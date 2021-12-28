Casey Childs waited a long time for his first full season as head coach of the Clarke County football team.
After replacing the highly successful Chris Parker, the longtime Eagles assistant (13 seasons) was supposed to get his first shot in the fall of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that back.
And when the Eagles played in the spring of this year, they lost two of their six scheduled games because of a team-wide COVID quarantine and missed the regional playoffs for the first time after a streak of 13 consecutive appearances as only four teams advanced in Region 2B.
This fall finally brought a full season and Childs and his Eagles got back to being the best team in the Bull Run District. Clarke County went 6-0 in a league that produced three of the top four teams in the region, including Region 2B champion Central. The Eagles’ Bull Run crown was their first outright title since 2015 and 22nd overall.
Outscoring their opponents 307-99 during the season, the Eagles (10-2 with one forfeit) advanced to the regional semifinals before falling to Stuarts Draft.
Clarke County’s outstanding season made Childs an easy choice as The Winchester Star’s Football Coach of the Year.
Q: What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Childs: If you were on the outside looking in at any kind of preseason rankings, we were not in the top one or two [in the Bull Run]. We were somewhere in the middle of the pack. From the outside looking in, I don’t what the expectations were, but they’re weren’t as high as what we achieved. Any time you’ve been in the program that we’ve established and been able to build for a long time now, we always have high expectations. I think that’s always good. The higher expectations that you have — and the kids and the staff know what your expectations are — that helps get your over the top when you’re maybe not expected to be as good as you were. I think when you add all of that together — and we’ve got great kids and a great staff — both staff and players did a great job working with one another this year. We had a great year.
Winning the district is the first goal you set out. This is not a small district and it’s a very good district this year. You can see that by the playoffs and three out of the four teams were in the semifinals in the region. To win the district this year was a major accomplishment, not that it’s not every year. There’s been years where we’ve had seasons where we kind of ran away with a lot of games and some of the championships. This year, every game was a battle and we were tested just about every which way you could be. Our kids responded. For us to win our 22nd district championship and doing it the way we responded, it was pretty special. Believe me, it was special for all of us.
Q: Were there any adjustments during the season that you thought paid off?
Childs: Starting off defensively, it was a major blow when Brandon Hindman went down [with a knee injury]. We had to move a lot of parts because Brandon was our Swiss Army knife. We could play him just about anywhere. We were able to move Dain [Booker] from a starting corner to our bull linebacker and we were able to move Cordell [Broy] from safety to corner, while at the same time we were able to move Jeremy Burns to defensive end from defensive tackle. That really help solidify our defense. … We were still really good on defense before Brandon went down, but we had to make some big adjustments when you lose one of your better players.
Offensively, we stayed healthy up front which is always a key. I think our biggest adjustment was to use Cordell in a way where he was getting the ball, but also as a decoy. A lot of times, teams were so occupied with him. It was able to help Matthew [Sipe] and Kyler [Darlington] get a lot of yards that they did.
Q: Was there a game that you thought defined your season?
Childs: I think those two games with Central and Strasburg, which were Games 3 and 4 for us after the bye, they were massive. The three best teams in the district were us, Central and Strasburg and we had to go back-to-back playing them. When we beat Central here 13-7, I think it set the tone that we were a pretty good football team. And being able to bounce back the following week, not have a letdown and beat Strasburg on the road, that was the two weeks where it solidified that we had a really good team and we were destined to have a good year.
Q: Were there a couple of players who surprised you this year?
Childs: The way that Jeremy Burns took off on defense was massive for us. He had a great year. I can’t say enough about what he was able to do for us defensively. He was first team All-Region and he only played six or seven games at defensive end. He was massive for us.
Carson Chinn, any time you start a freshman at linebacker, I was concerned. I knew her was athletic enough because he is a tremendous athlete. I didn’t know if he could take the pounding and the wear-and-tear as a 14-year-old kid in a varsity football game, especially in district where teams want to pound the ball.
And offensively it’s Kyler Darlington. He went from splitting reps in the spring and splitting every other series at our four back. After the Jefferson scrimmage — and they had a great year and we were toe-to-toe with those guys, too — Kyler really solidified the four back in our offense which is a mainstay. He was tremendous.
And of course you can’t say enough about Cordell. When he came in, he hadn’t played for three or four years. We really hadn’t seen him play since Little League. My goodness, being the return specialist that he was and being at the back end of the defense and making play after play and offensively you held your breath every time he had the ball in his hands, he stood out.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment during the season?
Childs: It was the game against Meridian. The Stuarts Draft game just kind of got away, but that Meridian game everything that could have gone wrong with a football game it did. We had some things go against us with a lot of penalties. That’s the game that Brandon got hurt. If you had to say in a 12-game season that a game was disappointing, I think that was the one just about on every single level — from the lights going out 10 minutes before kickoff to how the game kind of played itself out and of course you lose Brandon. Meridian was a good team and we lost 14-7. They ended up going to the 3B regional championship game and they lost on the last play. We didn’t lose to a bad team. It was one of those games I’d like to have back for sure.
Q: You lose some excellent players and you have several coming back. What is your outlook for next season?
Childs: We’re going to go into it with the same outlook that we’ve had ever since I’ve been here and I’ve been here a long time. We talk to our kids that the torch has been handed down and it has been by a good group of seniors. We’ve got some young kids who are coming back and some young kids who were on our JV team that had a tremendous year as well. We’re going to be young in certain spots and old in certain spots. We’re going to have a good mix. We have to get in the weight room. Our goal every year is to win the district championship and go from there. The expectation and the outlook is always high. We have a really good program. It’s one of the best around and that’s the way it should be. Our expectations are always high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.