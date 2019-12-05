In basketball, you're never too old to learn and Millbrook coach Erick Green said he learned something about his team last season.
Coming off an unbeaten season and a Class 4 title, the Pioneers got off to another fast start and ran the table in the Class 4 Northwestern District, but Green didn't think his club was playing its best basketball heading into the postseason.
The Pioneers fell in the Region 4B title game and in the state quarterfinals.
“It really taught us about pacing ourselves,” Green said. “I personally believe that they were burnt out last year. It was a long season and we played fall leagues. Then we worked very, very hard in the offseason preparing for the season. When we got into the season, we had a very busy December and January was tough. Practices are tough and hard. I think we just wore out at the end of the season. It just didn't happen and we didn't have our legs.”
So Green, who returns most of his squad from last season, took a different approach to this season.
“This year we did not play fall ball,” he explained. “We still worked hard in the offseason. We had a very strenuous conditioning program, but we didn't do a lot of basketball skill stuff. I wanted them to do something different and to get away from basketball. They lived in the weight room, five days a week lifting weights and conditioning. Now that the ball is in their hands, they're a little more hungrier and excited that, 'Now, we're playing basketball.' Hopefully that helps us there.”
Green is aided by having four players who saw significant minutes last season. Forward Ali Hauck and point guard Avery O'Roke were first team all-area picks. Guard Emily Magee (the area's top 3-point shooter) and guard Cianna Harrison also started.
The 6-foot-1 Hauck led the balanced Pioneers in scoring (15.3), rebounding (13.5), steals (5.5) and blocks (3.0) last season. She is the lone remaining starter from the squad that won a state title in 2018.
“If she goes out and plays like she's capable of, I think she can earn a scholarship and be able to go on and play at the college level,” Green said of Hauck. “She's very solid. She's a good leader. She does a good job teaching the young kids how to practice. She has good work ethic and I'm very proud of her being able to reach down and help the younger kids.”
One of those younger kids last season was O'Roke, who matured over the course of the freshman season. Green said O'Roke has improved her game heading into her sophomore campaign.
“She played on a good travel team out of Maryland,” Green said. “It was a national exposure team and she started on her team and did really well. She improved a lot. She worked on her jump shot and added a new dimension to her game. Right now, she can drive and she can shoot.”
Green said several players are battling for the fifth starting spot and that many will see action this season. Entering the season, returnees Vanessa Cooper, Lauren Bartlett and Jenna McClung and freshman Kennedi Rooks, were scrapping for that spot. Rooks is the younger sister of Ky Rooks, who helped Millbrook win three straight state titles starting in 2010.
Green expects a lot of players to see action this season. “I think we're going to be deeper than what most people think,” he said. “We've got a lot of talented kids.”
Green says he'll need that talent in a tough district. He expects several teams to challenge the Pioneers for the crown, but certainly he's looking at James Wood to be a major contender.
The Colonels return district and Winchester Star Player of the Year Makayla Firebaugh, who recently signed to play at Division I Rider University. James Wood also returns point guard Jenny Kerns, guard/forward Brenna Prunty and guard/forward Sue Carter who started last season. Those four have played together since they were in seventh grade at Frederick County Middle School.
“There's a lot of chemistry there,” Colonels coach Krista Crites said. “All four of them are really good leaders. They're helping the new players coming in.”
Several other reserves also return.
“We're pretty deep as far as the bench goes, but we're pretty young,” Crites said. “It's taken us a little bit to find a place for some of them as far as recognizing what their role is going to be. But, they are coming along very nicely. They're working hard, asking questions and wanting to learn and be better. I think our biggest strength this year is going to be our depth.”
Certainly Firebaugh will draw plenty of attention. The 5-foot-10 guard led the area in scoring (24.5) and free throw percentage (83.7) and also topped the Colonels in rebounding (6.6) and steals (3.7).
“Makayla has improved every year,” Crites said. “Her defense has improved tremendously. She's a lot quicker in off-the-ball defense. … Makayla is as good as the surrounding cast that she has around her. She knows that and she encourages the help from other people. She's just good. All-around she's a great athlete and a role model. She's our leader on the floor every game.”
Crites expects to contend again in the district, especially coming off a trip to the regionals last season. After a 10-year regional drought, the Colonels gave Loudoun Valley fits in a 68-59 loss.
