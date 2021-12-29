During a preseason conversation with Handley coach Dan Jones, it was brought up how it was a shame that Stephen Daley missed out on an opportunity as a junior to become The Winchester Star’s Defensive Player of the Year and maybe he’d take home the honor this fall.
Jones chuckled and said, “It’s my job to make him the Offensive Player of the Year, too.”
Mission accomplished.
In his initial campaign playing as the Judges featured tailback, Daley became the first player since The Star began awarding Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2006 to sweep both accolades in the same season.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder with sprinter’s speed both ran over and through opposing defenses, making the most of nearly every carry. Daley would score an area-best 25 rushing touchdowns, finding the end zone one out of every seven carries. Even with teams keying on him, he’d average 10.1 yards per rushing attempt, racking up 1,785 yards on just 176 carries.
Daley’s stint at tailback impressed coaches so much that he was selected the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in the Northwestern District and was a First Team selection on offense and defense in Region 4C and All-State voting.
While the defensive accolades were expected for Daley, who is heading to Division I Kent State to play defensive end, the offensive honors came as a bit of a surprise.
Daley played some tight end in his first two seasons with the program. In the spring, he had 27 carries and scored a touchdown mostly playing fullback for the Judges.
But Jones had confidence that Daley, who ran a 10.81 time in finishing third in the 100 meters in Class 4 last spring, could make a bigger impact for the Judges, who switched to a double-slot offense. That offense featured one back behind the quarterback with slots peeling back to take handoffs.
What made Jones think of moving Daley to the featured tailback position, something he had never played before?
“It was when I saw how fast he was,” Jones explained. “We knew vision was going to be an issue as a running back, but with his size he could run through some people the first time. Once he started figuring it out like he did toward the end, in high school speed kills. When you break away and they can’t catch you, as an offensive coordinator it makes it so much easier not to have to call five more plays to find a way to get into the end zone. He had that big-play capability and just size alone would overcome his lack of running back skills.”
Jones said Daley was somewhat surprised when the position change was proposed.
“He has a great team mentality,” Jones said. “He said, ‘Coach, whatever you need.’ But also he was like, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure that’s what you really want me to do?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely, you’ll be fine. You’ll have some learning curves, but we will figure it out together.’”
Daley admits he had some doubts.
“I thought I was going to be like a fullback again, kind of blocking with an occasional handoff, instead of a full running back,” Daley said of his mentality at the time. “I don’t really know how well I’ll be able to do stuff because I’ve never played running back for a whole season. I wasn’t sure I was going to do well because I don’t know how to read the holes and make the right cuts. I kind of just learned.”
Daley hit the ground running so to speak and never gave any doubt he could handle toting the ball on a consistent basis.
He scored four times on five carries in a season-opening rout of Rock Ridge and from then on teams knew they had better be prepared for a battering ram that could run over and carry tacklers, but also could run away from everyone if you let him get loose.
It made for a wonderful combination for the Judges, who also had Emerson Fusco (657 yards, 7 TDs) and Deonte Trammel (268 yards, 3 TDs) handling most of the carries out of the slot positions. Handley would amass an area-best 3,028 yards on the ground.
The hard part for Jones, who calls the plays for the Judges, was to maintain the delicate balance of keeping Daley fresh on both offense and defense.
With so many new faces playing in new places on the Handley offense, it would have been easy to just call Daley’s number repeatedly.
“Early on it was a little easier because we were trying to figure out our offense,” Jones said. “I wasn’t giving him the ball, but I knew as we got into bigger games and bigger situations that we’d have to give it to him a little bit more. It was tough. There were times where I just wanted to feed him, feed him, feed him, but I knew he had to turn around and play defense and we needed stops.”
Jones admits he and defensive coordinator Jim Gaynor had some interesting conversations during the season.
“It was tough,” Jones said. “Coach Gaynor and I would look at each other at times and he would say, ‘ I need him on defense,’ and I was like, ‘I need him on offense.’ It was tough this year, but Stephen’s conditioning is a lot better than people think. If he missed six or seven plays a game to rest, that was a lot. He was playing on the D-Line going against double and triple teams sometimes and then turning around and running for 10 yards a carry.”
Daley admits taking the punishment is a little different than administering it. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, he felt it.
“I was just tired,” he said. “My body was sore everywhere. It was hard for me to get out of my bed and get breakfast.”
Given the positions he was playing and the amount of physicality it took at both makes Daley’s numbers stand out.
“It was impressive,” Jones said. “He’s not a DB who’s playing receiver. He’s not like a linebacker every now and then. When you’re in the trenches on defense and then have to turn around and carry the rock and block as well, it’s impressive.”
Daley said the hardest thing for him was staying disciplined and trusting his blockers. He said that he often would listen to the line calls his blockers were making to know where the holes might open up.
“As a fullback my junior year, I tried to bounce everything outside,” he said. “I really didn’t trust that there would be a hole. This year, the offensive linemen blocked great and I trusted them to make a hole for me every single time. I would just follow their blocks and be able to break one free.”
Daley broke away a lot and made frequent trips to the end zone. He scored at least one touchdown in 10 of the Judges’ 11 games and led the area with 156 total points. Nine of his TD runs went for 24 yards or more, including a 95-yarder in the mud at Fauquier.
“When I started getting all of those yards and touchdowns, I was thinking, ‘I’ve never done anything like that in games before combined,’” Daley said.
It was way more than what Jones had envisioned for Daley on offense.
“I was hoping to get 10 and 15 carries and 75 to 100 yards per game if we were lucky,” he said. “More between 50 and 70 is what I was actually thinking. We were just looking for him to keep the ball moving and get us yardage when we needed first downs. He ended up becoming a big play guy for us.”
And those big plays made a difference during the course of a season in which the Judges went 9-2.
“The big plays just change the momentum,” Jones said. “It gets everybody excited and pumped up. That’s what you need in high school because momentum is such a big thing. Stephen gave us that on offense and defense.”
Daley had maybe his best effort for the Judges’ final regular season game. Needing a win to secure a home regional playoff game and to clinch the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple trophy, Daley rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries as the Judges topped James Wood 26-14.
The following week he would rush for 206 yards on 31 carries in a 21-6 playoff loss to Loudoun County.
“I gave everything I had,” Daley said of that game.
“It would have taken me a week or two weeks after a game like that to get things going again,” Jones said of the punishment Daley absorbed in 30-carry games.
And that’s what made his offensive season maybe even more impressive than even his defensive accomplishments.
“I said at the beginning of the year, that we have eight or nine guys who I trust,” Jones said of the Judges’ offense. “I wasn’t looking at Stephen to be the feature back in the sense that he’s going to carry the ball 30 times per game. He was just one more weapon and hopefully we can spread the carries out and everyone is carrying it the same. That way I can rest everybody because they all play defense.
“But when it came to crunch time, he proved that we could give him the ball 30 times and he could be successful on both offense and defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.