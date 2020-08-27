Tonight should have been something special.
The marching bands should have been playing.
The cheerleaders should have been urging for “Deeee-fense.”
The smell of popcorn should have been wafting through the night air.
The stands should have been packed, with those dressed in the colors of their favorite school.
And yes, there should have been athletes dressed in shoulder pads and helmets battling to have the larger number on the scoreboard at the end of four 12-minute quarters.
Tonight would have been the revival of those Friday Night Lights. It would have been the opening evening of football season for our area high school teams.
But instead of all of the pomp and circumstance, those Friday Night Lights are dark tonight.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought scholastic sports to a standstill in the state. The Virginia High School League has postponed all sports until December and now football games currently aren’t scheduled to be played again until Feb. 22 at the earliest.
While we hope that incarnation will happen, we can’t help but miss something that has become such a big part of our fall lives.
All we have at this point are memories from which to draw upon and that is something we’re looking to expand upon.
For the next six weeks, The Winchester Star will have a series called Flashback Friday. We’re going to take a look at one football season of excellence from each of our five area schools and some of the athletes and coaches who made those great seasons possible. We’ll conclude with a state of the future of the game heading into that potential February start date.
It’s never easy selecting one team from schools who have enjoyed many great seasons of success, but we’ve tried to identify a significant season that will bring back fond memories. We’ll reprint many of the photos that stir those memories.
We’ll go in alphabetical order, meaning that Clarke County, a school that began playing football in 1917, will kick off the series next Friday.
For the Eagles, we have selected the 1961 team, which recorded the first unbeaten season (10-0) in school history. That squad triggered an unbeaten run that would last nearly four seasons and another unbeaten squad in the fifth season. The Eagles would amass a 47-1-1 mark over that period.
The 1961 squad was special. The Eagles would outscore their 10 opponents by a whopping 329 to 21 margin. Only three teams would be able to score against Clarke County that season.
Next up will be the 1984 team at Handley, which began playing football way back in 1919. (Though Handley did not open until 1923, that was the year its predecessor, Winchester High School began a regular football schedule.) That 1984 squad kept the fans on the edge of their seats all season. The Judges, who outscored teams 289-104, won five games by a touchdown or less before they finally knocked off Blacksburg 28-16 at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium to secure the Class AA title.
The 14-0 season made it just the third team since the school opened in 1923 to finish without a loss or tie. Just one year earlier, the Judges went 2-8. The title came two years before the VHSL split each of its three classifications into two divisions for football.
James Wood, which began playing the sport in 1950, had a season to remember in 1970. The Colonels would run through the schedule unbeaten, with a 22-22 tie in the regular-season finale against Handley, also unbeaten, being the only thing that prevented a perfect season. The Colonels would edge the Judges by .03 in the VHSL ratings to earn a regional playoff berth.
The Colonels (10-0-1) would beat William Fleming 25-6 in a playoff game at Viking Stadium in Roanoke. As a result of being Group AAA’s only undefeated regional winner, they were awarded the state championship.
Millbrook is the youngest of the area football programs, starting with the sport in 2003. In 2016, the Pioneers would provide their fans with a season to remember. Millbrook would set a school mark for wins by going 10-2 with devastating ground attack that fueled an offense that averaged 42.3 points per game. The Pioneers would advance to the second round of the Class 4 playoffs, losing to eventual state champion Salem.
We’ll conclude the team portion with Sherando, which began playing in 1993. The Warriors didn’t take long to establish a successful program under the leadership of the legendary Walter Barr, who led James Wood to the 1970 title. We’ll focus on the 1996 squad, which is the only area team to play in two straight championship games. Led by a future NFL standout Kelley Washington, the Warriors (11-3) would overcome a 4-2 start and get hot at the right time with seven straight wins. They’d advance all of the way to the title game before falling 20-12 against Salem.
We look forward to telling the stories of these great teams, bringing back great moments and maybe some new perspective that time has provided for those who suited up.
The Northern Virginia Daily also will take a look at five of their top squads in the coming weeks — Central (1980), Skyline (2012), Stonewall Jackson (1996), Strasburg (1987) and Warren County (2010).
With no games this fall, looking back is the best we can do.
We hope the coming weeks of Flashback Friday brings back some memories or enlightens others. Throw some popcorn in the microwave and enjoy.
