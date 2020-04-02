Makayla Firebaugh
James Wood — Senior
Guard
Firebaugh, The Winchester Star’s Player of the Year, led the area averaging 24.2 points and recording 5.1 steals per game. Was named Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year and Region 4C Co-Player of the Year. Will play at Division I Rider University.
Avery O’Roke
Millbrook — Sophomore
Guard
Was second in the area with a 21.4 scoring average and led the area in field goal percentage (54.7) and 3-point percentage (34.7). Was a First Team Class 4 Northwestern and an All-Region 4C selection.
Ali Hauck
Millbrook — Senior
Forward
Led the area in rebounding (11.7) and blocked shots (1.6), was third in scoring (13.6) and second in steals (4.3). Was a First Team All-Region 4C pick and First Team All-Northwestern District selection. Will play college basketball at Division II Shippensburg (Pa.) University.
Brenna Prunty
James Wood — Senior
Forward
Despite playing the entire season with a torn labrum, was fifth in the area in scoring (12.3), third in steals (3.5) and fourth in rebounding (6.7). Was a Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection and an All-Region 4C Second Team pick.
Grace Burke
Sherando — Freshman
Guard
Was fourth in the area with a 12.7 scoring average. Led the area with 64 total 3-pointers made and was third in 3-point percentage (30.8). Was a Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection and an All-Region 4C Second Team pick.
Emily Magee
Millbrook — Senior
Guard/Forward
Averaged 10.5 points per game and was second in the area in 3-point percentage (32.1) and 3-pointers made (62). Was a Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection and an All-Region 4C Second Team choice. Will play at Division II Frostburg State University.
