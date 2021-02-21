WINCHESTER — After he had appropriately made the last Handley basket of the season and the final buzzer had sounded, Demitri Gardner walked out and tapped the big JH at center court in Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The gravity of the moment wasn’t lost on the senior who gave everything he had in the Judges’ 61-54 loss against Smithfield in Saturday’s Class 4 championship game.
“My thoughts were that that was my last basketball game with the Handley jersey No. 23 on it,” said Gardner of the gesture. “I just wanted to let everybody know I gave my heart in every game and every time I put that jersey on.”
While many of the fans could not see it in person during this COVID-19 season, there’s no doubting Gardner’s desire and effort.
He played every second in the state semifinal (a 52-49 overtime victory over Halifax County) and final games. In the regional final against Loudoun County, he left the floor just briefly after picking up two quick fouls in the first quarter.
Through it all, he made the game-winning shots against Loudoun County (a 55-53 win) and Halifax County and scored 24 points in the final against Smithfield, making it every game this season he has topped 20 points. Even limited to just 12 games this winter, Gardner became the ninth player in program history to crack 1,000 points.
“It’s unbelievable,” Handley coach Zach Harrell said of Gardner’s career. “You really wish a kid of his caliber could feel what it’s like to win a game like this because he deserves it in any stretch of the measure. I think there’s not a single person out there that would question his effort and for the most part all of our guys on the floor tonight.
“Looking at him wearing that mask and he can barely breathe and giving absolutely everything he’s got, that kid should not walk away from Handley High School with a single regret. He gave the program everything he had.”
In Saturday’s title game, Gardner got the Judges going in the first half. He netted 14 points as Handley built a 27-15 lead in the second quarter and led 27-20 at the half.
Gardner did it all, including bringing the ball up the court against the stifling Smithfield pressure. After beating the initial press, Gardner often ended up will opportunities to score both from the floor and at the foul line (he made 5 of 6 free throws in the first half). He’d also finish the game with 10 rebounds.
“Even in a game like this, what makes Demitri special is that he’s fearless,” Harrell said. “A team like this doesn’t scare Demitri at all. He’s up for whatever challenge. He’s up for people getting up in him and pressuring him. He has that dog in him. That’s what makes him such a special player in that he’s fearless. He’s unbelievably confident in his abilities and it translates into high-level play.”
“It was incredible,” Gardner said of the intensity of Saturday’s game. “I love the competitive drive. Those are the best games in the world. If every game would be like that I would take it every day, all day long.”
Smithfield coach Theotis Porter told his team at halftime that Gardner was beating them and the Packers had to do something to slow him down. Porter already had used several different defenders in man-to-man defense against Gardner in the first half.
Porter decided on a box-and-one defense, primarily with sophomore Markese Custis latched onto Gardner from one end of the court to the other.
“Markese, that kid is a dog,” Porter said. “The last two years that kid has committed to locking down anybody. He takes deep pride in being able to stop somebody. ... He’s committed and he’s content with that role and he does it well.”
“He got off to a flying start,” Custis said of Gardner. “And then, we had to go to the box-and-one. I had to play hard to slow him down. I couldn’t let him get to his shots and I tried to keep him from getting the ball.”
And the second part was what frustrated the Judges. Gardner had a seven-inch height advantage on the 5-foot-10 Custis. But with some help in the box-in-one, the Packers were able to neutralize that advantage.
“I just wanted to get the ball on the block because I had a big size advantage against him,” Gardner said.
Gardner had four points and three attempts from the floor in the third quarter as Smithfield rallied to take the lead. The Packers, fueled by a 15-0 run over two quarters, led by as many as 11 points in the final period. Gardner finished the game by scoring Handley’s final six points, the last bucket on a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
“It was a dogfight. It was rough,” Gardner said of the contest. “They were all up in us. We didn’t really see it coming. We thought the game [would be] more giving than it was, a little bit more room and a little bit more space and more comfortableness. A lot of people in that game weren’t comfortable at all.”
While many of his teammates were outwardly emotional after the contest, Gardner remained relatively stoic.
“Stuff like that makes me want to strive harder and work harder every day to be the best person and basketball player that I can be,” he said. “All greats have lost. Like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, all of them have lost before. All that has made them do is … work harder every single day to become the best.”
And it’s that attitude that has earned Gardner respect in the Handley locker room.
“He’s a great player,” senior guard Ke’Mani Curry said. “He loves his team. He really wants to win. He likes winning and if you’re not on the same track as him winning, then he’s going to get on you. He makes sure you have a winning standard and a high standard for everyone.
“Everybody respects him that comes into the gym. Everybody knows that’s the man. Everybody knows that he’s the one who wants everybody to win and do well.”
Senior guard Chaz Lattimore said he will not forget playing with Gardner.
“It’s been a blessing,” Lattimore said. “He’s a great athlete and a great player. He’s one of my brothers and I won’t take it for granted. … All of the seniors, we have been playing since third grade in AAU. It was our goal to get here and we just couldn’t capitalize to win the game.”
Now that his Handley career has ended, Gardner must decide on his future. Harrell believes Gardner was hurt substantially by the COVID-19 restrictions over the summer which shut down AAU opportunities for colleges to recruit players.
“Without a doubt had he been able to play this summer, he is sitting with some mid-major offers,” Harrell said. “He’s hands down a mid-major Division I kid. ... The kid is going to be special. He’s got what it takes. I firmly believe his best days of basketball are ahead of him.”
Gardner, who has some junior college opportunities among others, says it’s going to take some time to make a decision.
“I have no idea what I’m going to do yet,” he said. “I’ll have an answer for that in probably 30 days.”
What he does know is that he will miss wearing No. 23 and playing with his Handley teammates. A loss in the state championship game after a 12-12 season in 2020 isn’t going to tarnish those memories.
“The moments with my brothers and me will be in my mind and head forever,” said Gardner, who is more often called by his nickname “Meech” by his teammates. “I know we didn’t get what we wanted and this loss definitely hurts, but we got the opportunity when many thought we didn’t have it. It was really a blessing, obviously.
“It’s just one word I can say — pride,” he added about playing for the Judges. “There’s nothing like that Handley love and pride. That will be with me forever, for the rest of my life.”
