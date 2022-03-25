Former Washington Commander football player Fred Smoot and NASCAR analyst and longtime crew chief Jeff Hammond have been added as sports guests for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Both men are familiar with the area. Hammond was the Firefighters’ Marshal at the 2016 Apple Blossom Festival, and Smoot served as a Grand Marshal at the 2020 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade.
Hammond and Smoot will both speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at 8 a.m. on April 30 at the Tolley Dental Zone inside Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center. They join Hall of Fame football players Terry Bradshaw (Grand Marshal), Tony Dorsett (father of Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival queen Mia Dorsett) and Hall of Fame basketball player Julius Erving (Sports Marshal) as speakers at the Sports Breakfast.
A cornerback, Smoot played nine years in the National Football League with the Commanders (2001-04 and 2007-09) and Minnesota Vikings (2005-06). Smoot played in 129 games and had 21 interceptions, 450 tackles and five forced fumbles. A Mississippi State University All-American, Smoot was drafted by Washington in the first round with the 14th pick of the 2001 NFL draft.
Known for his colorful and vibrant personality, the 42-year-old Smoot has carved out a strong career for himself in broadcasting. Smoot co-hosts a podcast with Chick Hernandez called “That’s Your Opinion” on the Bleav Podcast Network and does radio and TV work for CSN, 106.7 The Fan and NBC.
Now 65, Hammond began his NASCAR career as a tire changer for Walter Ballard in 1974 at age 17. He served as a jack man for three of Cale Yarborough’s Cup Series championships before winning the 1981 championship as Darrell Waltrip’s jack man. In 1982, Hammond became the crew chief for Waltrip and they earned 43 victories together from 1982 to 1992, including Waltrip’s 1989 Daytona 500 victory. Hammond helped Waltrip earn Cup Series championships in 1982 and 1985.
Hammond joined FOX Sports at the conclusion of the 2000 NASCAR season as an analyst for the network’s inaugural year of NASCAR Cup Series coverage after previously serving as Kurt Busch’s crew chief for Roush Fenway Racing.
From 2001 to 2013, Hammond served as an analyst for FOX NASCAR Sunday, the network’s pre-race show at the time, alongside Chris Myers and Waltrip. In 2014, he covered stories on pit road, becoming the first former crew chief to serve in that capacity for network television’s NASCAR coverage.
Currently, Hammond can be heard weekly on Performance Racing Network’s “Fast Talk” on Monday evenings and on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Late Shift” with Brad Gillie on Tuesday evenings.
Hammond has been active as a crew chief recently as well. In 2021, Hammond was one of four crew chiefs chosen for the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience series. Hammond would get his first win in this new racing series with driver and eventual series champion, Tony Stewart.
Hammond co-owns and operates Pit Training and Instruction (PIT) facility, a 24,000-square-foot facility in Mooresville, N.C. PIT also owns 5 Off 5 On Race Team Performance and specializes in training current NASCAR pit crew members, in addition to assisting aspiring pit crew members gain the skills and knowledge they need to break into NASCAR. Through PIT, Hammond also conducts team-building exercises for corporations and serves as a motivational speaker for several Fortune 500 companies, including ExxonMobil, Northrop Grumman and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Hammond and Smoot will ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade that starts at 1:30 p.m. on April 30.
