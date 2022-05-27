WINCHESTER — Handley boys' tennis coach Dan Jones had an inkling at practice on Wednesday that the Judges were going to be a handful for Lightridge in the Region 4C semifinals the next afternoon.
“Yesterday in practice, we went about 45 minutes total,” Jones said Thursday. “Our seniors and actually our top six were so focused and locked in, we didn't say a word. We didn't have to say anything. They knew what was at stake.”
The Judges certainly played like a team that didn’t want their season to end. After dropping the first singles match, Handley rallied to win five straight and closed out Dulles District runner-up Lightridge 5-1. The Judges (18-0) clinched a berth in the state playoffs and will host Dulles champion Rock Ridge in the regional final at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Shenandoah University’s Lowry Tennis Complex.
Handley makes its return to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Judges did not play in 2020 and they fell 5-2 last season in the regional finals against Dominion when just one team moved on to state competition.
While it was disappointing to miss the states last season, senior Brendan Love, who played in the title match in 2019, believes the Judges benefited from the experience.
“I honestly think with some of the kids on this team that it helped us losing last year,” Love said.
One of those players he singled out was No. 5 Ty Dickson, who played at No. 6 the previous season.
“I think last year to this year, it’s kind of night-and-day for him,” Love said. “He’s turned into a whole different player.”
Dickson agrees he is a better player because he gained some valuable experience. “It helped a lot,” Dickson said. “I knew what to expect, so that was helpful. I just came out a lot stronger than what I did last year.”
Dickson provided the first point for the Judges on Thursday. Lightridge had taken a 1-0 lead as Region 4C singles champion Sid Dabhade knocked off Handley’s J.H. Herrington 6-1, 6-0.
Leading 3-2 in the opening set, Dickson got the key service break and ran out the remainder of the set against Barath Muthukrishnan. After dropping the opening game of the second set, Dickson ripped off six straight games to win 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4 Neil Parikh gave the Judges the lead for good. After he rolled 6-1 in the first set, Parikh had a battle in the second against Maddi Bhuvan. The two players were on serve until Parikh scored the key break on a double fault to take a 5-3 lead. Parikh saved one break point on his serve before pulling out the second set 6-3.
Love then increased the Judges’ lead to 3-1 with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph against Thanus Buneti. Love got big early leads in each set behind his aggressive play in a match that featured two sluggers.
“That’s how I love to play,” Love said. “I love to get to the net — slice it and follow that in. It’s pushing, pushing my agenda when I play.
“He was a really good player,” Love added. "I think my experience because I am a senior now helped me push through.”
No. 6 Nathan Thomas increased the Judges’ lead to 4-1 with his 6-2, 6-4 triumph against Siddhant Jadav. Leading 5-4 in the second set, Thomas broke Jadhav at love in the final game with charges to the net.
Jones was impressed with the play from his bottom three singles players, something he sees as vital in the postseason.
“At four, five and six is where you win state championships,” Jones said. “They understand that now. Our program has figured it out that it doesn't matter where you play. Every point is important, but especially down there because it sets the tone for us.”
Handley needed a comeback in the final singles match. No. 3 N.R. Herrington dropped the opening set 6-1 against Maddi Abhinave, but fought back to square the match with a 6-4 win in the second set. Herrington raced to a 4-0 lead in the third set before Abhinave rallied to within 5-3. Herrington closed the match out by breaking Abhinave at love in the final game.
Herrington, a standout junior player who had left the sport to play soccer, said he drew upon some past memories to pull off the comeback.
“Honestly I have to thank my mom [Amanda] for registering me in so many USTA tournaments growing up at a high level which allowed me to keep some sort of mental head and come back just because of experience,” Herrington said.
And that experience told him to quit playing a passive game. “I just realized I was playing really cowardly,” Herrington said. “I am an aggressive player in general, so I had to stick to my roots.”
Jones was pleased to see the Judges clinch right there.
“To come back and win that is huge,” he said of N.R. Herrington’s match. “You don't want to give anybody a second chance.. You want to finish them off in singles. You don't want to give them a chance to go to doubles because anything can happen.”
Now it’s on to Rock Ridge, a program that knocked off the Judges in 2017 for the state title.
Jones feels like his players learned a little about themselves against Lightridge, which was 14-2 in its regular season.
“Hopefully they understand that when they do the good things and work hard and take their shots at the right time, that good things will happen,” Jones said. “Hopefully they've learned and the confidence is there and we can our play our best against Rock Ridge.”
