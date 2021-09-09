Millbrook coach Josh Haymore and Harrisonburg’s Kyle Gillenwater have some football history with each other.
Haymore played and Gillenwater coached when the Dukes won the Division I-AA national championship in 2004. They’d later coach together for several seasons with the Dukes on Mickey Matthews’ staff.
Tonight they will be on the opposite sidelines when Haymore’s Pioneers host Gillenwater and the Blue Streaks at 7 p.m.
Haymore, who has led Millbrook since 2013, said he has sporadically kept in touch with Gillenwater, who took over the Harrisonburg program this fall.
“I’d say every six months we talk to each other in some form or another,” Haymore said. “We talk about players or defense or something like that.”
Haymore says he has a lot of respect for Gillenwater. “Oh, yeah, I thought he was really good,” Haymore said of Gillenwater, who also was an assistant coach at Bridgewater College and East Rockingham High School. “I thought all of the guys I worked with there were quality coaches.”
Both coaches have something in common heading into tonight’s clash — they are both looking for their first win of the season. The Pioneers fell 48-19 to Loudoun County last week to drop to 0-2. Harrisonburg dropped a 38-6 decision against Handley.
Haymore saw progress from a 55-23 loss against Jefferson in Week 1.
“I thought we got better,” Haymore said. “We still shot ourselves in the foot with (10) penalties. I thought the mistakes that we made in the first week we did not make in the second week.”
He said his team also was hurt by Loudoun County having too many short fields when taking over on offense. The Captains had six drives that started on Millbrook’s half of the field.
“Field position really killed us in that game,” he said. “That was a good football team that we played, there’s no doubt about it. They’re going to win a lot of football games this year. When you give up the field position that we gave up, especially at the end of the game when we’re trying to come back, it’s kind of tough.”
Harrisonburg trailed Handley just 10-0 at the half, but the Judges rolled in the second half, taking a 38-0 lead at one point.
Harrisonburg struggled against the Handley defense, with most of the Blue Streaks’ yards coming against the Judges’ reserves late in the game.
Haymore said the Blue Streaks have some talent and are wary of quarterback Keenan Glago, who rushed for 52 yards against Handley, despite being sacked three times.
“Their quarterback is mobile and can run around a bunch,” Haymore said. “They have some skill kids that can run around and they have one or two huge linemen that can move their feet pretty well. They’re a good football team.”
Harrisonburg’s defense has looked good at times, but has been susceptible to the pass. The Blue Streaks have given up five touchdown passes (three in a 21-7 loss to Albemarle and two against the Judges) this season.
Millbrook’s Detric Brown has thrown for two scores in each of the Pioneers’ two games. “Every game and every snap that he takes, he improves every time,” Haymore said of Brown.
Haymore said his squad is focused on improvement as the Pioneers and Blue Streaks meet for first time since 2012.
“We just keep plugging along,” he said. “We want to keep making sure that we understand what we are trying to accomplish and get to. The kids are coachable. They’re playing and practicing hard. They’re keeping a positive attitude. They still have eight games left.”
Haymore expects his squad to continue to play hard, improve on making the right reads and attacking on both sides of the football. That will lead to less mistakes and future success.
“We have to be a disciplined football team,” he said. “The kids know that. Once we get on the same page with everything that we need, I think we will start clicking and doing a lot better.”