“To lose by nine points and to be nine points away from going to states, it was an eye-opener for them to realize to that they were so close,” Crites said. “Coming into this year knowing that the talent level that we have is even better than what we had last year — as far as the guards and the ball-handling, we faster and we're longer — they know how good they could be. It's just reaching that potential and they're taking the challenge. They come every day ready to work.”
Sherando has turned to former player Brooklyn Wilson, who was named head coach this fall after leading the JV program. Wilson is off to a good start with wins over Central and Skyline.
Wilson inherits a squad that lost leading scorer and first team all-district standout Ashton Clark (17 ppg) to graduation.
The Warriors do return junior starters Bella Entsminger and Asia James. Senior Blake Conner, who played as a freshman and sophomore, but skipped last season is back on the squad. Isabel Hall, who came up late in the season from the JV team, is averaging 18 points in two games and freshman guard Grace Burke is averaging 11.5. After a year off from the program, junior Haley Mack is back and she scored 13 against Skyline.
“We have a young team and we have a lot of girls who have not played a lot together,” Wilson said. “... We're excited. We have a lot of work to do, but definitely I've seen some good things so far.”
Without the scoring threat of Clark, Wilson expects the Warriors to spread the ball around on offense. “One of the good things I'm looking forward to this year is that I see a lot of people contributing,” she said. “Individually, we have a lot of players who are very skilled. I could see one having a standout 20-point game, but I could also see five or six girls scoring 8 to 10 points.”
One player she expects much from on both sides of the court is Entsminger, who defensively draws the opponent's top scorer.
“Bella is one of our key returners on the offensive end,” Wilson said. “She's great at getting people the ball where they can be successful and finding open players where most people wouldn't see them. Defensively, she was definitely one we looked to every single game to guard the other team's most threatening offensive players.
“That's really awesome because it's not often that you can get someone who can contribute on both ends of the floor. She gave so much effort on defense that usually they would be too tired to contribute on offense, but she never quits, never gets tired.”
Handley also has a new coach and a lot of new players.
Randolph Martin lost the Judges' top four scorers (two to graduation, one to transfer and one to deciding not to play) from last season. The Judges returned just two players, juniors Taylor Cannon and Tierney Finley.
Martin must rely on new faces, including a pair of freshmen. Center Laura Hogan had 13 points and point guard Jadyn Washington had 10 in a season-opening win over Kettle Run. Sophomore transfer Ameerah Nelson added 10.
“Washington is a pretty good point guard,” Martin said. “In fact, she's my only real point guard. Laura Hogan is a center and she has a big body.
“Coaches said they are young and I said, 'Yeah, but they are going to grow old quick.' Everybody in the district has depth and skill and we are starting fresh.”
Martin, 71, says the transition from being the head JV boys' coach the past three seasons to taking over the girls' program has gone well. “They're listening to me, so that's a good thing,” he said. “I was with girls some time ago, so this is my first time back in 11 years.
“It's a big change,” he added. “You have to treat girls differently than boys, so it was a learning experience for me. … My voice is heavy and I'm loud at practice. I had to lay back a little bit with the girls. … I'm adjusting and they are adjusting.”
Clarke County will face some new competition in the revamped Bull Run, but Regina Downing expects to be competitive.
The Eagles lost several players to graduation, but return leading scorer Raegan Owens, who averaged 11 points per game. Owens was also second in the area by shooting 75 percent from the foul line. Owens netted 19 points in a season-opening win over Broadway.
While she lost some top rebounding talent, Downing expects the Eagles to be able to shut down the competition.
“I think we are going to be one of the better defensive teams this season,” she said. “Offensively we have some shooters that are really going to challenge the zone defenses that everyone plays against us. As usual, we rely on our defense which is a staple here at Clarke County High School.”
The following is a capsule look at each team:
Millbrook
Coach: Erick Green, Sr., fourth season
Last year: 22-5, 12-0 Class 4 Northwestern District, Class 4 quarterfinalist
Key losses: Jalyn Abernathy, Hailey Page.
Top returners: Avery O'Roke (So., PG), Ali Hauck (Sr., F); Emily Magee (Sr., G); Cianna Harrison (Sr., G); Vanessa Cooper (Sr., G); Lauren Bartlett (So., G ), Jenna McClung (So., G), Sophia Lertora (So., C), Mallory Taylor (Sr., F).
Top newcomers: Kennedi Rooks (Fr., G), Hannah Stephanites (Fr., G), Lauren McClung (Fr., G).
