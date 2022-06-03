WINCHESTER — Falling into a big hole early proved to be too much for the Handley boys’ tennis team on Friday in the Class 4 quarterfinals, but that didn’t stop the Judges from swinging away.
Down 3-0 early and 4-1 in singles play, Handley rallied to within a point of Blacksburg before falling 5-3 against the Bruins at the Lowry Tennis Complex.
No. 2 doubles team Jace Deck and Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez closed out the win for the Bruins (17-1) with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph against Neil Parikh and Henry Fowler, but not before the Judges made things interesting. Blacksburg advances to face Western Albemarle, which defeated them 5-1 in the Region 4D final, on Monday, while Handley finished 19-1.
It looked for awhile that the Judges might not even have a chance to play doubles as the Bruins came out hot.
No. 1 Samuel Xiang rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 win against Handley’s John-Henry Herrington. The Judges’ top player led 2-1 in the second set before Xiang closed strong.
No. 5 Yash Gollapudi got off to a 5-0 start and defeated Handley’s Ty Dickson 6-1, 6-3. No. 4 Rodriguez-Fernandez won 10 of the last 11 games to top Parikh and the Judges trailed 3-0.
Handley got on the board thanks to No. 6 Nathan Thomas, who recovered from an early service break to roll past Lawrence Wang 6-4, 6-2.
“I always get off to a slow start which I did today,” the junior left-hander said. “Once I got in a rhythm and actually hit the ball with pace, I was placing my shots. I was also attacking the net and he couldn’t keep up with that.”
Handley coach Dan Jones said Thomas certainly made an impact this season in the Judges’ lineup. “Nathan was a surprise,” Jones said. “The work that he did in the offseason really paid off for him. But also, he has that competitive edge to him and that drive to beat you on the court and mentally as well.”
The Judges didn’t have much time to celebrate Thomas’ win because ending nearly simultaneously came the result at No. 3. Blacksburg’s Cody Miller won 6-4, 6-2 over Nicholas-Ryan Herrington. The two players were on serve until Miller got a break at 4-4 in the first set and he raced out to a 4-0 lead to open the second set.
That left it up to No. 2 Brendan Love to try to extend the match for Handley. Facing Jace Deck, Love had a 4-1 lead in the first set that slipped away in a 7-5 loss. He led 5-2 in the second set, but could not serve it out before breaking Deck in the final game to win 6-4.
“Going into that second set I was like, ‘Well, I only lost 5-7, so I know I can beat him in the next two,’” Love said. “I just played to his backhand side and got to the net.”
In the final set, Love trailed 3-2, before storming back to win the final four games for a 6-3 win.
Love, a member of the Judges’ 2019 state championship team, had a little extra riding on the match.
“In the three seasons that I’ve played for Handley, I’ve never lost a singles match,” said Love, who will play at the Coast Guard Academy. “I was like, ‘This can’t be the match.’”
“I don’t care what number you play, if you go through high school and never lose in a team match it’s huge,” Jones said. “The kids rely on you. They expect it. … He showed that he’s a competitor and left his mark by doing that.”
Starting much earlier than the final two doubles matches. N.R. Herrington and Thomas ripped through the first set and rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 victory to pull the Judges to within 4-3.
But Handley would get no closer. The Parikh-Fowler combo that worked so well together in Tuesday’s blistering heat ran into a buzzsaw against Deck and Rodriguez-Fernandez. The Bruins duo got off to 4-0 start and never trailed in the 6-1, 6-2 triumph.
At No. 1 doubles, J.H. Herrington and Love also got off to a rough start, losing the first set 6-0 against Xiang and Miller. But the Handley duo rebounded and led 5-4 in the second set when play was halted.
“I’m happy,” Blacksburg coach Magdalena Kanska said of her team’s play. “They were a tough opponent. They have a talented team.”
“When you go into doubles down 2-4, it’s a lot of pressure,” Jones said. “It’s tough to beat anyone, especially where you are in this point of the tournament, but we gave it a shot. We got No. 3 doubles and No. 1 was figuring it out. We were just a little bit out-manned at No. 2.”
Thomas said the Judges, who fell in the Region 4C finals last season, could be proud of what they accomplished. “We didn’t make it this far last year,” he said. “We beat some really good teams. I had some really good matches. I’m definitely happy with the season.”
Love says the memories will be great. “It’s not only the matches I’ve played. It’s the people,” he said. “The coaches were amazing. There are definitely some role models there. … It was just being a part of something good and knowing I could make a difference.”
The Judges will graduate their top four singles players.
“The seniors, I’m proud of what they’ve done to make their mark on this program,” Jones said. “A region championship and a district title, we sometimes take those things for granted because we’ve had so much success. … Our seniors led our team and our program is going to be in a good place because of them.”
