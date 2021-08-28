ASHBURN — Handley coach Dan Jones had mixed feelings about Friday’s season opener.
The Judges had done a lot of good things in a 48-0 rout of Rock Ridge, but their were some nagging mistakes that will drive a coaching staff crazy. Handley had four touchdowns called back on penalties, including a pair of punt return TDs by Emerson Fusco, who also had a 39-yard touchdown run negated.
“It’s like I just told them, on one side I’m very pleased and on the other side we didn’t execute the way we should,” said Jones, whose squad forced four first-half turnovers and got four touchdown runs from Stephen Daley. “When I look at the scoreboard it’s great, but we didn't perform to the capability that I was hoping we would be at.”
Daley, who carried the ball just five times, agreed with his coach’s assessment.
“I think we did pretty good, but there’s a lot of things we need work on,” said the 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior, who scored on runs of 30, 19, 3 and 5 yards. “We got three touchdowns called back for Emerson and that is upsetting. We had a couple of mistakes and we’ve got to get that right.”
The contest couldn’t have started much worse for Rock Ridge, which lost starting quarterback Britain Fees, who was crunched by Rodd’ney Davenport. That was one of three consecutive plays where the Phoenix lost yardage.
“When their quarterback went out on the first play, that changed the dynamic for them,” Jones said. “I know when you lose a kid, it just changes the demeanor for all of your players.”
Rock Ridge got a break when Fusco’s first punt return TD was negated, but the Judges needed just three plays to go 55 yards. Daley covered the final 30, bouncing off a tackler and rumbling around the right side.
Then the turnover bug bit Rock Ridge, which fumbled on three consecutive possessions. Reilynd Worrell, Alex Barth and Julius Darling each pounced on loose balls and in a span of about eight minutes the Judges had a 28-0 lead 48 seconds into the second quarter.
Daley scored on fourth-and-1 from the 3 to cap a 22-yard drive. He then delivered the highlight run of the night, stiff-arming a pair of defenders as he rumbled around the left side for a 19-yard TD. Izayah Arnoux scored from 16 yards out and Bryce Pollak’s fourth extra point made it 28-0.
The Judges kept up the scoring pace. Deonte Trammel rolled around the left side for a 24-yard TD to make it 35-0. Following Erik Torres’ fumble recovery, Arnoux went nine yards to score with 46 seconds left in the half. A fumbled snap on the PAT made the score 41-0 at the half.
Davenport, who had a big game plugging up the middle, enjoyed how the Judges created turnovers.
“It was amazing,” the 6-foot, 285-pound junior said. “I got to see my teammates smile, laugh, jump around like animals. I got to see some of them that never pick up a ball and run with it try to pick up the ball and run with it.”
Jones was pleased with a defense that allowed just one play (a 23-yard run by Malachi Younger) of more than eight yards.
“Defensively we played sound and did everything we talked about,” Jones said. “… Rodd’ney played really well which is what I was hoping for him. He played exceptionally well.”
“It shows how strong we can be on defense when we work together,” said Daley after the Judges held the Phoenix to 51 total yards. “I don’t think we made many mistakes.”
Davenport says he enjoys playing on a line with Daley and Nasir Nix, a 6-3, 260-pounder. And he knows, they have help.
“It’s always cool to have that insurance,” he said. “If one of us doesn’t get him, we know someone is going to get him.”
Jones played his starters just one series on offense and defense in the second half, which features a running clock. Daley ended his big offensive night by capping the scoring with a five-yarder. He finished with 63 yards on five carries and a personal best for touchdowns.
“That’s the most I’ve ever scored in a game,” the senior said. “That was pretty nice. My line was blocking great for me. It made it easy to read the holes and I just ran to the holes.”
Jones said Daley actually could have found a few more openings.
“That’s what we hoped out of him, but I still don’t think he hit the holes correctly in a sense,” Jones said. “If he hits the holes, he wouldn’t have to run over people.”
Junior Davion Butler made his first varsity start at quarterback and went 3 for 5 for 34 yards.
“He played like a thought he would,” Jones said. “He’s inexperienced. He made some great plays and then he had some little mishaps. … That’s why we need to play these games to get him experience and confidence.”
Butler, who says he needs to work on his reads, enjoyed Game 1. “It was good,” he said. “It was exciting. It was fun.”
Every Judges player dressed got out on the field before the contest was called with 1:35 remaining for lightning.
Jones was pleased that his team overcame its offensive setbacks to score in its first seven series. The Judges amassed 262 yards on 39 carries.
“We played through it and we capitalized on some things,” said Jones, whose squad plays at Harrisonburg on Sept. 3. “Sometimes, you play down to the level of your competition and we didn’t. We performed like we needed to be able to score touchdowns and we showed that we can be successful when we run the plays correctly.
“Overall, it was good to get out here and have live action. Now we can evaluate all of our kids and see where we need to make adjustments and fix things.”
