played tough.”
