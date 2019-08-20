WINCHESTER — It was an easy decision for all parties involved.
Hayden Bauserman, a former standout quarterback for Shenandoah University, wanted to keep football in his future and needed a way to do that when his initial pursuit of a professional playing career stalled after his graduation from SU last December.
A possible career in coaching had been on Bauserman’s mind since his sophomore season at Shenandoah in 2016. Given the playing career Bauserman had with the Hornets — he holds every major passing record at the school, passed for nearly 12,500 yards in four seasons, led Division III in passing as a junior and senior and is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns — SU head coach Scott Yoder couldn’t pass up a chance to see what his former star could bring to the team outside the lines.
Yoder said on Tuesday morning that he and Bauserman had multiple discussions about the latter joining Shenandoah’s coaching staff beginning last spring, calling the decision a “no-brainer,” and by July 4 the two knew Bauserman would be returning to his alma mater.
Bauserman was cleared to join the coaching staff on a part-time basis on Aug. 1, Yoder said, and when the Hornets reported for preseason camp last week, Bauserman was there in his new role as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
“It was different,” Bauserman said of coaching his first practice at SU, which took place last Friday. “I was prepared for it but at the same time, as a player when you first step on the field, your world’s kind of spinning. It’s the same thing as a coach. The first time you step on the field as a coach, the world’s kind of spinning, you’re doing different things. I’d love to be suited up but I’ve kind of enjoyed taking the next step and doing something different. I enjoyed it, had fun with it and it’s just kind of slowed down for me as it goes.”
While Bauserman’s first foray into coaching is, at its core, a chance to gain his footing in the profession, he finds himself in an intriguing situation.
His graduation after the 2018 season left a massive pair of shoes to fill in Shenandoah’s offense, which emerged as one of the most prolific passing attacks in DIII behind his right arm over the last two years. As the Hornets’ new QB coach, he’s tasked with helping the team find his replacement, and Yoder said the team opened camp with a three-man race for the starting spot between juniors Ben Agostino, James McPhillips and sophomore Ben Rhodenizer.
All three are former teammates of Bauserman, and while Yoder said that established relationship between the QBs and their new position coach is a positive thing for the program, Bauserman said he’s tried to avoid letting his personal relationships affect what has been described by Yoder as an open competition for the quarterback job.
“It’s an interesting kind of place to be, [in] your first coaching job to instantly be in a quarterback-battle situation, but I think you have to kind of take out the personal aspect of it,” Bauserman said. “I played with those guys, I spent a lot of time with those guys, but at the end of the day it’s kind of what’s best for the team and kind of focusing on my role as a quarterback coach and evaluating those guys, getting them equal reps and things like that.”
Yoder said Bauserman’s primary role this season as an assistant coach, first and foremost, is to learn, but Bauserman’s role will expand beyond the norm for a part-time assistant coach.
Bauserman will work like he’s a full-time assistant during the fall semester, Yoder said. In addition to handling the positional work for the quarterbacks, Bauserman will be a big part of the Hornets’ sideline communication during game days, which will include signaling in plays. Bauserman will even do some recruiting along the I-81 corridor, where the Woodstock native’s name should carry some weight.
“He’s miles ahead as far as the position and the X’s and O’s,” Yoder said of Bauserman’s suitability as a coach, “just because not only can he teach it, but he can talk to the quarterbacks and say ‘I was taught this, but here’s what helped me real-life. Here’s what really happens when you’re out there.’ I think that is perfect.
“The only advice I’ve given him is if this is really what he wants to do, he’s gotta figure out does he want to be high school, does he want to be college? And both of those are great, it’s just a matter of if you want to do college, you’ve got to deal with recruiting, which means you’ve got to deal with travel. Obviously, in high school you’re really playing with what you’ve got. But there’s different challenges to both, and I think that’s the key, is finding out if he wants to do this, which route suits him the best.”
Bauserman’s return to Shenandoah reunites him with offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin, who had mentored Shenandoah’s quarterbacks during his first six seasons at the school but will hand over most of that responsibility to his star pupil this fall.
“He has complete freedom,” Hodgin said of allowing Bauserman to put his own stamp on the quarterback position from a coaching standpoint. “But within that, the four years we spent together in the player-coach relationship, he earned my trust. He knows the things that I value and through the development of the quarterback, he understands what I would be stressing.
“I think he has done a really nice job of being a piece of the puzzle and fitting in and doing things as though he thinks I would have, had he found himself in a different place. But he’s been a tremendous help and a tremendous addition to our staff.”
Hodgin, like Yoder, praised Bauserman’s football IQ, adding that Bauserman understands the intricacies of Shenandoah’s offense while also possessing the ability to identify schemes and wrinkles in opposing teams’ offenses that could be added to make the Hornets’ offense better.
“He has an amazing grasp of offensive football, whether it’s our approach or somebody else’s, pulling an idea from somebody else,” Hodgin said. “He’s jumped right in and has been a very active member of that process. I think probably the piece that he has going for him right now is when he speaks, it’s instant credibility because of the playing career and the success as a player that he had. Obviously, when he is mentoring a young quarterback, it’s instant credibility. He knows what he’s talking about.”
Bauserman, the ODAC’s 2018 Offensive Player of the Year, completed 355 of 555 passes for 3,832 yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior in 2018, setting conference single-season records in all four categories.
His stellar Division III playing career drew some interest from professional teams, and Bauserman threw in front of scouts for the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens during the 2018 season, spent six weeks at a training facility in Pennsylvania over the winter and took part in a round of NFL pro days in the spring.
But Bauserman never got the opportunity he’d hoped for.
“I loved the process,” he said. “I enjoyed every second of what I got to go through. I got to meet a lot of cool people and have a lot of friends that are currently on NFL rosters battling for spots and things like that. But me personally, I didn’t get a phone call. I was kind of realistic for myself and set realistic expectations. That doesn’t mean that I wasn’t disappointed when I didn’t get a chance, didn’t get a chance right away.”
Bauserman added that while he’s left the door “semi-open” for the continued pursuit of a professional playing career, he’s “completely bought into” coaching.
“I’m 24 years old,” he said. “I don’t want to be 29 trying to pursue something that may not pan out and not have a backup plan. I figured that if I want to be a coach, now’s the time to kind of start doing it and start learning and continue on that path.”
Whether that path continues at Shenandoah beyond the fall season is yet to be determined.
“I think the best situation for him as a young coach is to be with us through the fall semester and then take a hard look,” Yoder said. “For our profession, January and February are big times for movement and opportunities.
“I’ve told him, he’s got name recognition in the area, so could he use that to get in someplace, at maybe a bigger-name school? If that’s what he wants to do, you’ve got to strike while the iron’s hot. Staffing’s great, plans are great but things change so quickly. I’d love to keep him but we’ll just have to cross that bridge when we get there.”
