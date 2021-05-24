Bill Hall had been thinking about when he’d make a change from coaching high school football.
When the opportunity presented itself to go in another direction this spring, the longtime Sherando head coach jumped at the chance.
Hall officially stepped down Monday after 18 seasons as the Warriors’ head coach and has taken a position as the school’s assistant coordinator of student activities. Jake Smith, his defensive coordinator, was named the Warriors’ new head coach.
“Coach Hall has spent countless hours using football as a means to teach valuable lessons about teamwork, commitment and the value of hard work,” Sherando principal John Nelson said in a news release Monday. “His teams have enjoyed tremendous success and he has positively impacted hundreds of student-athletes. In addition, he has mentored and collaborated with his assistant coaches which is one of the reasons we are confident Coach Smith will do an excellent job not only maintaining the standard of excellence Coach Hall has established, but continuing to build upon our football program’s success.”
Smith will have some big shoes to fill. Hall’s teams compiled a record of 150-52 and captured eight Northwestern District championships and four Region titles (2005, 2007, 2013, 2017). Under Hall, Sherando advanced to the playoffs 13 times, recorded two undefeated regular seasons (2006, 2007) and appeared in two state championship games (2007, 2013). This past spring the Warriors were 3-1 in a COVID-shortened campaign that did not have the possibility of a postseason.
Following the season, Hall became aware of the opening at Sherando and his career timetable accelerated. He had always thought the time to change would come after his daughter Isabel, a junior this year, graduated. His son Will was a 2019 graduate.
“It’s been some time coming. There’s been so much that has affected the decision,” Hall said. “I kind of always thought that when Will and Isabel graduated that would be kind of a natural pivoting point for me. The COVID was another thing, the time that I got to spent with my family uninterrupted the past year was a blessing in many ways. There’s a lot of things that went into my decision. I [had] goals and aspirations to be a CSA (coordinator of student activities) down the road.
“The timing of it was what I didn’t expect. When this position was approved through the budget, I didn’t even know anything about it. I learned of that after our last ballgame this year. That’s when the process got going in terms of a lot of soul-searching and talking with a lot of people who were mentors of mine and with people who are significant in my life. It was a long process.”
Certainly giving up football didn’t make the decision any easier. The sport has been a big part of Hall’s life. The six-time Winchester Star Coach of the Year also had been an assistant coach at Falls Church (1996-97), W.T. Woodson (1998-99) and Sherando (2000-02) before being named the Warriors head coach in 2003. He also was a player at Strasburg High School and Ferrum College.
“To say I thought about it would probably be an understatement,” Hall said when asked about giving up football. “I’m a thinker by nature and anything I do is well calculated and thought out. Coaching is my passion and that hasn’t changed. You’re walking away from something you love and you know and going to something you don’t know as much. But, growth happens out of your comfort zone and I just thought this was an opportunity to position myself for future opportunities that are down the road.”
Hall is confident his replacement will fare well. Smith has been on Hall’s staff for four seasons. Smith played quarterback and tight end at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., from 2008 to 2011. Smith had stints as an assistant coach in Derry Area, Pa. (2012), Redbank Valley, Pa. (2013-2014) and Brooke Point in Stafford (2015-2017) before coming to Sherando in 2017.
“Jake has a lot of great qualities,” Hall said. “Obviously, he has my glowing endorsement. He’s young and he’s passionate about helping and investing in kids. There’s only some many people who actually have a true grasp with what all we do with the guys 24/7 and 365. He was a huge part in there with me with that — the before and after school workouts, all of those things. It starts with that he’s got his head in the right place in terms of it’s all about investing in kids and making a difference in their lives.”
“Coach Hall has been an outstanding coach for nearly two decades and I’m excited about the opportunity to build upon the excellent football program we have at Sherando.” Smith said in a news release Monday. “I feel very fortunate to be coaching in a school division that values academic rigor, places an emphasis on athletics as a way to teach valuable life lessons and promotes collaboration.”
Hall said the current Warriors were stunned by the news, but he expects them to succeed.
“I’m sure they will respond in a positive way. Jake is going to do a great job. My job will be to do everything I can to support Jake.”
Success has been the hallmark of the Warriors under Hall. The Warriors have never had a losing season during his tenure.
“That was something that I was always proud of — how we were able to find ways to be successful,” Hall said. “You had different caliber of athletes that would come through. Obviously certain years, you could go father based on the caliber of athlete, but we were able to find ways to be successful.
“I’m most proud of the relationships and the time I got to spend with the kids. But if you’re talking about the success within the program, we — and I say that with importance — as coaches were able to find ways to be successful.”
Hall said the big thing was to not place ceilings on what his players could accomplish.
“Every year was a fun jig-saw puzzle of how you could put it together to be successful,” he said. “We weren’t going to accept anything other than success. It’s a credit to our coaches and players to embrace those roles. … The fact that for 18 years, we never had a losing season I take pride in that. That was a ‘we thing,’ not a ‘me thing.’ We did it together, but I’m definitely proud of it.”
Hall hopes that he can find more success in his new role.
“I will always be a coach,” Hall said. “Growing your circle of influence has been calling me. I study way more about leadership and those types of things than I do about [football] schematics. That’s exciting in the future to be able to impact people outside of the football world.”
