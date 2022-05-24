WINCHESTER — A tie against Kettle Run during the regular season prevented the Handley girls’ soccer team from tying James Wood for the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title.
On Monday, the Judges weren’t about to let the Cougars thwart them from securing a Region 4C berth.
Lauren Mason booted in a pair of goals from more than 40 yards out to fuel Handley’s 4-2 triumph in the district semifinals at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. The Judges (15-2-1), who also got a goal each for Alivia Ricci and Julia Nerangis, will travel to James Wood (16-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the district championship clash.
Handley had struggled against the Cougars this season, settling for a 2-2 tie in the first matchup and winning 1-0 in overtime in the second meeting.
The Judges dominated from the start and never trailed after scoring two goals 21 seconds apart early and racked up all four goals in the first half.
“It feels great knowing that our hard work has paid off finally,” said Ricci, who assisted on Nerangis’ first-half goal. “…. It was definitely disappointing the way we played the first time. It was great to come back and put it to bed.”
Kettle Run keeper Caroline Robertson made a couple of tough saves early, but she couldn’t get to Mason’s free kick. From just behind the 40-yard line as marked on the football field, Mason drilled a perfect shot that Robertson couldn’t reach and was just under the crossbar at the 29:42 mark.
“I know Lauren has a big foot,” Ricci said. “I’ve played with her about 10 years now. I have 100 percent faith in her when she comes up from 40 yards out that she she will sink it over their heads every time.”
The Cougars barely had time to process that goal before the Judges had another one on the board. Ricci, whose long runs up the right side had put pressure on the Cougars’ defense early, got another pass from the midfield and took off again.
With some room to work, she lofted a crossing pass to Nerangis, who headed it into the right corner past the exasperated Cougars keeper to make it 2-0 at the 29:21 mark.
“When I took it down, I saw Julia coming in and I knew she could get it out if the air,” Ricci said. “So when I put it up, I knew she was going to finish it with a header. It was great.”
“She just gave us that big energy boost, kind of the spark we needed of running through things, running and crossing and doing all of that,” Handley coach Haleigh Echard said of Ricci’s play. “The team feeds off of that. Even in practices, she’s the spark a lot of the time. That was a good way to start the game.”
It was just the kind of start the Judges were hoping for since they had spent so little time ahead of Kettle Run in the two previous matchups.
“The first time we were down by two and ended up coming back and the second time we only won by one in overtime,” Mason said. “It was really nice to have the head up on them for the majority of the game.”
“I think the energy was there,” Echard said of her team’s start. “We knew coming in to this what this meant — you win you move on and you lose and you go home.”
The Judges’ defense controlled most of the first half and keeper Emma Westfall had little action. That changed at around the 13-minute mark as co-captain Taylor Roark went down after a collision with a Kettle Run player. After several minutes, Roark walked off and would later return.
The stoppage seemed to allow the Cougars to regroup. Westfall made a tremendous save on a blast from Kettle Run freshman Nya Johnson at 12:45, but just seconds later Johnson broke in one-on-one and beat Westfall to make it 2-1.
“To me I feel like we settled where we were and we kind of lost our momentum,” Echard said. “They picked it up and we had to work through that and figure out, ‘Oh, we need to pick it back up.’ Once we did, we were fine through the end of the first half.”
Westfall made two more saves before Mason turned things back around for the Judges. In almost the exact same spot as with her first goal, Mason lined up another free kick just beyond the 40-yard line. The result was the exactly the same as she beat Robertson again to make it 3-1 with 7:31 left in the half.
“I was really nervous on the second one because I made it the first time and I didn’t want to mess it up,” Mason said. “I was really excited to see it go in.”
“It’s like her sweet spot,” Echard said of the 40-yarder. “You could tell on her second one that she knew it was going in. We live to draw those fouls and hope they give us a chance. Even if it doesn’t go in, we could get a rebound off of it.”
It was certainly the kind of rebound the Judges needed after the Cougars had pulled to within a goal.
“I liked the fact that it kind of stopped their momentum,” Mason said. “I was worried for a minute that they were going to keep building on that.”
It would be the Judges that would add one more before the half. Ricci scored off of Madison Hopson’s free kick with less than two minutes remaining to make it 4-1 at the half.
“I was waiting for the dropped ball and it just happened to pop out and I chested it in real quick,” Ricci said. “It was great to be there.”
“You don’t always get rewarded when you do the work which she definitely did today,” Echard said of Ricci’s goal.
While she was the scoring hero, Mason also got to be star on defense. When Westfall collided with a Kettle Run player 15 minutes into the second half, officials ruled she had to leave the field until Handley’s next substitution opportunity.
Mason, who had started a game this season in goal, went in and played nearly four minutes before Westfall returned. She made one diving save on a close shot from Johnson.
“That was definitely not expected,” Mason said of her stint between the pipes. “I was laughing a little bit in my head the whole time. I was thinking, ‘Don’t let it back here. Don’t let it back here.’ I was really excited that I stopped it.”
The Judges held the Cougars off the scoreboard until the final minute when Katie Kuzma beat Westfall with a shot to the top right corner.
By then, the Judges had the game put away and could start thinking about another matchup against James Wood. The Colonels won 5-1 in the first contest, but Handley later rebounded for a 4-3 triumph to hand James Wood its only loss.
“They are our main competitors,” Ricci said. “They are our rivals. Getting to play them again just is even better. We’re excited to come out and show what we have done and what we have improved.”
“I’m really looking forward to it,” added Mason. “We’re kind of tied right now, so it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.”
