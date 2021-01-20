WINCHESTER — With perennial power Millbrook, plus strong contenders James Wood and Sherando sitting out the VHSL season over COVID-19 concerns, the race for the Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ basketball title is wide open.
Handley is hoping to get a foot in the door.
The Judges, who struggled to a 3-23 overall record (2-12 district) last season, improved to 2-0 overall and in district play with a 39-29 triumph against Liberty in their home opener at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Tierney Finley (15) and Laura Hogan (12) combined for 27 points and controlled the glass for the Judges, who faced unbeaten Fauquier for the district lead on Wednesday.
Certainly all of the teams in the league know they have a rare shot at a crown, given that Millbrook (who has won or shared 12 straight titles), James Wood (which shared last year’s regular-season crown with the Pioneers) and Sherando (third last season) are not competing.
“It’s a very good opportunity,” Handley coach Randolph Martin said. “If we can come in and play our hearts out, we can get those wins. That’s what we need. Our confidence level is down there when we have to go against the Millbrooks, Sherandos and all of them. But, right now we are getting our confidence, but we still play to a team’s level and I’m trying to get them out of that.”
Coming off that rough season last year, Handley’s players say the confidence level is building.
“It actually feels really great compared to last year,” senior Finley said. “Last year was our crafting season and now we are ready to compete.”
“It feels good,” added Hogan, a sophomore. “I feel like we actually can do something this season.”
Part of Handley’s big start has been the 1-2 punch from Hogan and Finley underneath.
Hogan, a power player, is averaging 16 points per game and is averaging double figures in rebounds.
“She really took the offseason to improve on what she needed to improve,” Finley said of Hogan. “She’s learned how to use her body and realized that nobody can really guard her with her body.”
Finley, who led the Judges in scoring (9.4) and rebunding (6.6) last season, uses her athleticism to get to the hoop and grab boards.
“Laura is big inside and Tierney can leap, so they play off of each other,” Martin said.
“We play really well together,” Hogan said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time. She’s my dog on the court.”
Handley trailed only once against Liberty on Tuesday as the Eagles (0-2) closed out the first quarter with a 6-2 run to take an 11-10 lead. But the contest remained close throughout until the Judges got a big lift from a freshman.
The Judges led 17-15 at the half, but the contest was tied at 23-23 late in the third quarter until Hogan converted a heads-up pass from Taylor Cannon for a layup just before the buzzer to end the third period.
“That felt good because I had not been scoring and I kept missing little puppy shots,” Hogan said. “Making that hyped the team up and then we were ready to roll.”
Handley then took control with a 10-0 run to start the final period. The first two baskets came in an unexpected way as freshman Khadija Long drilled three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to expand the lead to 31-23.
“She hit two in a row and you know in practice she doesn’t shoot 3s,” Martin said of Long. “I don’t know if it was a hope shot or not, but they went in and that’s all that counts.”
Hogan, on an up-and-under move, and Finley, taking a rebound and going coast-to-coast, finished off the key run to make it 35-23 with about four minutes remaining.
Even though it was held scoreless for the first five minutes of the period, Liberty managed to make it interesting. Allison Corvin’s 3-pointer with 1:30 left cut the deficit to 35-29 and after three turnovers, the Eagles had a couple of chances from long range to get closer.
But Cannon fed Hogan for a layup with a minute left and the senior guard added another on a fastbreak to close out the 39-29 win.
Corvin (9) and Bri Gutierrez (8) led the Eagles in scoring. Long and Cannon netted six points each for Handley. Cannon had several nice assists.
“We needed to work on our passes the last game and I feel like we did a lot better with that in this game,” Hogan said.
Martin, who emphasizes he is never satisfied, did see some improvement from Game 1 (a 42-41 win over Culpeper County), but knows there is little margin for error.
“It’s getting better, but the season is short,” he said. “They don’t have a long time. Last year, we were 3-23 and we were so young. This year we are playing much better and we have to get it quick. We can’t wait around. You have got to play hard every night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.