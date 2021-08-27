There’s a lot for area coaches to like about their girls’ cross country teams this year.
At Clarke County, an Eagles team that has advanced to state competition every year under seventh-year head coach Jeff Webster might have a chance at taking home a trophy by finishing as one of the top two teams at this year’s Class 2 state meet, which will be held Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Clarke County placed third at the state meet held this spring, and the Eagles return the runners that ran the top three times for them at that competition, and four of their top six. Those returners include senior Ellen Smith, who earned All-State honors by placing 15th. Senior Ryleigh Webster and junior Julianna Pledgie, who along with Smith earned All-Region honors, are also back.
Defending Bull Run District champion Clarke County also welcomes back Sydney Jacobson. The senior did not run in the spring, but she earned All-State honors as a freshman and was Clarke County’s No. 2 runner as a sophomore. Jeff Webster is also enthused about two freshmen additions.
Class 2 state champion Radford has to replace its top three runners, while all of state runner-up Allegheny’s runners at the state meet were underclassmen. Region 2B champion Strasburg (fifth in the state) returns three of its top five runners.
Even though the number of teams that will move on from the Class 4 Northwestern District meet to the Region 4C meet doubles from two teams to four teams this year, it will still be difficult to move on as a team to regionals. The competition was fierce last year at the district meet (12 points separated first through fourth) and the vast majority of the top runners from those teams are back. Fifth-place Handley also returns most of its roster.
Sherando placed second in the district and returns five of its top six from that meet. The Warriors will be led by All-District runners and juniors Emma Ahrens (fifth in the district, ninth in the region) and Eva Winston (seventh in the district, 10th in the region).
James Wood (third in the district) will benefit this year from a healthy Lauren Beatty. The senior placed ninth at the district meet in her only competition of the spring (Beatty hadn’t run since November of 2020 because of a fractured femur, then sat out the regional meet to rest up for the track season).
The Colonels have their top four runners back from the district meet, including All-District runners and seniors Isabella Newman (13th) and Elena Farinholt (14th), who battled injuries of their own at the end of the cross country season.
Millbrook (fourth in the district) had the most All-District runners last year, but the Pioneers lacked depth with only five runners, the minimum amount needed to score as a team. Millbrook brings back all of those runners and have added eight more.
Leading the way once again is junior Madison Murphy, the two-time defending district champion and a two-time All-State runner. The only local girl to compete in the Class 4 meet in the spring, Murphy placed fourth for the second straight year. Murphy will be joined by All-District runners and seniors Lina Guerrero (10th), Becca Edlich (11th) and Angela Dojcak (12th).
The Pioneers will also benefit from the return of seniors Cailey Johnson, who was injured last season after taking eighth at the Frederick County Parks & Rec running club championship meet in the fall of 2020, and Maria Mejia-Villalon, who did not run as a junior but earned All-District honors as a sophomore by taking 14th in the district meet.
Handley only lost one of its top seven runners from last season. The Judges will be led by junior Sarah Roberson, who placed 17th at the district meet.
The Winchester-Frederick County teams will have to deal with a talented Fauquier team. The defending district champions bring back four of their top five runners, including All-State runners Cassidy Scott (seventh, sophomore) and Kiki Wine (14th, junior).
Handley, James Wood, Sherando and Clarke County all open their seasons today at the Central Invitational held at Fairview Park in Woodstock. Millbrook also starts it season today at the Great Meadow Invitational in The Plains.
Clarke CountyCoach: Jeff Webster, seventh year.
Last year: Bull Run District champions; second in Region 2B; third in Class 2 state.
Key loss: Hannah Ventura
Key returnees: Ellen Smith, Sr.; Ryleigh Webster, Sr.; Julianna Pledgie, Jr.; Ava Mansfield, Jr.; Sydney Jacobson, Sr.
Key newcomers: Teya Starley, Fr.; Abigail Cochran, Fr.
Webster’s outlook: “We are very excited to bring back five veterans with experience at the state meet. Two of our seniors, Ryleigh and Sydney, were on the [state] championship team [in 2018], and Ellen is an All-State runner. We have also added Teya and Abby who have already proven to be talented runners, so I am looking forward to seeing how the team develops this season.”
SherandoCoach: Megan Roberts, fourth year.
Last year: Second in Class 4 Northwestern District; fourth in Region 4C.
Key losses: Molly Robinson, Mary Toomey.
Key returnees: Emma Ahrens, Jr.; Ryleigh Combs, Jr.; Anna Duke, Sr.; Emily Fisher, Jr.; Addy Wallin, So.; Eva Winston, Jr.
Key newcomer: Cassidy Crittenden, Fr.
Roberts’ outlook: “Our girls’ team is very strong this year, with most of them being returners. We lost Molly, but Emma and Eva are still going to be out in front pushing each other. And with Ryleigh, Anna, Emily, Addy and Cassidy, I think you’ll see a group that pushes each other and possibly comes into the finish line in a different order each week.”
James WoodCoach: Matthew Lofton, second year.
Last year: Third in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Audrey Sandy, Brooke Sandy.
Key returnees: Lauren Beatty, Sr.; Isabella Newman, Sr.; Elena Farinholt, Sr.; Hallie Lescalleet, So.
Key newcomers: Ruby Ostrander, Fr.; Ryan Oliver, Fr.; Emma Woshner, Fr.
Lofton’s outlook: “Due to injuries, this summer is the first time that the top four girls have all trained together at the same time. I’m really excited to see what they can put together. We only graduated 2 girls from last year’s team but have gained 15 more; including 10 freshmen. I have very high expectations for this season.”
MillbrookCoach: Jamie McCarty, second year.
Last year: Fourth in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: None.
Key returnees: Madison Murphy, Jr.; Lina Guerrero Sr.; Rebecca Edlich, Sr.; Angela Dojack, Sr.; Cailey Johnson, Sr.; Anna Bowman, Sr.; Maria Mejia-Villalon, Sr.
Key newcomers: Savannah Florek, Fr.; Caroline McCurry, Fr.
McCarty’s outlook: “We feel like we have a strong team, but we will have to work on finding more depth. Our numbers are double last year. Returning to states is the team goal, and Madison will be looking to improve on her fourth-place finish at states.”
HandleyCoach: Mark Stickley, 19th year.
Last year: Fifth in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key loss: Lily England.
Key returnees: Sarah Roberson, Jr.; Mikayla Friemuth, Sr.; Peyton Duvall, Sr.; Mia Kern, So.; Bella Balio, So.; Emma Westfall, Jr.; Emma Fout, Jr.; Berkeley Collingwood, Jr.; Heidi Lineburg, Sr.; Page Brubaker, Jr.
Key newcomers: Abbi Dodd, Sr.; Ellie Bessette, Fr.
Stickley’s outlook: “We are definitely stronger than a year ago and should be more competitive. But in our tough district it will be the goal to just move on which will not be easy. Sarah was an indoor track state qualifier a year ago and comes into this XC season with a much better mileage base. Mikayla is back after a year away and will be a huge help. Peyton, Mia and Bella are also way ahead of last year and should round out our top five. I’m hoping some of the other girls will be able to challenge for those spots.”
