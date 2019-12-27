Football Offensive Player of the Year: Handley's Malachi Imoh

Handley's Malachi Imoh had big plans for his senior football season at tailback.
But just a few weeks before the season started, those goals were seemingly derailed.
The Judges now needed a quarterback and by necessity Imoh was going to have to be the guy to take over that spot.
Before he was through, Imoh would not only surpass his previous goals, but smash multiple Handley records.
Imoh's standout season easily makes him The Winchester Star's Offensive Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-7, 175-pound dynamo would demolish single season rushing and rushing touchdown records for the Judges (8-3), who would have their first winning season and make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Imoh rushed for 2,003 yards and 29 touchdowns.
“It definitely was not the season I was expecting to have,” Imoh said.
The senior, one of the state's fastest runners in the 100 and 200 meters, expected to use that speed from a different place in the backfield when fall camp opened, but things changed early when the Judges' projected starting quarterback decided early in camp to move on from football.
“Before our situation and even back in the spring before we knew who could play quarterback, I always knew Malachi was Plan B,” Handley coach Dan Jones said. “I knew that he was an option. Honestly when it forced me to play my hand, you want to have the best player have the ball in his hands every play. How else can you do that, but to put him at quarterback?”
“After I found out our teammate was quitting I kind of knew,” Imoh said. "I thought that [Jones] would come to me to play quarterback. The first thing that went through my head was I was kind of disappointed. I wanted to play running back. My goals were to have a good season as a running back and a slot receiver.”
As a sophomore, Imoh had played as a Wildcat quarterback, taking direct snaps and running the ball on nearly every one of them. This was going to be different as he would have to throw the ball.
“I knew he had the ability to run the ball and be effective," Jones said. "Passing we just had to work on it and he did. He was adequate enough early and improved throughout the season. He did exactly what we needed him to do.”
With his height — or lack thereof — Imoh found the passing to be the most challenging part of the position change. Not only did he have to learn to read defenses, but Imoh had to throw over offensive linemen and past rushers who were several inches taller.
“The toughest part was passing the ball, honestly,” Imoh said. “My size doesn't help, just being so much shorter [than the line]. It's a lot to learn really quickly if it's something you haven't done before. When I previously played, it was more of a Wildcat, so I didn't pass the ball that much. It was a lot to learn.”
But from a 48-0 romp against Warren County, Imoh showed from Game 1 that the Judges' offense was going to be even more prolific than it was the previous season with both Imoh and standout receiver Kevin Curry on the field together.
Imoh made the spectacular routine. A total of 15 of his 29 rushing TDs went for 20 yards or more. Nine of those, including a 96-yarder against Millbrook, were 40 yards or longer.
Hall of Fame running back Gayle Sayers, another breakaway specialist, was famously quoted that he needed “18 inches of daylight” to succeed.
Imoh says finding daylight is the key to his rushing success.
“It happens so quickly,” he said. “Sometimes I make the move or make the cut and I don't really see it because it happens so quickly. Watching film after our games, sometimes honestly I have no idea how I got through that hole or broke that tackle.
“Honestly, I just look for open space. It happens all so quickly that sometimes I don't even know what I see. I try to see open space and get there really quickly. Sometimes I have to make a defender or two miss, but I know with my speed if I can get out in a footrace normally those are things I can win. Our blockers do really well to make those holes and to make those reads for me really easy.”
Jones said “every week” Imoh did something special. “Some plays we look at it and it's like, 'Oh my gosh.' ... You never know. You could have him hemmed in and the next thing you know he's gone. He just did things that blew my mind. Every game there was at least one play where you're like, 'Wow.'”
Imoh also proved that he could pass the ball, too.
In Game 2, he threw four touchdown passes in a romp against Skyline. He'd go on to complete 82 of 162 passes for 1,336 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“There were some games where the running game was really open and we didn't pass the ball much,” Imoh said. “Also there were some games where teams had pretty good schemes to be able to stop the run. We had to be able to pass the ball to keep them guessing. It was definitely a mix of both.”
Imoh loved having the opportunity to make something happen with his feet or his arm and every time he dropped back to pass it didn't necessarily mean that the big play was coming in the air.
“It was definitely having the ball in my hands every single play,” Imoh said of the funnest part to playing quarterback. “Even though we do sometimes call pass plays, if I don't see anything open or I see a running lane, I'm still able to take the ball. … Being able to be in control of the offense, it comes with a lot of responsibility, but it's also really fun.”
But there's also adversity with being the guy that has the ball on every offensive play. Imoh was picked off 16 times. Jones said a big part of that was Imoh's height causing him to loft the ball over the middle. Teams picked up that the Judges were looking to the sidelines to complete most of their passes.
For a passionate player like Imoh, learning to rebound from turnovers proved to be a challenge. As a running back, he could go be by himself after a mistake. But at quarterback, the offense was looking to him to lead.
