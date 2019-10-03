You would think that nearing the midpoint of the high school football season that there wouldn’t be too many mysteries left about an opponent.
But Handley coach Dan Jones isn’t exactly sure what his team will see tonight as the Judges travel to Culpeper County for a Class 4 Northwestern District clash at 7 p.m. tonight.
It’s not that Jones and his staff haven’t watched the Blue Devils, a new addition to the district, on film. It’s that Culpeper (1-3, 0-1) looks different offensively in each one.
“It’s hard to tell,” Jones said. “They’ve almost had like two different games in a sense. They’ve had some kids get hurt or sit out, so it’s really hard to tell what they’re going to do. It’s like they’re running two different things and I know it’s because of personnel.
“They have three different concepts and we have to prepare for that. They’re athletic. They’re big. It’s going to be a battle.”
Indeed, the Blue Devils have seemingly had two different game plans in the past two weeks. With Austin Lantz, usually a running back, under center two weeks ago, Culpeper attempted just six passes. Last week in a 28-7 loss to Liberty, quarterback JoJo Crenshaw threw 27 times. Lantz, Riley Harrison and DeJour McCray have each led the team in rushing at least one game.
Culpeper will face a Handley defense that is allowing 162 yards per game. The Judges are giving just two yards per carry. Led by Stephen Daley’s seven sacks, Handley has dropped the opposing quarterback 12 times in four games.
“I’m happy with the way the whole defense is playing,” Jones said. “The fact that our front gets to the quarterback is because our secondary is covering people. We’re 11 guys working together and that’s helping us.”
Jones said that became apparent when looking at his team’s film of last Saturday’s 35-21 win over Fauquier. While the Falcons put up 21 points, one TD came on a one-yard drive after an interception and another was on a 96-yard kickoff return.
Jones was more concerned with special teams and that the Judges couldn’t hold onto an early 14-0 lead.
“After the game, I felt like we didn’t play very well,” Jones said. “After watching film, I was happy with the way we played defense. We only gave up 106 yards, something like that, so I feel a lot better. We’ve just got to learn to keep the gas pedal down when we get on somebody quick and not let people back into games.”
Handley quarterback Malachi Imoh had an up-and-down afternoon against Fauquier. He had three TD runs, two of them spectacular, but threw two interceptions and had a fumble.
“It’s a blessing in disguise because he’s come back this week refocused and working more on fundamentals again,” Jones said of Imoh, who converted to the position after the start of practice. “He’s kind of understanding that on any given day that quarterbacks can have a bad day and you have be able to rebound and not let it affect you. That’s something he learned. We were lucky to win the game when he did not have his best game.”
The Judges did get rushing touchdown from Noah Hendrickson, who also set up an Imoh score with a 24-yard reception.
“He’s capable of breaking a big play,” said Jones of Hendrickson, who had one long run erased by a penalty. “It just hasn’t shown yet. My job is to get all of these guys the ball and let them show what they can do. That’s also the hardest thing.”
Jones said the Judges need to focus on a couple of things tonight against Culpeper in the first meeting between the two schools since 1987.
“We’ve got to get ready for adversity,” he said. “With not knowing exactly what they are going to do because they’ve done a couple of different things, we have got to be prepared to defend anything.
“Offensively, I think we have to come back to our roots and do what we’ve been doing well and not try to make a big play and instead let the big play happen.”
Should Handley win, the Judges would be 5-0 for the first time since 2009. Jones is more concerned about being 2-0 in district.
“The first four games, yes, it’s exciting that we’ve been successful in those games, but each game matters,” he said. “With our district now being the top four [making the regional playoffs], honestly those first three games don’t mean anything. Almost every game now is a playoff game because you have to win these games to get in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.