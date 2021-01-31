WINCHESTER — In its final home game of the regular season on Friday, the Handley boys’ basketball team found itself in an unfamiliar position — in a close game.
The Judges, who had rolled to easy wins in their first trip through the Class 4 Northwestern District schedule, were dead even with Liberty with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter.
In need of a spark, Handley got one from a different source — Isaac Menefee. The senior drilled three consecutive 3-pointers to trigger a 26-4 run in a less than seven-minute stretch as the Judges pulled away for a 70-49 romp against the Eagles at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The victory, coupled with Saturday’s 66-43 romp at Kettle Run, gave Handley a 6-0 record in the completed regular season that was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Judges clinched the top seed for this coming week’s district tournament. Handley is scheduled to host a semifinal game on Tuesday.
The Judges, who won each district game by 15 points or more, certainly found Friday that one of the bottom teams could cause problems.
For much of the game, Liberty dictated pace, slowing down the Judges transition game, and made its open three-point opportunities. When Russell Morton and Dakota Hogsdon drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, the Eagles squared the game at 41-41 with 1:17 to go in the third period.
But that’s where Menefee, one of the Judges honored on Senior Night, stepped in. He swished back-to-back 3-pointers to close the third quarter and then opened the fourth period with another bomb from the left-hand side and suddenly the Judges were ahead 50-41.
When asked what turned the game around, Judges standout Demitri Gardner pointed to Menefee. “It was my man right here,” said Gardner, who scored a game-high 21 points. “He came in and made [three] threes in a row and he got the intensity, energy and everything going. Right then at that point we realized what we needed to do as a team.”
“I saw we were down and I wanted to do whatever I could to help us out,” Menefee said. “It was Senior Night and I saw the opportunity and took what I had in front of me.”
“That was huge,” Handley coach Zach Harrell said of Menefee’s blitz. “I’m just so happy for him, being a senior and on Senior Night. He’s the most unselfish kid. He’s a coach’s dream. … He completely changed the game and knocked down some big shots for us. He totally changed the game and gave us that spark.”
Gardner made sure the run kept going. He swished a 3-pointer and scored all seven points as Handley’s lead grew to 57-43.
“I didn’t want to slow anything down,” Gardner said. “I just wanted us to keep boosting it up because we had kind of a slow first half.”
After a Liberty hoop, the Judges closed out their 26-4 run with 10 straight points as the lead grew to 67-45 with 2:12 left.
While the points came in bunches, Harrell said the big difference came on defense. After having his players doing playing a switching man-to-man defense in the first half, Harrell went to straight up man-to-man in the second half and it paid dividends in turnovers and on the glass.
“We went from three steals [at halftime] to 19 steals,” Gardiner said. “It was a big jump right there. I’d say defense was definitely a key in it.”
“It was a good run,” Harrell said. “What we’ve been preaching to the guys is that those runs are going to start on the defensive end. I went in there at halftime and said, ‘Fellas, we too good of a team to have five defensive rebounds.’ … We’ve got four guys out there over 6-foot-4 and we have five defensive rebounds.”
Handley managed to lead 28-24 at the half thanks to Chaz Lattimore. With Gardiner on the bench with foul trouble, Lattimore scored 10 of his 17 points in the second quarter and set up several of his teammates throughout the rest of the evening.
“That’s really a statement of his game,” Harrell, said of his senior. “He’s going to create plays, whether for himself or others. He’s the perfect type of kid to have.”
Morton had 14 points and sank three of his team’s eight 3-pointers for Liberty, which also played the Judges to their closest game a 58-43 win earlier in the season.
With the postseason now here, both Harrell and his players agreed that it was good to get a test.
“I’m happy the way we responded after halftime,” Harrell said. “Who are we going to be when things don’t go our way? We started to huddle tighter and play together more. We started to be disciplined, help and be in gaps and box out. I liked the response. I think the challenge going forward, ‘Is that who we are going to be and is that going to be our identity?’”
“When we get out of the region, there are going to be teams from all over Virginia that we’ve never seen play and that have different skill levels,” Gardner said. “It was a good awakening you might say. … It’s not like a switch. You can’t turn it on and off. You’ve always got to be pushing the gas pedal.”
Both Gardner and Menefee think the Judges are ready for the playoffs.
“We’re playing good right now,” Menefee said. “Sometimes we start off slow, but if we get the energy going and the bench scoring we will be OK.”
“I feel like we’re getting our chemistry,” Gardiner added. “We had it in the beginning, but I feel like it was 75 percent. Now, it’s getting like 90 and it only gets higher as the season goes through.”
On Saturday evening, Gardner score 26 points to lead Handley to the 23-point victory at Kettle Run. Gardner and Ke’Mani Curry each had six points as the Judges grabbed a 20-6 lead after one quarter and cruised from there.
Curry netted 13 points and nailed three 3-pointers. Lattimore added 12 points. Joby Shull had 13 to pace the Cougars.
Final district standings: Handley 6-0, Culpeper County 4-1, Fauquier 4-2, Liberty 1-6, Kettle Run 1-7.