“I do find myself really emotional on the field sometimes,” Imoh said. “As a quarterback, [you know] that everyone else looks up to you. When you make a mistake, as a running back I used to beat myself up about it. But I have to know the rest of the rest of the team is looking to me as the leader on the offense and I always have to keep my head up. When I'm playing well, it inspires everyone else to play well.”
“There were some games where we had to talk and settle him down,” Jones said. “That was one of his mental parts of the game. The team looks at and feeds off of him. When he is down, the whole team goes down and that includes our defense. We had some times in games we had to work on some mental aspects, but any high school kid you have to do that, no matter what the position.”
With his lack of experience, Jones compared Imoh to being like a younger quarterback seeing his first varsity time at the position.
“I think when you look at it, if he was a sophomore quarterback everyone would have been pleased,” Jones said. “… Most good quarterbacks and athletes start as sophomores and have their ups and downs. I think if he had another year and possibly two he would have been really good because his progression was so big from start to finish.”
Jones said Imoh certainly upheld his end of the bargain.
“He definitely went beyond my expectations,” Jones said. “I was hoping for like 1,000 [rushing] and 1,000 [passing]. I thought if he could do that that we could be successful. When he started doing what he was doing early — I think it was the Skyline game where he had four touchdown passes — I said if he can do this all year it's going to be a special year.”
Imoh surpassed his expectations as well.
“My goal for the season is I wanted to rush for 1,000 yards and have 500 receiving yards,” he said. “That's kind of why I was bummed about playing quarterback. But from the first few games I was like, 'Wow, maybe I'll be able to get 1,000 yards [rushing].' Halfway through the season when I was already close to that, I knew that if we continued to do what we did, it was helping us win.”
Imoh had a hand in 41 of the Judges' 49 touchdowns. That's a whopping 84 percent of the team's TDs.
“That shows you how explosive and how productive he is,” Jones said. “Everybody knew — I won't say that we're a one pony show — our offense went around him. They did everything they could to contain him. Our offensive line did a great job and our receivers did a tremendous job blocking downfield to give us those big runs.”
“I never went into any game knowing like, 'I have to score this many touchdowns or have this good of a game,'” Imoh said. “I just knew that if I was playing really well the rest of our offense would play really well and that inspired our defense. You really build off of each other.”
And, the Judges certainly built a special season.
Handley had not been put together a winning record or been to the playoffs since 2013. Coming off a 5-5 season, the Judges improved to 8-2 in the regular season and earned the district's second seed in the Region 4C playoffs.
“That was our main goal after last season — to make the playoffs and have a winning season,” Imoh said. “We believed that it was something we should have done last year. Because this was our last year, that was our main goal and something really important to do. We were really happy to be able to do that.”
It was a satisfying ending for many seniors who had been together since eighth grade on the Daniel Morgan Middle School team.
“Our goal coming into this program as freshmen was that we wanted to be able to turn it around,” Imoh said. “When we were in eighth grade, they went 0-10. Being able to see the win total increase, to see people caring more about Handley football, and us being able to bring Handley football back to the playoffs and end on such a high note was really important to all of us.”
Jones said that Imoh's will to succeed separates him from many of the athletes he plays with and against.
“It's his passion and his competitive drive,” Jones said. “He competes every play in practice. He challenges his teammates and he challenges himself. He cares. It's all of those things. Talent helps him, but his drive to be great is what makes him someone you want on this team and have him at that position.”
Imoh, the Class 4 Northwestern District's Offensive Player of the Year, is looking to parlay that drive into playing football at the next level, like his uncle Mike Imoh who was a standout at Virginia Tech.
“I talk to my uncle a lot and he came to a lot of our games this season,” Imoh said. “He had a really great football career. I talked to him a lot and sometimes we'd compare our stats and stuff like that.”
He's looking at several schools with the possibility of following his father James in attending West Point. His mother Marie also served in the military.
Jones has no doubt Imoh will thrive.
“Academically, he is going to be very successful in whatever he does and wherever he goes,” Jones said. “Athletically, he can push himself and see how high he can go with some of the choices he has.”
Plan B certainly worked out well.
“It's been so much more than I expected,” Imoh said. “... I wanted to have a good season my senior year and make the playoffs. I think what we were able achieve and also me personally, it was way beyond what I ever expected.”
“He handled it better than you can imagine,” Jones said. "Like he said, he came in with expectations of being a running back and he had his mind set on being a running back/receiver. To all of a sudden have to be the guy at quarterback, not once did he complain or get discouraged.
“I don't know that you can replace him,” Jones added. “ There are kids that do some things better than him, but he had his competitive drive and his willingness and ability just to get out of bad spots. … He has something that's not coachable and not teachable. His speed helps him tremendously, but I think his competitive drive gives him that extra 'it' factor to do what he does.”
