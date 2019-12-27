Imagine having to change your offense after fall football practice has started?
That's the challenge that faced Handley's Dan Jones.
After the projected starting quarterback decided not to play, Jones had to go to a second option.
He chose to put running back Malachi Imoh in as the signal caller and designed his offense to take advantage of one of the state's fastest players.
It worked out pretty well for the Judges. Imoh broke school records with 2,003 yards rushing and 29 rushing touchdowns. The Judges also would average an area-best 34.2 points per game.
The offense and a stellar defense helped end two long droughts for Handley. The Judges had not secured a winning season or a playoff berth since 2013.
Handley would post an 8-2 mark in the regular season and earn the Class 4 Northwestern District's No. 2 seed for the Region 4C playoffs. The Judges would eventually fall 13-9 against Loudoun Valley in the first round of the regional playoffs, succumbing to a touchdown inside the final minute.
Still a marked improvement was plenty to earn Jones, in his second season leading the program, The Winchester Star's Coach of the Year.
Jones is no stranger to the honor, but not in football. Heading into this spring, he has won four consecutive Boys' Tennis Coach of the Year accolades.
Q: Did your team meet or exceed your expectations this season?
Jones: Both. I was hoping we could go 8-2 and make the playoffs. They met my expectations, but actually the way they played and came together as a group were beyond my expectations.
Q: Was there a key moment to your season?
Jones: The key moment was how this senior class held everybody accountable for their actions. That was a key to our success — the seniors stepped up and held each other accountable and showed the underclassmen what it took to be winners.
Q: Was there a key victory that led to your team's success?
Jones: I think the Millbrook game [a 21-13 win] was the game that gave our kids the belief that we could play with anybody. Sherando, even though we didn't come out on top, we took them to overtime [a 34-31 loss]. James Wood was the game actually they came out and as a whole and played our best game all of the way around [a 44-21 win]. When we did that, we showed how successful we could be. In those other games we made mistakes. One of them we were able to pull out and one of them we fell short. I think the Millbrook game was the one that showed them they can compete with anybody.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment?
Jones: The Loudoun Valley game. They played well and we played well. We were just one or two plays away from moving on.
Q: Were there any players who surprised you this season?
Jones: [Linebacker] Quinton Newman had a much better year than he had previously. He was a full rounded linebacker. Surprised me? [Defensive back] Tycuan McMillan was a big surprise and big help for us coming out as a first-year player at corner.
Q: What are your expectations from next season?
Jones: We lose some seniors, but I think these kids understand what it takes to win. The outlook is promising. We've still got to get a lot of bigger and stronger, but overall I feel like we're on the right path to continue this program and meet the standards we expect. We've showed them the bar, but I don't think we've set it, yet. I don't think one year sets that bar. We've showed them what we expect. Now, they have to continue to build it and then it continues to be what everybody expects. One year is nice, but we've got to do two or three years to set that bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.