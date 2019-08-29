WINCHESTER — Handley coach Dan Jones certainly is ready to get this football season started.
“I've been waiting for this Friday since the last Friday,” said the second-year head coach whose team travels to longtime rival Warren County tonight at 7 p.m.
Jones says his charges have the same feeling, coming off a 5-5 campaign that showed the program was moving in the right direction after six total wins in the previous three seasons.
“They're very excited to get this thing started,” Jones said after a practice earlier this week. “They're excited to stop practicing and hit some other people. We've just got to get focused and do the mental reps more right now and get their legs back after a long preseason.”
Jones liked what he saw in the Judges' final preseason scrimmage against Hampshire (W.Va.).
“It went well,” Jones said. “We did everything we wanted to do. We got the kids some reps to see what they could do. The older kids did what they needed to. I was pretty pleased overall.”
The big question heading into the season will be how the Judges will play offensively without their biggest playmaker Kevin Curry (now at James Madison) and how converted running back Malachi Imoh will fare running the offense. Imoh moved to quarterback during the opening week of practice.
“Every day is a better day for him,” Jones said of the senior, who rushed for 885 yards and eight touchdowns last season. “As a quarterback, the more experience and reps you get the better you are going to be. That's all we can do right now — get him as many reps as possible and get him as prepared as we possibly can.”
Imoh certainly adds a different element at the position. He will be dangerous as a scrambler with speed that helped him to place second in the 100 and 200 meters in the Class 4 track & field meet last spring.
“You take a bigger risk when you stunt and blitz him because if you miss him you leave open more alleys,” Jones said. “Yes that's an advantage in that sometimes a mobile quarterback gets a little less pressure. They drop people back and force them to make decisions.”
Warren County coach Brian Bush is wary of Imoh and the Judges' offense.
"If he sees a crease at all he'll keep it and roll," Bush said. "He's very dynamic and if you don't wrap him up and make sure you get another guy there to help, he's gonna break a tackle. He's a special athlete, that's for sure."
Imoh and his teammates will face a defense that held the Judges to 61 yards on 30 carries and forced four turnovers in last year's 15-14 thriller that the Judges won with 15 seconds left.
When asked if he has what he wants in the playbook for the opener, Jones was blunt. “I guess it doesn't really matter at this point,” he said. “Either we do or we don't. We're not going to add anything new. We've got to do what we do. They're a good team, but if we can focus on what we do well, we should be able to compete with them.”
The Judges know they will be facing a tough, experienced quarterback in Warren County's Bryce Post. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior rushed for a touchdown and threw for another last year.
“He's the kind of kid everybody would love to have on their team,” Jones said of Post. “He's smart. He throws the ball great. He leads the team. He's what makes their offense go. He's a great kid to have and that's who we have to stop first and then go from there.”
Post will face a Handley defense that returns nine starters and several key reserves. The Judges defense, led by linebackers Quinton Newman and Stephen Daley (who had 4.5 sacks against the Wildcats), has played well in the preseason.
"They're very physical at the linebacker position," Bush said of the Judges. Their dudes up front have a motor and will full-steam ahead. No. 6 [Daley], their outside backer, is a dude. He'll be hard to handle, hard to move. He contains well. We just have to do our job on offense to try to break that up and not allow him to make big plays on the defensive side of the ball."
Jones says that experience has made a difference on the defense from the start of the preseason.
“They are comfortable,” Jones said of the unit. “They know what they are supposed to do. Now it's the extra small things and we can be more on them about that. Last year, we just wanted them to line up and do their assignments. This year, we can teach them all of the little extra techniques and things and hopefully help give them more of an advantage than they had last year.”
Jones said tonight's opener will boil down to a couple of key things for Handley.
“We've just got to hold onto the ball,” he said. “If we don't make mistakes like that and we do what we've been practicing and make our reads, it will be a challenge against a good defense. Defensively, we just need to swarm to the ball. They're scrappy. They're not going to give up and fight you all of the way through four quarters. We've got to put 11 hats on the ball and make sure we gang tackle.”
Warren County, which has dropped 11 of the last 12 against Handley including two straight one-point losses, is looking break through.
"It should be exciting, should be fun," Bush said. "We have a great game plan, I believe, that if we execute well will push us forward and hopefully get us over that hump."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.