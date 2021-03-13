WARRENTON — Handley football coach Dan Jones took a calculated risk on the Judges' first series of the second half against Fauquier on Friday.
Aidan Haines and Jayden Vardaro made it pay off in a big way.
Vardaro hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Haines on a fourth-and-10 play which gave Handley a second-half cushion on the way to a 20-10 Class 4 Northwestern District triumph at Falcon Field.
Dayvon Newman racked up a career-high 181 yards on the ground and set up the go-ahead score with a 70-yard burst, while Stephen Daley and Rodd’ney Davenport led a Judges’ defense that kept Fauquier out of the end zone for the final 42 minutes.
Leading 13-10 at the half, Handley (1-1, 1-0 district) got a defensive stop to start the third quarter and then took over at its own 31.
A 17-yard screen pass from Haines to Daley, the same play that went for a 47-yard touchdown in the first half, got the drive going, but the next two plays lost five yards. Facing a third-and-15, Newman bolted up the middle for 16 yards to the Fauquier 41.
Three incompletions, including a drop that would have gone for a score, set up fourth-and-10. Instead of punting to pin the Falcons, Jones had other ideas.
“I don’t know that 20 yards would have made that big of a difference,” Jones explained. “We haven’t had time to work on angled punts or anything like that. It was more of a decision, 'Is 20 yards worth the risk of going for it?' Our defense was playing well and we were shutting them down. I also have confidence in Jayden.”
Jones had the perfect play called to shake Vardaro loose. Starting in the slot, Vardaro ran and cut left, then turned up the sidelines and got two steps on the Fauquier defensive back. Haines lofted a pass to Vardaro, who plucked it out of the air around the 5 and waltzed into the end zone.
“I was waiting for it the whole entire game,” said Vardaro, who will play next fall at Shippensburg University. “I knew I was going to get it too because they were playing off and that route was going to work.”
Haines had confidence in the play, too.
“I knew they were pressing up the whole game on that,” Haines said. “He ran an out-and-up, I saw him open and I just threw it. … It was a big momentum swing. I think that won the game for us.”
The fired-up Judges would maintain that margin as end Daley, tackle Davenport and linebacker Leland Walkling and the rest of the defense would make life difficult for quarterback J.T. Diehl and the Falcons offense throughout the second half.
Daley had two sacks and belted Diehl several more times in the half. Walkling also had a sack, while Davenport knocked rushers backward with several bone-jarring hits. The Judges gave up just 44 rushing yards on 24 carries.
While Diehl had some time and threw for 140 yards in the first half, he was scrambling for his life and threw for 58 in the final two quarters. He saw plenty of No. 6 and had to leave at one point after Daley belted him on a sack.
“Once our defense started figuring it out and getting used to what they were doing, they played tremendous,” Jones said. “We’re going to count on Stephen to make plays like that. He’s going to have to make big plays for us in big situations.”
Haines, who also plays a free safety, said the Judges’ pass rush is a huge help to the secondary. “It makes it a lot easier,” Haines said. “They’ve only got about two seconds and the QB is getting hit.”
Haines and Daley helped the Judges’ offense get off to a quick start. On Handley’s fifth play, Haines tossed a screen in the middle to Daley, who got a block, bounced off a tackler and was gone for a 47-yard touchdown.
Diehl used a 46-yard pass to Austin Fernandez to key Fauquier’s ensuing 68-yard drive. He capped it with a five-yard pass to Fernandez to make it 7-7.
Handley came back, paced by 20- and 18-yard runs by Haines, before a sack ended their march at the Fauquier 24. Adam Pollak then came in and booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 10-7 with 2:10 left in the opening quarter.
Handley survived two turnovers at the end of the second period.
After Vardaro couldn’t handle a punt, Diehl hit Fernandez with a 28-yard pass to the Judges’ 9. The Falcons wouldn’t get any closer and had to settle for Diehl’s 28-yard field goal to tie the score at 10-10 with 1:40 left before halftime.
Fauquier (2-2, 0-2) would get another shot as Newman coughed up the ball at the end of a 15-yard run at the Falcons’ 45. But just two plays later, Chaz Lattimore picked off Diehl.
The big momentum swing came after that interception. Taking over at their 16, the Judges were trying to run out the clock when lightning struck.
Newman swept left, then broke into the open on a 70-yard run to the Fauquier 15 with 23.2 seconds on the clock. After a spike, the Judges got six yards closer before Pollak connected again from 26 yards out with two seconds left to make it 13-10 at the half.
“I didn’t think I was going to get it because when I was looking at it, it just wasn’t there,” said Newman, who played only a quarter in the Judges’ 48-14 loss to Kettle Run in the season opener. “Then I just broke and it was there. … It was big. We needed to score bad.”
“That’s what you hope for,” Jones said of Newman’s big run. “Sometimes you just run a simple play, figuring you’re going to run the clock out and you get lucky because they go into a prevent or something. You never know — one block here or a slip or something. That’s what happened. He made a great play and put us in position to get some momentum and we kept it from that point to be honest with you.”
Haines finished 10 of 18 for 148 yards and looked very good for someone who was playing just his second game at quarterback since he was an eighth grader. “Those were my first two high school touchdowns,” Haines said. “I’ll remember this forever.”
Haines, a transfer, had made his mark as a safety for Millbrook. He said he moved behind center because of Jones. “He just told me he needed a quarterback and I said, ‘OK, I’ll try it out,’” Haines said. “That’s how it happened.”
Jones sees similarities between Haines and Malachi Imoh, a former running back who switched to quarterback and led the Judges to an 8-3 record last season.
“He’s a football player,” Jones explained on why he tried Haines at quarterback. “He’s just one of those kids who is around the game, he plays the game, he knows the game. Athletes like that, it’s kind of like Malachi — certain kids have the demeanor to pick up things quick.”
Newman, who was mostly at receiver on offense last season, also played a big part as Handley ate up the clock over the final minutes. He amassed his 181 yards on just 17 carries.
Diehl finished 13 of 32, with Fernandez catching seven for 134 yards.
The Judges return to action Friday at Culpeper County (0-3, 0-2), which lost 36-6 this week against Kettle Run.
Jones likes the way his players rebounded from their loss against the unbeaten Cougars (3-0, 2-0).
“We weren’t where we needed to be to be competitive,” he said after praising Kettle Run. “Each day we’ve gotten closer to where we need to be and next week is the next step.”
