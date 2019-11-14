The last time Handley was involved in the football postseason, the current Judges were in elementary school.
So yes, you could say that the Handley players are little excited about being in the playoffs as they host Loudoun Valley at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Region 4C quarterfinals.
“It’s so high,” quarterback Malachi Imoh said of the Judges’ excitement level for the school’s first playoff berth since 2013. “For the seniors specifically, we’ve been with Handley the past four years and seen our team grow and then everyone under us. Being able to bring back the playoffs to Handley football, it’s really big. It’s definitely exciting, especially with the way we were able to finish our season last week and to take that momentum into the first round of the playoffs.”
When longtime assistant and former Handley player Dan Jones became head coach in the fall of 2018, making the playoffs was part of the progression he envisioned.
“It’s one more step in the process of where we’re trying to get,” he said. “That’s what these kids learn — how to compete, how to win a game, how to win a big game. Now they’ve learned if they put everything together and win enough games you get into the playoffs. That’s the expectations we need to have. That’s the standard we need to set. Our senior class has done that for us and put our program where it need to be and needs to stay.”
But Jones is quick to point out that the Judges can’t get too excited about their long-awaited trip to the playoffs.
“We just have to play it as another game,” he said. “That’s all it is.”
Jones says what helps is that the Judges had a playoff-like atmosphere surrounding their regular-season finale against James Wood last Saturday. Knowing they had to win to extend their season, the Handley players rolled to a 44-7 lead against the Colonels on the way to a 44-21 triumph.
“It helps us in our preparation for this week,” said Imoh, who rushed for five touchdowns and threw for another against the Colonels. “We started our playoffs last week knowing if we lost we would be done. Just being able to prepare the same way even though it is a different opponent with the same intensity and attention to detail is definitely helpful.”
The second-seeded Judges (8-2) draw the Dulles District’s third-seeded Vikings (6-4). Loudoun Valley has not played since Nov. 1, a 35-0 loss against Tuscarora, the No. 2 seed from the Dulles District.
“They are well-coached, disciplined and are technicians,” Jones said of the Vikings. “They play well together. Offensively and defensively, they get after it. They run the ball hard. They’re solid on defense. They’re what you’d expect for a playoff team.”
They’re also a bit of a mystery. The Vikings have used a pair of both quarterbacks and running backs during the season.
Trevor McClelland (a right-hander) and Caleb Smith (a left-hander) have alternated at quarterback. William Degn, a second team all-district selection, and Andrew Corkrey shared snaps at tailback.
“They do use both quarterbacks,” Jones said. “One is a lefty and one is a righty so it adds a dimension you have to plan for. … We just have to prepare for their best no matter who is running back, receiver or quarterback. We’ve got to be ready for anything and play like they are all good, which they are.”
Dulles District coaches thought a lot of the Vikings’ defense. Linebacker Trent Weller, defensive end Cooper Thunell, defensive lineman Cam Miller and defensive back Corkrey were all first team all-district selections.
The Vikings will try to so something few teams have been able to do — slow down the speedy Imoh and the Judges offense. Imoh rushed for 287 yards (a single-game school record) against the Colonels last week, bringing his season total to 1,962 yards with 29 touchdowns. Imoh has also passed for 1,171 yards with 11 TDs and 14 interceptions.
While he had three TD runs of 40 yards or more, Imoh said the key to the victory was Handley’s initial 10-play, 91-yard drive that followed a defensive stop.
“I believe that was the first time that we have scored on our first drive of the game,” Imoh said. “We were able to come out fast and play well. We blocked real well up front, ran through holes and were able to catch passes. The momentum that the defense given us, we were able to use that on offense. Being able to drive the ball down the field and score especially early in the game and give us momentum, that was really big.”
Jones would like to see more of the same from his offense and defense, which led by Stephen Daley’s 3 sacks dropped James Wood quarterback five times.
“We have to come out like we did against James Wood,” Jones said. “If we come out like that and just dominate the best we can, then good things will happen for us.”
Imoh said the Judges will be excited, but are well aware of what Saturday means. The Judges have not won a playoff game since 2010.
“At the beginning of the year, that was my goal to make the playoffs as a team,” Imoh said. “The fact that we’ve been able to achieve that goal as a team and be able to play in our first playoff game is great. It’s nice, but we have to know that we have to play the same way we did to finish the season to keep our season going.”
