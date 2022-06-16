Bill Hall has been named the new Warren County athletic director.
The longtime Sherando football coach was approved as the new AD at Wednesday’s School Board meeting. Hall served this past season as the assistant coordinator of student activities at Sherando. He officially takes over as Warren County AD on July 1.
Warren County Athletic Director Ed Dike is retiring after eight years in the position. In early May, Michael Bukva was hired as Dike’s replacement but a few weeks later he resigned.
“It was a good opportunity for me,” Hall said in a phone interview Thursday from South Carolina. “When I got out of football coaching last year it was because this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to be able to help more people on a larger scale. ...This seemed like a good fit and a good opportunity. I think Warren County has great community support and I’m excited for this.”
Frederick County Public Schools created a second assistant CSA position for the 2021-22 school year, and all three men who were hired to fill those roles are now head CSAs. TJ Rohrbaugh was promoted at Millbrook, Brian Sullivan was promoted at James Wood, and now Hall is taking the top position at Warren County.
Dike said that after Bukva resigned Warren County interviewed several candidates for the position and Hall was selected.
“I think it’s a great selection,” Dike said. “And he’ll do great here, he really will.”
Hall said he didn’t apply for the job the first time it opened but when it opened the second time he felt it was the right time to pursue being an athletic director.
He said he accepted the position on Tuesday and then headed to South Carolina to watch his daughter Isabel, a 2022 Sherando graduate, play in a travel softball tournament.
“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind the last few days,” Hall said. “I’ve heard from some people that have reached out to me to congratulate me.”
He said the timing was perfect with both of his children having graduated. His son Will, a 2019 Sherando graduate, is playing football at Frostburg State. Isabel will play softball at Christopher Newport University next season.
Bill Hall said he will go and support his children as much as possible. But he will still be dedicated to Warren County and be the first one at the school and said he would be the last one to leave each day.
Hall said he was impressed with the Warren County selection committee during the interview process and he’s also been impressed with Warren County Principal Ken Knesh. He said Knesh has the pieces in place to be successful.
Hall said having the year to be in an assistant role last year at Sherando was helpful to him. He said Sherando is a good blueprint for how to do things. He said he will always be grateful for Sherando principal John Nelson, Sherando Coordinator of Student Activities Jason Barbe and Frederick County Public Schools superintendent Dr. David Sovine, and everything they have helped him with and taught him.
Hall, a 1992 Strasburg graduate, coached football at Sherando for 21 years, 18 as the head coach. He was an assistant there from 2000-to 2002 and then took over as head coach in 2003.
Hall led the Warriors to four state berths and two state championship games (2007 and 2013) and finished with a 150-52 record. With Hall as head coach, the Warriors won eight Northwestern District championships and four Region titles (2005, 2007, 2013, 2017). Under Hall, Sherando advanced to the playoffs 13 times and recorded two undefeated regular seasons (2006, 2007).
“He was a very successful high school football coach,” Dike said. “I know he spent the last year as an assistant athletic director at Sherando, which is a quality sports program. He’s very organized, seems to have a great attitude.”
Dike said both he and Hall are on vacation next week, but Hall will be joining him on the week of June 27 and they will have four days to work together.
“I can show him what goes on around here,” Dike said. “He can develop his own program.”
One of Hall’s first priorities will be hiring an assistant athletic director. Current Assistant Athletic Director Dorinda Robinson is also retiring this month. Warren County also needs a boys basketball head coach as well as a couple of boys basketball assistant coaches.
“I made up a list of things I want to accomplish in the first month there,” Hall said. “It’s about bringing in the right people.”
Warren County assistant football coach John Minteer was a longtime assistant football coach under Hall at Sherando. Hall said Minteer is the only coach that he’s familiar with, but he looks forward to working with all the coaches. Dike said the coaches are excited to have Hall as the new AD.
“From talking to the coaches around here they all seem to be pretty happy that Bill is coming on board,” Dike said. “...I think that’s a good thing.”
Hall said he enjoyed his time at Sherando.
“Sherando will always be special to me,” Hall said.
“Schools are just bricks and mortar; it’s about the people inside the buildings. It’s about the relationships you make and those relationships I made at Sherando will always be there and will always be special to me. That won’t change.”
