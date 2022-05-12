WINCHESTER — Handley senior tennis player Brendan Love knows what it is like to play for and win a state championship.
He was the No. 6 singles player as the Judges rolled to the 2019 Class 4 crown.
While this year’s Judges may not have the talent of someone like Nick Mueller, who is now the No. 2 player at Bucknell, Love sees some strengths that will make this year’s squad tough to beat in the postseason.
“Obviously, we are a different team,” said Love after Handley rolled to a 5-0 victory against Millbrook in the Class 4 Northwestern District title match at Shenandoah’s Lowry Tennis Complex on Thursday. “We don’t have a Division I player like we had that year, but what we do have is a lot of depth and I think we still have the talent and the hard work to make it really far this year.”
“We may not have a Nick Mueller type player this year, but as a whole I feel like the team is a lot stronger,” agreed senior Neil Parikh who was a member of the 2019 team. “Everyone wants it this year really bad.”
“We’re strong No. 1-6,” Handley coach Dan Jones said. “We’re not great No. 1-6, but we’re strong No. 1-6, which is dangerous for any other opponent.”
The Judges certainly showed that talent down the line Thursday as the No. 2-6 singles players rattled off wins in dominating fashion.
The Judges, who fell in the Region 4C finals last season, have added a newcomer to the lineup this season who has made a big impact. N.R. (Nicholas-Ryan) Herrington, the twin brother of Judges No. 1 player J.H. (John-Henry) Herrington, has slowly worked his way up to the No. 3 position in the singles lineup.
N.R. Herrington was a standout tennis player when he was younger, but “burned out” on the sport at age 13. He switched to soccer, but decided this spring to give tennis a try for a special reason.
“Honestly, it was sort of an impulsive decision,” Herrington said after dispatching Millbrook’s Jack Muldowney 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. “Ultimately, I wanted to be with my brother for our senior year because we’ve always been very close. I feel it was our last chance to cooperate and create something together.”
So far it’s been gone better than expected. N.R admits he’s still shaking some of the rust off of his game, but he’s happy with how he and has brother have interacted.
“Actually I expected us to get into more squabbles, just tit-tat fights since we’re brothers and around each other enough,” N.R. said. “Surprisingly, we’ve cooperated well, but also we’re twins so we are going to cooperate well, so it’s a give-and-take.”
Jones said there’s no doubt that N.R. Herrington has helped the Judges.
“He’s brought a spark,” Jones said. “… He just gave our team a different dynamic and made us a lot deeper. He’s so crafty that he can play any type of tennis he wants to against any opponent and be successful.”
The Judges’ bottom three players wasted little time getting them a quick lead against the Pioneers (13-5). No. 5 Ty Dickson needed about a half hour to rack up a 6-0, 6-0 win against Ben Yeager and No. 4 Parikh topped Ian Duckstein by the same score to put the Judges up 2-0 less than 40 minutes into the match.
No. 6 Nathan Thomas, a lefty, made it 3-0 after a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over John Doepper. No. 2 Love finished a few minutes after that with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Adriano Georgiev and N.R. Herrington ended play with his victory.
That halted the match at No. 1 singles where Millbrook’s Nathan Simmons had J.H. Herrington on the ropes. Simmons broke serve, pounding a forehand winner on set point, to win the first set 6-4. The two players were tied at 2-2 in the second set when play was halted. Simmons defeated Herrington 8-6 in their only matchup in the regular season.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said Millbrook first-year coach Chris Rogus said of the match at No. 1. “We would have liked to see what would have happened if we had played all three sets and to see who would have gone the distance. We’re looking forward to the singles tournament next week.”
Rogus said he was proud of his squad for qualifying for the regional tournament in a season where the Pioneers had some holes to fill some holes in the lineup. Millbrook will meet the Dulles District champion in regional action.
“This year we weren’t really sure what was going to happen,” Rogus said. “I think we’ve performed fantastically. We’ve all grown and gotten better as a team. This unit has been a pleasure to coach this whole year. We’ve had a great time and we’re looking forward to what’s to come.”
Handley always has an eye toward the postseason and is hoping to add to its total of nine state titles. The Judges will next face the Dulles District runner-up in regional action.
“It’s always a big accomplishment to get to this point,” Parikh said. “We never take it for granted. Of course, we have our eyes on big things ahead. That’s what we’re focused on right now.”
Love said it’s great to have the postseason here.
“This is what we talk about all year,” he said. “Even in the fall when we’re doing workouts with the team, we are asking, ‘Hey, is everybody doing tournaments or is everybody doing the right things to get ready.’ This is the time where we really buckle down.”