Green's outlook: “I'm very excited for these girls. This is exciting for me because these are the girls who came aboard with me when they were freshmen. Now that it's their senior year, it's sort of like a thank you for hanging in with me and I'm sticking behind them. They have worked their butts off for four years and they are really hungry. I think it could be a very special year for us. Our goal every year is to get to the state tournament. By what they have done over the fall and the hard work they have put in during the offseason, I think we can have a very special season. I'm looking forward to it and the girls' are looking forward to it. The goal is to get back to the state championship game and I think we have a great opportunity to do that."
Next game: Today, vs. Skyline
James Wood
Coach: Krista Crites, seventh season
Last year: 16-9, 8-4 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Kora Hall, Emma VanHorn, Hailey Kaiser, Berkeley Frank
Top returning players: Makayla Firebaugh (Sr., G); Jenny Kerns (Sr., PG); Brenna Prunty (Sr., G/F); Sue Carter (Sr, G/F); Olivia Miller (Jr, PG); Jenna Burkhamer (Jr., F); Brooklyn Crate (Jr., G)
Top newcomers: Brynna Nesslerodt (Fr., G); Emma Grace Bursey (So., G); Kayla Relihan (So., C); Ellie Nichols (So., F); Sarah Costin (Jr., G/F).
Crites' outlook: “I want to go as far as I can go. I'm going to push them as far as they can go and then some. I'm going to be in the gym every day with them and giving my all as a coach to them. We watch film. We're going over plays. We're reading defenses. I put a lot on Makayla and Jenny especially to read those defenses and know what offenses to call. I'm expecting great things out of them and hopefully they can carry through with that."
Next game: Monday, at Skyline
Sherando
Coach: Brooklyn Wilson, first season
Last year: 11-13, 7-5 Class 4 Northwestern District
Key losses: Ashton Clark, Ciara Gaither, Haley Byrnes, Nicole Morgan
Top returners: Kelsey Pendzich (Sr. F), Bella Entsminger (Jr. G), Asia James (Jr. G), Elizabeth Campbell (Jr. G)
Top newcomers: Blake Conner (Sr., G), Haley Mack (Jr., G), Ella Carlson (So., F), Isabel Hall (So., G/F), Jai'den Polston (Fr., G), Grace Burke (Fr., G), Brooke Williams (Sr., G), Hannah Webber (Jr., F), Amya Kremer (Jr., G).
Wilson's outlook: "I think it will be a good growing for us, just to kind of get some things going and start a foundation that we can definitely build off of in the future. Obviously, our goal and main objective is to win basketball games. Realistically where I see us and not knowing a whole lot about what the other teams have, I would certainly like us to be near the top of the [district]. Our main goal is going to be focusing on what we want to do and doing it well. We want to find those small successes in the little things to build off of to find success in the long run."
Next game: Tuesday, at Culpeper County
Handley
Coach: Randolph Martin, first season
Last year: 14-8, 7-5 Class Northwestern District
Key losses: Taylor Beard, Neysha Washington, McKenzie Joliffe, Kiah McFarlane
Key returners: Taylor Cannon (Jr., G), Tierney Finley (Jr., F)
Top newcomers: Jadyn Washington (Fr., G), Laura Hogan (Fr. C), Ameerah Evans (So., F), Sasha Mathews (So., F).
Martin's outlook: “My expectations are very high. I came from the boys which was a good program. My JV teams were pretty strong every year, so my expectations are high. I don't know if we will reach them. Right now, I want to see improvement in every game. I don't know what is going to be down the road around the 15th or 16th game. We just have to see.”
Next game: Today, at Heritage
Clarke County
Coach: Regina Downing, seventh season
Last year: 8-15, 3-7 Bull Run District
Key losses: Heather See, Cami Sowers, Lauren Clapp, Rachel Oliver.
Top returners: Reagan Owens, (Sr., G), Sara Wenzel, (Sr., G/F), Alison Sipe (Jr., G), Ellie Brumback, (So., G)
Key newcomers: Madison Edwards (Fr., G)
Downing's outlook: "I'm looking forward to a really good season. We have started the season off with a lot of positive energy and we have been working really hard. … We will need a little time to understand how to work together as a unit for our team defense, but once we get an understanding, we should be OK. I am really excited to begin the season and I expect us to challenge some teams."
Next game: Monday, at Hedgesville (W.Va.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.