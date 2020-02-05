WINCHESTER — One great season can make your dreams come true.
Handley’s Malachi Imoh is sure of it.
The senior, who broke Handley records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this past fall, signed his national letter of intent to play football at the College of William & Mary on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-7 speedster, who was thrust in the role as the Judges’ quarterback just weeks before the season, delivered numerous scintillating touchdown runs as he led the Judges (8-3) to their first winning season and first playoff berth since 2013.
“I honestly think it was,” said Imoh, after a morning ceremony in the Handley Commons that was attended by numerous teammates, friends, coaches and family. “I think that this season I was really able to show on film what I was able to do and how I was able to be used on offense. It showcased my speed and my vision a little bit more than I was able to do last year. It definitely helped with me playing quarterback and getting a lot of carries and having the ball in my hands a lot.
“I definitely think it was this season that really helped me in my recruiting process and also as football player. Others noticed the different things I could do on the field.”
Imoh, who also placed second in the 100 and 200 meters in the Class 4 Track & Field Championships last spring, certainly did things on the gridiron that would attract notice. He rushed for 2003 yards and 29 touchdowns this past fall, with 15 of those scores coming on runs of 20 yards or more.
William & Mary, now under the leadership of former Virginia and Richmond coach Mike London, entered the recruiting picture this fall, contacting Imoh on the day he would later rush for 270 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-13 win over Millbrook.
Imoh took his official visit to Williamsburg about two months ago. Last Tuesday, he verbally committed to the Tribe, who offered him a half scholarship. London signed five players on Wednesday.
“It started off as really just a preferred walk-on spot,” Imoh said of the Tribe’s initial interest. “As we were going, we had other options come into play, so it was really just me trying to decide. It really came down to William & Mary and West Point. Overall after I toured it and went on my official visit, I liked the football program and liked the way they were going with things. I really thought that was the place that I could call home the next four years.”
Imoh said he expects to play running back and slot receiver for the Tribe. He also hopes to see action on special teams.
“Malachi is a dynamic athlete with unique playmaking ability,” London said in a university release. “His elite speed will be a great asset.”
Handley coach Dan Jones said Imoh’s skills overcame what many recruiters would consider a lack of size. “We knew he had the talent,” Jones said. “His size has been an issue. He fought through it and showed them that being 5-7 is not an issue. He’s so productive on the field he was able to overcome those things. … The way he competes no matter whatever it is, he will find a way to help the William & Mary program.”
Jones said what Imoh was able to do in the classroom also had an impact. Imoh is an honor student who attends the Mountain Vista Governor’s School. Jones said Imoh’s intelligence transfers to the football field.
“Where he has an advantage is how smart he is,” Jones said. “He learns things so quickly. Those things won’t be an issue that brings him down. I’m sure when he walks in he will pick up their offense quickly and he will be able to play. He likes to compete. If for some reason he’s not at the top level that he wants to be, his competition and his willingness to be the best will drive him.”
Imoh said that the work in the classroom relieved some of the pressure of the recruiting process.
“I was able to set myself up where in the recruiting process my grades weren’t too much of an issue,” Imoh said. “I think it’s important that you start off in the classroom because that opens up options for you. The stuff on the football field will come, but it starts in the classroom.”
Imoh said he leaned on Jones and his parents (James and Marie), uncle Mike (a former Virginia Tech standout) in the recruiting process. He also had people like Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser (a former walk-on who played at William & Mary) and track coach Mike McKiernan (a William & Mary graduate) to draw upon.
Still, it wasn’t as easy as juking a defensive back.
“The recruiting process seems great,” Imoh said. “Everyone wants to be recruited. But during the process, it’s so tough because you have so many different options. I’m really happy that I made this decision. I think it’s really nice that I know where I’m going to go.”
Imoh said that Tribe offensive line coach Gordon Sammis did the bulk of his recruiting and London’s vision for the program won the Handley standout over. The Tribe went 5-7 last season, it’s first since the retirement of longtime head coach Jimmye Laycock.
“In talking to the coaches and talking to some of the players on my visit. I like where the football program is headed,” Imoh said. “Obviously it is a really great academic school and that was something that was really important to me throughout this process. It made it tougher because I had to weed out the schools that didn’t meet my academic criteria. William & Mary just checked all of the boxes to what I was looking for.”
Imoh said he will not declare a major until his first academic year is complete.
Jones, who had wide receiver Kevin Curry head to James Madison last season, said it is great for the program to have players compete collegiately.
“Anytime you have a kid that succeeds and gets rewarded by a scholarship or even just goes to play going on to the next level, it shows these young kids what their opportunities are out there,” Jones said. “It shows how well our program is doing right now. Once again, Malachi and Kevin have set the standard.”
“I think it’s really good for the younger kids to see that those dreams and aspirations you have at a young age that you can reach them through hard work and hard work in the offseason,” Imoh said.
And Imoh showed this fall that those Division I football dreams can be attained.
“That had been my goal coming out as a freshman,” Imoh said. “Honestly, to end [the 2018 season], I couldn’t picture myself in this place. I really didn’t expect that I would be able to play football at the Division I level on an athletic scholarship. Throughout the football season and just the improvements that we as a team made and personally I was able to make, it set me up for the goals I had set out to accomplish.”
